What happened: There was a lull to end the first quarter in which Horsemen head coach Gerard Garcia said he didn't like his team's energy Friday in a 2-3A game in Perez-Shelley Gymnasium. That allowed the Tigers to score the final five points of the quarter and get within 18-11. It was as close as Raton got, as St. Michael's scored 20 points in the second quarter to build a 38-20 lead and never looked back.
"We weren't very disciplined on the defensive end, but we settled down a lot in the second quarter," Garcia said. "I thought our defensive effort was great in the second half."
Top players: Adam Montoya led St. Michael's with 19 points, while Lucas Gurule added 15 and Josh Sanchez had 12. Raton (6-9 overall, 0-2 in 2-3A) was led by Anderson Weese's 24 points.
What's next: The Horsemen (13-4, 1-0) take on a struggling SFIS team Tuesday that lost Friday to West Las Vegas 51-45 to fall to 12-6 overall, 0-2 in 2-3A.
Girls basketball
Santa Fe Indian School 49, West Las Vegas 27
What happened: The Lady Braves continued their sloppy play and only led 16-12 at the half of a 2-3A game in Gillie Lopez Gymnasium. They finally snapped out of it in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Dons 16-4 to open a 32-16 lead. SFIS received a jolt from senior guard Jordyn Henry, who hit a pair of 3-pointers in the quarter.
Top players: Emma Lewis had a team-high 15 points for the Lady Braves, while Henry finished with 12. LullyAnna Martinez had nine points to lead the way for West Las Vegas.
What's next: SFIS (15-4, 1-1) heads to St. Michael's on Tuesday, while the Lady Dons (10-9, 1-1) play at district leader Las Vegas Robertson on Wednesday.
Albuquerque High 76, Capital 40
What happened: The Lady Bulldogs had as many points in the first half as the Lady Jaguars did for the contest in a 5-5A game at Bulldog City in Albuquerque. Capital was within 16-12 after a quarter but could not keep up with the Lady Bulldogs. They went on a 24-7 run in the second to take a 40-19 halftime lead.
Top players: Leilani Love scored 15 of her game-high 27 points in the first half to lead Albuquerque High (15-2, 2-0). Ariana Sanchez chipped in with 15 points. Capital's Kayla Martinez led the way with 10 points.
What's next: Capital (3-15, 1-1) plays at home against Los Lunas on Tuesday.
Pojoaque Valley 43, Taos 26
What happened: The Elkettes finally put an end to their six-game losing streak, outscoring the Lady Tigers 17-6 in the fourth quarter after taking a 26-20 lead in a 2-4A games in Ben Lujan Gymnasium. Pojoaque led 9-4 after quarter and 17-11 at the half.
"It was a good win for our girls," Elkettes head coach Jonathan Salazar said.
Top players: Marisa Martinez had 16 points to lead Pojoaque, and she went 10 for 10 from the free-throw line. Lauren Salazar added eight. Autana Concha Ortiz scored seven points to lead Taos.
What's next: The Elkettes (7-11, 1-1) step away from district play to take on Albuquerque Rio Grande on Monday. Taos (5-12, 0-1) plays at home against Moriarty on Tuesday.