What happened: The Horsemen turned up the defensive intensity in the second half, especially in the third quarter of a District 2-3A game Tuesday night in the Pueblo Pavilion. Leading 22-19 at the half, St. Michael's held the Braves to just 11 points in the third quarter, which helped extend the lead to 42-30 heading into the fourth. "We played great, solid man-to-man defense in the second half," said St. Michael's head coach Gerard Garcia. "We had a lot of energy and a lot of hustle."
Top players: Horsemen senior Adam Montoya led all scorers with 22 points, and Donevan Ricker scored eight. Dontrey Callado led SFIS with 13 points, and Owen Pecos added eight.
What's next: It's Cardinals Day on Thursday, as the Horsemen (14-4 overall, 2-0 in 2-3A) entertain reigning 3A champion Las Vegas Robertson with the district lead on the line. SFIS (12-7, 0-3) takes on Raton on Saturday.
Las Vegas Robertson 43, West Las Vegas 36
What happened: Robertson got off to a strong start, building a 10-2 lead and steadily padding it to 36-18 halfway through the third quarter before the Dons began a furious rally. They scored the last six points of the third, then pulled to within 41-35 with three minutes left. West Las Vegas managed just one point the rest of the way. "My guys were warriors tonight and did what they had to do to get the job done again," said Cardinals head coach James Branch.
Top players: In a rarity for the high-scoring Cardinals, they had no player reach double figures, as Nathaniel Gonzales led the team with nine points. Bodie Schlinger added eight. The Dons were paced by P.J. Montaño's 11 points.
What's next: Robertson (16-2, 3-0) comes to Santa Fe on Thursday to take on St. Michael's. West Las Vegas (11-8, 2-1) travels to Santa Fe Prep on Saturday.
Academy for Technology and the Classics 54, Monte del Sol 33
What happened: The ailing Phoenix, who had several of their players battling an upper respiratory illness, found themselves down 20-17 at the half in a District 2-2A game at Genoveva Chavez Community Center. The Dragons held a 22-19 lead in the opening minutes of the third when they were overwhelmed by the coming ATC storm. The Phoenix scored the last 15 points of the third to take a 34-22 lead and outscored Monte del Sol 20-12 the rest of the way. "We had a great first half, but we forgot the game has 32 minutes," said Dragons head coach Ralph Casaus. "We fell asleep in the second half and could never recover."
Top players: Rocky Miller scored 18 of his game-high 21 points in the second half, while Jordan Apodaca added 16 and Julian Bernardino 13. Kevin Enriquez had 17 points to lead Monte del Sol.
What's next: ATC (14-5, 4-0) steps away from district play to take on Dulce on Thursday. The Dragons (8-10, 0-2) play at Tierra Encantada on Thursday.
Girls basketball
ATC 46, Monte del Sol 10
What happened: The Phoenix substituted liberally in the opening game of the girls/boys district doubleheader with Monte del Sol, as all 10 players who saw the court scored. They led 14-2 after a quarter and 22-4 at the half.
Top players: Monica Marquez scored a team-high 10 points for ATC. The Lady Dragons were led by Fernanda Gomez's four.
What's next: ATC (10-5, 2-1) travels to Dulce on Thursday, while Monte del Sol (0-15, 0-1) takes on Native American Community Academy on Saturday.
Abq. Legacy Academy 35, Santa Fe Prep/Waldorf 34
What happened: The Prep/Waldorf co-op team had a chance for a big road win in Albuquerque, leading with 3 minutes left in the game, but the Lady Silverbacks managed to foul out juniors Bella Caldwell and Cassi Serna to dig into the Prep/Waldorf bench. They took the lead with a free throw with 3.3 seconds left.
Top players: Ria Baker led Prep/Waldorf with 18 points, and Caldwell added eight.
What's next: Prep Waldorf (5-5) takes on Albuquerque Cottonwood Classical Prep on Thursday.
Los Alamos 52, Española Valley 39
What happened: The Lady Hilltoppers continued their in-season turnaround, winning their 11th game in the past 13 with a District 2-4A win over the Lady Sundevils in Edward Medina Gymnasium. Los Alamos held Española to just four points in the second quarter to build a 17-11 halftime lead and pushed the lead to 33-25 heading into the fourth. "This was a grind-out type of game," said Lady Hilltoppers head coach Ray Romero.
Top players: GG Romero and Carley Holland each had 14 points to lead Los Alamos. The Lady Sundevils were paced by Rhianna Padilla's 14 points.
What's next: Los Alamos (11-6, 2-0) takes on Taos at home Friday. Española (9-11, 1-2) plays at Taos on Feb. 2.