Horsemen guard Sabi Rios, left, and center Taven Lozada battle for a loose ball with Cardinals center Bodie Schlinger during St. Michael’s 60-30 win over Robertson on Thursday in Santa Fe in their first district matchup of the season.
Horsemen center Donevan Ricker bats away a shot attempt by Cardinals guard Nathaniel Gonzales during St. Michael’s 60-30 win over Robertson on Thursday in Santa Fe in their first district matchup of the season.
Horsemen head coach Gerard Garcia, left, keeps an eye on his offense after a score against the Cardinals during St. Michael’s 60-30 win over Robertson on Thursday in Santa Fe in their first district matchup of the season.
Horsemen guard Josh Sanchez, left, and forward Creed Chavez try to claim a rebound from the Cardinals' Isaiah Gallegos, right, and Nathaniel Gonzales during St. Michael's 60-30 win over Robertson on Thursday in Santa Fe in their first district matchup of the season.
Horsemen forward Reed Bass, right, battles for a rebound with Cardinals center Bodie Schlinger during St. Michael's 60-30 win over Robertson on Thursday in Santa Fe in their first district matchup of the season.
Horsemen guard Lucas Gurule, left, and Adam Montoya get called for a foul as they bowl Cardinals guard Nathaniel Gonzales, bottom, out of bounds and into the St. Michael's bench during St. Michael's 60-30 win over Robertson on Thursday in Santa Fe in their first district matchup of the season.
Horsemen center Donevan Ricker, right, takes an arm to the face while pulling down a rebound under pressure by Cardinals center Bodie Schlinger during St. Michael's 60-30 win over Robertson on Thursday in Santa Fe in their first district matchup of the season.
Horsemen guard Sabi Rios, left, and center Taven Lozada battle for a loose ball with Cardinals center Bodie Schlinger during St. Michael’s 60-30 win over Robertson on Thursday in Santa Fe in their first district matchup of the season.
Horsemen center Donevan Ricker bats away a shot attempt by Cardinals guard Nathaniel Gonzales during St. Michael’s 60-30 win over Robertson on Thursday in Santa Fe in their first district matchup of the season.
Horsemen head coach Gerard Garcia, left, keeps an eye on his offense after a score against the Cardinals during St. Michael’s 60-30 win over Robertson on Thursday in Santa Fe in their first district matchup of the season.
Horsemen guard Josh Sanchez, left, and forward Creed Chavez try to claim a rebound from the Cardinals' Isaiah Gallegos, right, and Nathaniel Gonzales during St. Michael's 60-30 win over Robertson on Thursday in Santa Fe in their first district matchup of the season.
Horsemen forward Reed Bass, right, battles for a rebound with Cardinals center Bodie Schlinger during St. Michael's 60-30 win over Robertson on Thursday in Santa Fe in their first district matchup of the season.
Horsemen guard Lucas Gurule, left, and Adam Montoya get called for a foul as they bowl Cardinals guard Nathaniel Gonzales, bottom, out of bounds and into the St. Michael's bench during St. Michael's 60-30 win over Robertson on Thursday in Santa Fe in their first district matchup of the season.
Horsemen center Donevan Ricker, right, takes an arm to the face while pulling down a rebound under pressure by Cardinals center Bodie Schlinger during St. Michael's 60-30 win over Robertson on Thursday in Santa Fe in their first district matchup of the season.
The St. Michael’s Horsemen turned defense into an art form Thursday night — they made ugliness look like a thing of beauty.
They were relentless in pressuring Las Vegas Robertson at every turn as they systematically dismantled the Cardinals. It turned a highly anticipated matchup between two heavyweights in District 2-3A and Class 3A into a foregone conclusion by the start of the fourth quarter, and St. Michael’s rolled to a lopsided 60-30 win in Perez-Shelley Gymnasium.
In what many people suspect will be the first of at least four games between last year’s 3A finalists, the Horsemen (15-4 overall, 3-0 in 2-3A) sent the first shot across the bow — and it was an impressive one. So much so, even Cardinals head coach James Branch could do little but tip his cap to them.
