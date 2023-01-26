The St. Michael’s Horsemen turned defense into an art form Thursday night — they made ugliness look like a thing of beauty.

They were relentless in pressuring Las Vegas Robertson at every turn as they systematically dismantled the Cardinals. It turned a highly anticipated matchup between two heavyweights in District 2-3A and Class 3A into a foregone conclusion by the start of the fourth quarter, and St. Michael’s rolled to a lopsided 60-30 win in Perez-Shelley Gymnasium.

In what many people suspect will be the first of at least four games between last year’s 3A finalists, the Horsemen (15-4 overall, 3-0 in 2-3A) sent the first shot across the bow — and it was an impressive one. So much so, even Cardinals head coach James Branch could do little but tip his cap to them.

