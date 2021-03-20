TAOS — It took a couple of weeks longer than expected, but under clear skies and late-March weather befitting a round of golf or a backyard barbecue, football season began for St. Michael’s.
For the Horsemen, the wait was worth it.
Getting 144 yards rushing from running back Daymon Lujan and stellar play from its hard-hitting defense, St. Michael’s went on the road and routed Taos, 48-3, on Saturday afternoon at Anaya Field. It came after a pair of postponements to start what was already a coronavirus-shortened season, leaving the team with just one — or two, depending on how things shake out — games left on the schedule.
The Horsemen (1-0) are scheduled to play Española Valley next weekend, then possibly get a date with an unnamed opponent in the New Mexico Activities Association’s season-ending bowl finals the first weekend in April. Coach Joey Fernandez said he is hoping for a game against either Socorro or Santa Fe High but, at this point, he’ll take whatever he can get.
“The kids, they just want to play,” he said. “They’ve been working for this, waiting for this for over a year now. If we can play two more games we will play two more games.”
The matchup with Socorro was supposed to happen last week, but the game and the Horsemen’s original opener against Raton were both canceled after an undisclosed member of the St. Michael’s football program tested positive for COVID-19.
It forced a halt of operations for 10 days, cutting in half the original four-game schedule.
“We didn’t even get back on the field until Monday [March 15],” Fernandez said. “We had one week, less than a week, to get ready for this.”
Lujan had touchdown runs of 6, 10 and 37 yards, rushing for 104 yards in the second half alone.
He was outdone by fellow running back Lucas Montoya. Finishing with 77 yards rushing on eight carries, Montoya scored on runs of 2 and 22 yards, caught a 52-yard touchdown pass in the second half and helped slam the door on Taos by returning an interception 56 yards in the final minute of the second quarter.
“None of this is possible without you guys,” Lujan said in the team’s postgame huddle. “You make what we do look easy.”
While most first games in this weird and out-of-place prep football season are littered with tiny mistakes like bad snaps, botched assignments and timing errors, St. Michael’s looked solid against a Taos program that won the Class 4A state title three years ago. The Tigers set up the first score of the game when a wild snap flew over the head of punter Missael Hermosillo and gave St. Michael’s the ball at the Taos 25.
Three plays later Lujan ran it in for the first of his three touchdowns.
Taos punted on each of its next three possessions, then got its lone score when Hermosillo bounced a 44-yard field goal attempt off the crossbar and through the uprights midway through the second quarter. Taos coach Art Abreu Jr. said Hermosillo had been hitting from as far as 50 yards in practice, but Saturday’s kick was his longest in a game setting with linemen rushing at him.
Down 8-3, the Tigers gave up a 69-yard scoring drive on the ensuing possession, capped by a 2-yard TD run by Montoya. His pick-6 followed just three minutes later and gave the Horsemen a 21-6 lead at halftime.
The Horsemen scored three more times in a nine-minute span between the third and fourth quarters to start the running clock. Montoya sealed the scoring with a 22-yard TD run with just over two minutes to play.
Taos (1-1) managed just 150 yards of total offense. Quarterback Daemon Ely passed for 56 yards — 10 fewer yards than the Tigers had in penalties.
Most of the Taos offense ran through running back Beno Flores. He had 18 carries in the first half and was in on nearly every offensive snap. By game’s end he was overcome with emotion and had to be consoled by a Taos assistant coach, but his efforts against a St. Michael’s defense that looked like it was already in mid-season form were respectable.
It was enough to make Fernandez wonder what his team could do over a 10-game season and a full playoff slate as a reward.
“Yeah, I’d really like to watch what these kids could grow into if we had a regular schedule,” he said. “You get one of these teams every now and then that you feel really good about, and this is one of them. These guys are working hard.”
Horsemen quarterback Lucas Coriz completed seven passes for 108 yards with a touchdown and an interception — all while playing with a pulled hamstring. He injured it two weeks ago and came into Saturday’s game feeling as though he would be all right.
“But on that first run over here,” Fernandez said, gesturing toward the far end of Anaya Field, “he aggravated it. Tough kid, though. He stayed in there the rest of the game but you could tell he wasn’t as mobile as he usually is.”
Coriz had a number of deep balls that were near-misses. He also had a few throws into the flat were either dropped or just off the mark.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.