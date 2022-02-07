St. Michael’s was a dead program walking — until it sprang to life right around the time the groundhog springs from his slumber to see how long winter will last.
Enthusiasm was absent as one of the most prestigious boys basketball programs in the state sleepwalked through a 0-10 start and was stuck in neutral at 2-12 after gut-wrenching losses to Santa Fe Prep and Raton to open District 2-3A play last month.
As if to add insult to injury, the program was rocked by an investigation into claims of racism and verbal abuse against its head coach, David Rodriguez, just hours before taking on district co-leader Las Vegas Robertson on Jan. 28.
It led to Rodriguez stepping away from his coaching and teaching job at the school until the inquiry is finished.
But that was 10 days ago. Suddenly, the sound of taps that were heard in the distance signaling the Horsemen’s demise have been drowned out by their resurgent faithful and the vibrant hum of a four-game winning streak. These were the Horsemen everyone in 2-3A and Class 3A expected.
Yet, it’s hard to ignore that the potential black mark to the season has become either the rallying point or the reason for the sudden turnaround — depending on how you view the much-maligned Rodriguez.
It’s easy to say that the subtraction of one coach led to the addition of a dangerous team no one wants to face right now. But Rodriguez’s absence could also be seen as a galvanizing moment for a senior-laden team to rally around to play the way many people in Santa Fe expected back in the summer.
But it’s not as if the Horsemen didn’t have rallying cries before Rodriguez’s sudden departure. There was the injury to senior post Lucas Coriz, who blew out his knee playing football in September. Then, senior wing Derek Martinez opted to play despite his diagnosis of multiple sclerosis.
And senior guard Adam Montoya was academically ineligible for the first half of the season.
Oh, the players and Rodriguez talked about how those were obstacles to overcome, but that talk fell on deaf ears as the losses piled up in December and January. St. Michael’s played as if every loss added to the burden that comes with being in the program.
What’s noticeable since the Horsemen made an incredible 18-point rally against the Cardinals to win 61-57 in overtime is that the piano is off of their backs. Every win has bolstered their confidence, and they are playing as if they have nothing to lose — which they don’t.
And this leads to the chicken-versus-egg question: Is St. Michael’s winning because of or in spite of Rodriguez’s problems?
If you injected some truth serum into the Horsemen alumni, the divisiveness that Rodriguez invites is palpable. Many of them still haven’t forgiven, nor forgotten, the 2018-19 team failing to win the state title with a team that was incredibly deep and talented.
When you look at Rodriguez’s overall record in his five years with the program — 63-51 — it is not that dissimilar to where the Horsemen were in the final five years under Ron Geyer (82-62).
But you also have to factor in that the 0-10 start is the program’s worst in decades. Trust me, I did deep dive before giving up around the 1973-74 season to find a worse mark.
The quotes you see from the players show a sense of a team that maybe was fed up with getting beat up both on and off the court, and Rodriguez’s absence was the tipping point.
There also has been noticeable improvement in the play of Josh Sanchez and freshman wing Sabiani Rios Guevara, which has given the Horsemen depth that was missing until recently.
You can’t discount the calm demeanor of assistant coach Gerard Garcia, who is no stranger to filling in as the head coach. He took over for then-coach Geyer in 2016 after the legendary coach broke his leg skiing, guiding the Horsemen to a 4-7 mark until Geyer returned at the end of the season.
He’s done a much better job in Rodriguez’s stead, having not lost a game since taking over.
It should be noted it’s not like the Horsemen are not running Rodriguez’s system, but something is different. If you’re pro-Rodriguez, this recent run of success is the result of the team rallying around him.
The other side will argue that the Horsemen are playing loose and confidently, which was noticeably absent this year.
While we go around in circles about whether Rodriguez is or isn’t the problem, one important point is being missed.
What if Robertson doesn’t lose all of its starters to foul trouble in the second half? Perhaps the comeback never materializes and the Horsemen fall into an afterthought.
The problem is that neither scenario is a good look for Rodriguez, and the likely outcome is that his tenure with the Horsemen is over.
For now, though, the fans of the blue-and-white have plenty to cheer for, which was the farthest thing from anybody’s mind 10 days ago.
The Walking Dead are real. And they’ve come for the rest of 3A.
