What happened: One quarter can forgive a lot, like a sluggish first half for the District 2-3A leading Horsemen on Tuesday in Gillie Lopez Memorial Gymnasium. Leading only by 30-22 at the half, St. Michael's scored 26 points in the third quarter to push the margin to 56-33 when the buzzer sounded. Sabi Rios led the explosion with seven of his team-high 17 points, and eight players recorded a point in the third. "The first half, we were a little sluggish," Horsemen head coach Gerard Garcia said. "We didn't come out with fire, but we picked up the energy in the third quarter. Our bench played a big role in that."
Top players: Rios had 17, while Adam Montoya added 14 and Josh Sanchez scored 10 for the Horsemen. The Dons were led by P.J. Montaño with 19 points, and Lance Schmitt added nine.
What's next: St. Michael's (16-4 overall, 4-0 in 2-3A) take the district lead to Raton on Friday. West Las Vegas (11-10, 2-3) entertains Santa Fe Indian School at home Friday.
Monte del Sol 73, Estancia 69
What happened: It was a historic day for the Dragons, as they earned their first District 2-2A win over the Bears in a thriller in the Genoveva Chavez Community Center. Monte del Sol had leads of 11 in the first quarter and nine heading into the fourth before holding off Estancia down the stretch. "My boys kept their composure," Dragons head coach Ralph Casaus said. "They knocked down some shots and made some free throws down the stretch to seal the win."
Top players: Kevin Enriquez led the Dragons with 36 points, while Xandro Zubia added 21. Dre Moreno had 24 points to lead Estancia (7-12, 1-3).
What's next: Monte del Sol (11-10, 3-2) heads to Albuquerque on Thursday to take on Menaul.
Girls basketball
Abq. Manzano 59, Capital 47
What happened: The Lady Monarchs did their damage in the second and third quarters, scoring 36 points in that span to build a 45-33 lead in a District 5-5A game in Albuquerque. The duo of Zaria Gomez and Sierra Dixson combined for 19 of Manzano's 23 points in the second quarter to turn a 10-9 lead into a 33-24 advantage at the break. The Lady Monarchs sealed the win with an 11-for-12 performance at the free-throw line in the fourth.
Top players: Layla Cintron had 11 points to lead the Lady Jaguars, while Amerie Romero added 10. Catlyn Bittle had 18 points for Manzano, with Gomez and Dixson each adding 13.
What's next: Capital (5-16, 3-2) return to Albuquerque on Friday for a district battle with Rio Grande.
St. Michael's 46, West Las Vegas 36
What happened: The Lady Horsemen finally heated up offensively — and just in time. While they held a 17-11 halftime lead, the Lady Dons scored 25 points in the second half. This time, St. Michael's found its offense, especially in the fourth quarter. The team scored 18 points, with senior center Carmen Pacheco scoring 10 points in the paint. "They were really focusing on taking away [wing Lauryn Pecos], especially during the fourth quarter," Lady Horsemen head coach Sonya Ruiz said. "Lauryn had some good passes into Carmen, but if someone is taking away something, we got to find what else works for us and go to it."
Top players: Pacheco finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds, while Jada Lujan added eight points and Maddie Mossman had eight points and seven rebounds.
What's next: St. Michael's (14-7, 2-1) play its final home game Thursday against Raton. The Lady Dons (10-11, 1-3) play at Santa Fe Indian School on Friday.
Santa Fe Prep/Waldorf 50, Abq. Chesterton Academy 22
What happened: The Prep/Waldorf co-op team was hitting on all cylinders in the first half, holding the Saints to two first-quarter points and taking a 29-7 lead at the half of a nondistrict game in Prep Gymnasium. The lead allowed Prep/Waldorf to spread out playing time. "We played with some consistency tonight," said Prep/Waldorf head coach Anika Amon. "We were able to consistently find baskets. Our press was effective, especially in the second half."
Top players: Ria Baker had 18 points to lead Prep/Waldorf, and Cassi Serna added 14. Chesterton (2-5) had Samantha Gutierrez scored 14 points to lead the way.
What's next: Prep/Waldorf (5-6) takes on East Mountain at home Feb. 9.