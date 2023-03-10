The Horsemen's Josh Sanchez prepares to shoot as Sundevils forward Alex Jeffries tries to block Friday in the Boys Class 3A semifinal in The Pit. St. Michael's won 70-43 over Sandia Prep to advance to Saturday's title game.
St. Michael's students celebrate the Horsemen's 70-43 win over Sandia Prep on Friday in the Class 3A semifinals at The Pit in Albuquerque. St. Michael's plays Robertson on Saturday for the state title.
Horsemen center Donevan Ricker, center, and guard Saviani Rios, right, battle for a loose ball with Sundevils forward Alex Jeffries on Friday in a Class 3A semifinal in The Pit. St. Michael's beat Sandia Prep 70-43 to reach Saturday's state title game.
ALBUQUERQUE — The hotel lights for the St. Michael’s Horsemen were out by 10:30 p.m.
But once The Pit’s lights came on at 9:45 a.m. Friday, the Horsemen were more than ready for the spotlight.
Led by a relentless defense that forced 23 turnovers and held the Sandia Prep Sundevils to just 34% shooting, St. Michael’s again showed why it is the top seed in the Class 3A State Tournament with an impressive 70-43 semifinal win at The Pit. In the process, the Horsemen earned their second straight trip to the final.
Winners of 20 straight games, the Horsemen take on No. 3 Las Vegas Robertson for the fourth time this season at noon Saturday in The Pit. It is a rematch of last year’s 3A championship, won by the Cardinals.
St. Michael’s coach Gerard Garcia said he had a good feeling about what kind of morning it was going to be by how his team prepared Thursday night.
“I had these guys lights out at the hotel room at 10:30 and the headlights [were] out at 10,” Garcia said. “So, I think these guys did a great job of focusing. And the job’s not done yet.”
Though the Horsemen (26-4) and the Sundevils (18-11) played a 54-52 game in Albuquerque in January, the drama in the rematch was almost nonexistent. That was because the Sundevils never could get into their offense. St. Michael’s held them scoreless for the first 5:05 of the opening quarter before Jaxon Feit hit a jumper in the lane to cut the deficit to 6-2.
By that point, St. Michael’s forced five turnovers and an 0-for-5 start from the field from the Sundevils, who never led and never got closer than 8-5 late in the first quarter.
As the game progressed, the Sundevils started their offense farther away from the basket, yielding to the relentless pressure by St. Michael’s.
“They just came out and jumped on us,” Sundevils head coach Marcos Rivera said. “[They] played harder, played stronger. We knew if we turned the ball over, we didn’t have a chance.”
The Sundevils also could have used the Adam Montoya who played poorly in a 72-39 win over Socorro. The Horsemen senior point guard missed his first 13 shots in that game and never got comfortable. But against Sandia Prep, it was a different story. While he missed his first shot, Montoya scored on his second attempt in the paint with 4:09 left in the first that made it 6-0, St. Michael’s.
He finished with 24 points on 9-for-24 shooting, and said The Pit’s bright lights seem even more inviting than the ones at the Rio Rancho Events Center.
“It’s a different arena, and I just knew I had to stay focused and trust my teammates,” Montoya said. “When I saw the first [shot] go in, I felt good.”
But just like the game against Socorro, the Horsemen got help from everywhere. Marco C’de Baca had a five-point run on a 3-pointer and a breakaway layup that pushed the lead into double digits for the first time at 23-12. The senior guard finished with 16 points on 6-for-11 shooting.
Lucas Gurule drained a 3 from the left wing with 1:30 remaining in the opening half — the first of consecutive triples the Horsemen made to build a cushy 29-16 lead at the half. He had 10 points and two of the five 3s the Horsemen made.
The offense got a boost from the defense, which turned nine Sundevils first-half turnovers into nine points. That total doubled by the end of the game, as the Horsemen collected 15 steals that led to plenty of easy transition buckets.
C’de Baca said St. Michael’s 2-2-1 press got the team going early, which was a far cry from its 2-for-17 start against Socorro two days earlier.
“The press helps us get our energy,” C’de Baca said. “I think we were focused, we were ready to play. We always come off slow, but today, I think we were just ready.”
It will take a similar effort to hold off a determined Robertson team that feels disrespected and overlooked amid the success of St. Michael’s. Cardinals wing Mateo Contreras made it clear after the Cardinals’ 49-36 semifinal win over Navajo Prep.
“We want them, we want them,” Contreras said. “That’s what we want right there.”
Garcia, though, wasn’t taking the bait.
“It doesn’t matter who we play,” Garcia said. “We will play whoever we play against. Like I’ve said from Day One, we got to play our game.”
And the path to a good game is a good night’s rest.