ALBUQUERQUE — The hotel lights for the St. Michael’s Horsemen were out by 10:30 p.m.

But once The Pit’s lights came on at 9:45 a.m. Friday, the Horsemen were more than ready for the spotlight.

Led by a relentless defense that forced 23 turnovers and held the Sandia Prep Sundevils to just 34% shooting, St. Michael’s again showed why it is the top seed in the Class 3A State Tournament with an impressive 70-43 semifinal win at The Pit. In the process, the Horsemen earned their second straight trip to the final.