Picked as the preseason favorite to win it all last year, the
St. Michael’s football team came up one win short in what turned out to be one of the most memorable seasons in head coach Joey Fernandez’s legendary career.
He led his Horsemen to the Class 3A state championship game a year ago despite a devastating injury to their starting quarterback, forcing the coaching staff to reinvent the wheel midstream.
Most of those players came back this fall, and it’s been full steam ahead. At 10-1 following last week’s rout of Thoreau in the state quarterfinals, St. Michael’s heads to the 3A semifinals Friday night at undefeated, top-seeded Socorro (11-0).
The winner will meet either Raton or Ruidoso in the championship game on Thanksgiving weekend.
“Like I’ve said before, I like this group of kids,” Fernandez said. “We’ve had some times where we’ve needed to get their attention and challenge them a little bit, but they always come ready for practice and, you know, here we are.”
The fourth-seeded Horsemen will have their hands full against a Warriors team that has posted seven shutouts and had a remarkable run of scoring 215 unanswered points between the second half of a
Sept. 23 win over Raton and last week’s win in the quarterfinals against Cobre. No team in 3A has scored more points or given up fewer of them than Socorro.
“We know they’re a really good team and we know it’s not just another game,” said St. Michael’s quarterback Zack Martinez. “All we can do is focus on what we need to do and get ready the way we always do. Just practice hard and not think about anything else.”
For Martinez, focus has been his greatest tool all season. He has shown he can win games by putting the ball in the air and managing a ground game led by running back Marcus Leyba. Behind an offensive line that has developed into one of the best in the state, it has opened things up for big-play receivers like Creed Chavez and Taven Lozada. That the Horsemen had to fight their way through a rugged District 2-3A slate certainly helped. Four of the district’s five teams made it as far as the quarterfinals with two, the Horsemen and Raton, in the final four.
“Socorro’s always been one of those teams that’s right there, right at the top,” Fernandez said. “We’ve been watching them all year. Everyone has.”
Logistics
As St. Michael’s historian/statistician/sports information director Mike Pitel dutifully points out in this week’s game notes, extra planning is required for the drive south. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. and, according to MapQuest.com, it’s a 137-mile trip away — about two hours.
Given the time, it’s safe to say additional time is required. Rush hour in Albuquerque generally peaks between 4 and 6 p.m., often grinding four lanes of traffic to a much slower pace than people are probably used to. As Pitel suggests, one also has to factor in the traffic in Socorro and the congestion you’ll surely encounter in the high school’s parking lot.
Bottom line: Fans should leave early, dress warmly and make sure they have directions.
The New Mexico Activities Association does not allow on-site ticket sales and only accepts tickets purchased online at gofan.co/nmaa. And, no, that’s not a typo; it’s not .com. Seats are $10 for adults and $5 for students, seniors and military.
Roughin’ it
The weather is expected to be cold. Temperature at kickoff for Friday’s game is forecast for the high-30s and expected to dip to just above freezing by game’s end.
Clear skies are expected but a slight breeze will make it seem that much colder.
Outside beverages are generally not permitted but there’s nothing to stop fans from taking a few blankets and extra warm clothes.
Number crunching
Statistically speaking, the quarterback comparison is strikingly similar. Martinez has passed for 422 more yards than has Warriors front man Marcus Armijo, and each has thrown 22 touchdown passes and has comparable completion percentages — Martinez at 59 percent and Armijo at 57.
The difference comes in the ground game as Armijo has proven himself as one of the top playmakers in 3A. He leads Socorro in rushing and has more than twice as many touchdowns on the ground as any of his teammates.
“There’re the kind of team that worries me,” Fernandez said. “They’ve got a bunch of fast, quick athletes who can just outrun you. They make big plays with their speed.”
Grand plan
Before the season, Leyba said one of his goals was to rush for 1,000 yards. He’s just 121 yards shy of that mark. Averaging
6.2 yards per carry, he has found the end zone a team-high 15 times on rushing plays.
He ranks fifth in rushing in 3A. Three of the four in front of him are still in the playoffs as Cayden Walton (Raton), Kaden Sago (Ruidoso) and Marcus Armijo (Socorro) are still producing.
History
The other 3A semifinal has Raton hosting No. 2 Ruidoso at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Tigers are the No. 6 seed, having scored the “upset” of the playoffs by eliminating defending champion Robertson in last week’s quarterfinals.
To those who follow prep football, it wasn’t really an upset. The Tigers proved their worth in a regular season matchup that saw them hold Robertson’s offense off the scoreboard. The Cardinals’ only scoring came on kick returns.
Last week’s win was huge in the sense that it provides a chance to witness history. Barring an unexpected injury or defensive gem from Ruidoso, Walton should break the state’s single-season rushing record before halftime.
He has amassed 2,968 yards in 12 games, leaving him 56 yards shy of the all-time record of 3,024 set by La Cueva’s Ronnie Daniels in 2010. Daniels parlayed that magical season into a scholarship to Texas Tech.
Walton has already shattered the career rushing mark, surpassing David McGee’s (Laguna-
Acoma) standard of 7,170. Walton has 7,816 yards, making 8,000 well within reach. He’s averaging more than 11 yards a carry, which seems insane — but clearly isn’t. Anyone who has watched him can attest to his impressive talent.
Even more impressive? Consider Walton only played four games during the coronavirus-shortened season in spring 2020. In a typical year, he plays upward of 11 or more games, meaning he would be closing in on 9,000 career yards by now, possibly more.