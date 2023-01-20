St. Michaels High School logo

Boys basketball

St. Michael's 73, Raton 40

What happened: There was a lull to end the first quarter in which Horsemen head coach Gerard Garcia said he didn't like his team's energy Friday in a 2-3A game in Perez-Shelley Gymnasium. That allowed the Tigers to score the final five points of the quarter and get within 18-11. It was as close as Raton got, as St. Michael's scored 20 points in the second quarter to build a 38-20 lead and never looked back.