“That was a beatdown,” Branch said. “I can’t remember the last time that happened.”
It was a humbling experience for a Robertson team that entered the contest averaging more than 67 points per game and looked the part of a viable state contender. None of that showed against the Horsemen.
It was apparent almost from the start, as St. Michael’s allowed only a Nathaniel Gonzales scoop layup in the first quarter, and that came 80 seconds into the game.
Robertson (16-3, 3-1) hit just one of its first 11 shots, and were 10 for 43 until hitting its last two shots of the game to reach the 30-point mark. The Horsemen forced 24 turnovers, thanks to their full-court press and overall pressure even in the half-court.
They harassed every ballhandler, challenged every Robertson pass and attacked the glass when the Cardinals managed to get a shot off.
“We worked on our defense the whole week,” St. Michael’s head coach Gerard Garcia said. “We knew coming in what they have. They’re a great ballclub over there. I told these guys our offense is going to come, but we’re going to win this game with our defense.”
Even more impressive was the interior defense against Cardinals senior post Bodie Schlinger, holding their 17-point-per-game leading scorer to a pair of fourth-quarter free throws. A year ago, the Horsemen struggled to contain the 6-foot-2 Schlinger, but the combination of freshman Donevan Ricker, plus seniors Taven Lozada and Reed Bass kept him in check.
Ricker said the presence of himself and Lozada, who didn’t play last year after transferring from Santa Fe High, made a big difference compared to last year. That both of them got an offseason in the weight room with the football program also showed in not allowing Schlinger to position himself deep in the low post.
“Me and Taven really pulled through today in keeping Bodie out of the paint and securing rebounds,” Rocker said. “I was more of an offensive and defensive lineman [in football], so I was more stable and if I stayed low to the ground, I had more balance.”
Perhaps the highlight of their defensive performance came right when it appeared the Cardinals were about to right their listing ship and make it a game.
After trailing 22-11 at the half, Robertson got 3-pointers from Ace Gonzalez, who got within 23-17 90 seconds into the third quarter. The flicker of light was extinguished with impunity by the Horsemen. Marco C’de Baca ignited a game-deciding 20-1 run with a pair of free throws and a 3 from the wing within 30 seconds of each other. After a Lozada 15-footer made it 30-17, St. Michael’s forced Robertson into five straight turnovers.
That, combined with an 0-for-9 Cardinals shooting slump put the final nail in the coffin. When Ricker hit a pair of free throws with 6:55 left in the game, the lead was an insurmountable 43-18. Any hopes by the Cardinals of pulling off a similar comeback St. Michael’s did in the opening game last year — in which the Horsemen rallied from an 18-point deficit in the third quarter to win in overtime — were unrealistic.
Not even senior guard Adam Montoya, coming off the bench after missing two days of practices because of illness, seemed to affect the Horsemen. He scored nine of his
16 points in the second half, and Bass stepped into a scoring role with nine of his 11 points in the opening half.
Montoya said coming off the bench helped set the tone on offense, as the ball moved more freely and got Robertson’s defense out of position.
“As soon as we got into a little groove, passing and scoring and playing defense, it just all connected,” Montoya said.
Even with the impressive win that will reverberate throughout the state, the Horsemen recognize one win does not make a season. They expect a different Cardinals squad for a Feb. 10 rematch, and Robertson might even have the services of junior wing Mateo Contreras, who has yet to play this season because of a broken leg suffered in football.
Montoya said he reminded his teammates about the last time they came off a big win. When they beat Santa Fe High for the first time in nine years, the Horsemen promptly lost their next three games.
“We can’t get too happy,” Montoya said. “We just got to realize it’s just one game. We’re gonna celebrate tonight, get home and watch film and get ready for West Las Vegas [on Jan. 31].”
Only then will St. Michael’s know if they are true artists or just a flash in the pan.