Well, maybe not so secret. It’s not as if people didn’t know the impact Adam Montoya would have on the St. Michael’s boys basketball team once he joined the active roster back in early January. A reliable guard who had two years of varsity experience under his belt, he was pegged as a major contributor long before this season began.
On Saturday night at Perez-Shelley Gymnasium, he showed just how big of a role he can play in leading the Horsemen to a 76-33 cakewalk over Tohatchi in the opening round of the Class 3A State Tournament. Seeded fourth in the 16-team field, they’ll remain at home for the state quarterfinals and host No. 5 Navajo Prep on Wednesday night.
Thanks to Montoya’s efforts, Saturday’s game was over almost as soon as it started. His bucket just 40 seconds in ignited an 11-0 run over three-plus minutes that kept the Horsemen in front the entire way.
Montoya finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds, heading to the bench in the fourth quarter after things had gotten completely out of hand.
“I guess you could say it’s state tournament time and things are just different,” Montoya said. “You have to play different, be more intense. You can’t take anything for granted, even if you’re playing a team you’re supposed to beat. One bad game and it’s over, so you just have to play a different level and have fun.”
Everyone who wore a Horseman uniform saw action against the Cougars. Everyone contributed, particularly in the fourth quarter when the starters took the rest of the night off and the reserves got their time.
Given the frenetic pace Tohatchi was trying to employ, foul counts were up, as were the turnovers. The Cougars (13-16) coughed it up 20 times in the first half and trailed 50-23 at the break.
Their aggressive style allowed St. Michael’s to camp out at the free throw line in the second quarter, as 13 of the team’s 25 points in the period came from the stripe.
Montoya was 7 for 8 from the line in the quarter.
“We work on those every day, and it’s one of those little things we focus on as much as possible,” said interim St. Michael’s coach Gerard Garcia. “You get to this time of year and it’s about focus. The kids know that.”
Devin Flores had 19 points and Diego Armendariz 10 as the Horsemen reached the .500 mark for the second time this season. Of course, it continues the team’s remarkable turnaround from a historically bad start that had the entire program in shambles following the holidays.
The Horsemen are 14-4 since the beginning of January. That’s 14-4 since Montoya regained his eligibility and joined the starting lineup. That’s 14-4 since the team got a lift from a solid player who has clearly figured out how to flip the switch between the regular season and the playoffs.
“We know what we have to do, three games to win or, you know, one bad game and we’re out,” Montoya said. “It’s the tournament and we’re playing like the team we knew we could be. It was a bad December. We lost 10 games in a row and everyone was talking about it, but we knew we could turn the whole thing around if we won district and got to state. No one will talk about 0-10 if we did that.”
The Horsemen didn’t quite win their district, but they came close enough to rise from the ashes of that miserable start to land a top-four seed in the tournament. One game down, three to go with the next one on their home floor.
“Just one game at a time,” Garcia said. “You hear that all the time but these boys have focus. We’re ready for this.”
NOTES
Northern power: Three teams from District 2-3A survived Saturday’s opening round. Joining St. Michael’s in next week’s quarterfinals are No. 2 Robertson and No. 11 Santa Fe Indian School.
Robertson allowed just four points in the opening quarter and led 41-15 at halftime en route to a 73-37 win over No. 15 Dexter. The Cardinals will host No. 7 Bosque on Wednesday night at Michael Marr Gymnasium in Las Vegas, N.M.
Santa Fe Indian School emerged as the lone double-digit seed in 3A to get a win, landing a 46-40 upset over district rival Raton. The Braves (10-15) travel to No. 3 Sandia Prep next week. The Sundevils destroyed Cottonwood Classical, 80-33, to keep their hopes of a third straight trip to the finals alive.
All told, 2-3A went 3-2 on Saturday. Santa Fe Prep was knocked out with a 42-33 loss at
No. 8 Crownpoint. The Blue Griffins scored just 12 points in the second half and faded after battling to a 28-all tie after three quarters.
Stat lines: Freshman Sabiani Rios Guevara had eight points for the Horsemen while Josh Sanchez finished with five. Marco C de Baca and Reed Bass each had four. Tohatchi was led by Talon Long’s 12 points.
The Cougars finished their night with 28 turnovers, a figure that was held below 30 because of the running clock via the 35-point mercy rule in the fourth quarter.
