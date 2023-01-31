Boys basketball

St. Michael's 73, West Las Vegas 49

What happened: One quarter can forgive a lot, like a sluggish first half for the District 2-3A leading Horsemen on Tuesday in Gillie Lopez Memorial Gymnasium. Leading only by 30-22 at the half, St. Michael's scored 26 points in the third quarter to push the margin to 56-33 when the buzzer sounded. Sabi Rios led the explosion with seven of his team-high 17 points, and eight players recorded a point in the third. "The first half, we were a little sluggish," Horsemen head coach Gerard Garcia said. "We didn't come out with fire, but we picked up the energy in the third quarter. Our bench played a big role in that."

Popular in the Community