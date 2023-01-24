Boys basketball

St. Michael's 61, Santa Fe Indian School 46

What happened: The Horsemen turned up the defensive intensity in the second half, especially in the third quarter of a District 2-3A game Tuesday night in the Pueblo Pavilion. Leading 22-19 at the half, St. Michael's held the Braves to just 11 points in the third quarter, which helped extend the lead to 42-30 heading into the fourth. "We played great, solid man-to-man defense in the second half," said St. Michael's head coach Gerard Garcia. "We had a lot of energy and a lot of hustle."

