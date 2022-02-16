Boys basketball
St. Michael's 63, West 48
What happened: The Horsemen played with intensity and focus, outside of a 2-minute stretch in the third quarter of a District 2-3A game in Perez-Shelley Gymnasium. But it was enough of a lapse for the Dons to trim a 36-24 deficit to 39-33 late in the quarter. The comeback fell apart as St. Michael's used a 21-4 scoring run to build the lead up to 60-37 in the fourth. "When we play with energy, everything clicks," Horsemen interim head coach Gerard Garcia said. "And we played with energy."
Top players: Devin Flores had a game-high 19 points for St. Michael's, while Adam Montoya added 17 and Diego Armendariz 14.
What's next: The Horsemen (8-13 overall, 5-3 in 2-3A) play at Santa Fe Indian School on Saturday night. West Las Vegas (10-13, 1-7) plays Las Vegas Robertson on Saturday.
Santa Fe Prep 48, Santa Fe Indian School 47
What happened: The Blue Griffins were getting torched in their man-to-man defense, and the Braves built a double-digit lead in the third quarter of a 2-3A game in the Pueblo Pavilion. So, Prep head coach Joe Vigil went to a zone and it gave his team the boost it needed. Prep scored almost as many points in the fourth quarter (23) as it did in the first three quarters (23). Still, it took a closing 18-4 Blue Griffins run to steal the win. When Mitchell Grover scored in the paint off a dish from Malachi Prevatt with 26 seconds left, Prep took a 48-47 lead that held up.
Top players: Finn Coles led the Blue Griffins with 15 points, and Malachi Prevatt added 10. Leighton Galvan led SFIS with 24 points.
What's next: Prep (14-9, 5-4) plays its regular-season finale at Raton on Saturday. SFIS (8-13, 1-8) takes on St. Michael's at home Saturday.
Las Vegas Robertson 72, Raton 47
What happened: The much-anticipated matchup between the co-leaders of 2-3A in Raton left plenty to be desired — for the Tigers. The Cardinals were in control from the outset, taking a 17-7 lead after a quarter and they never looked back. Robertson led 36-20 at the half and 60-35 heading into the final quarter. "Overall, our defensive effort was outstanding," Cardinals head coach James Branch said. "Guys are accepting their roles and playing unselfishly."
Top players: Mathew Gonzales scored 10 points in the opening quarter, and finished with a game-high 28 to lead Robertson. Bodie Schlinger dominated the paint to the tune of 21 points. Matt Quartieri had 13 points to lead Raton.
What's next: The Cardinals (16-6, 7-1) play crosstown rival West Las Vegas in Gillie Lopez Gymnasium on Saturday.
Santa Fe Waldorf 56, Coronado 48
What happened: The Wolves continue their late-season push, winning for the third time in their past four games against the Leopards in a 7-1A game in Christian Life Academy. Waldorf played tough defense, allowing just three points in the first quarter and holding a 30-14 lead at the half. Wolves head coach Everett Cole was pleased with the team's passing, as it led to 17 assists. "I was really proud of the effort they put forth," Cole said.
Top players: Eno Little led all scorers with 25 points, while Jackson Cole added 16. Coronado was paced by Andrew Valdez's 14 points.
What's next: Waldorf (6-10, 5-5) plays the Albuquerque Evangel Christian/Oak Grove Academy co-op team at home Friday.
Girls basketball
West Las Vegas 42, St. Michael's 32
What happened: The Lady Dons played their best defense in the fourth quarter, as they outscored the Lady Horsemen 12-6 over the final 8 minutes to secure the 2-3A win in Gillie Lopez Gymnasium. West Las Vegas held St. Michael's to just four field goals after halftime to break up an 18-all tie.
Top players: LillyAnna Martinez led West Las Vegas with 15 points, while Tyra Horner added eight. Lauryn Pecos had 10 points for the Lady Horsemen.
What's next: The Lady Dons (9-12, 3-4) finish the regular season at Las Vegas Robertson Friday. The Lady Horsemen (8-16, 2-5) entertain Santa Fe Indian School on Friday.
