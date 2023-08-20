The St. Michael’s football team will have a slightly different look the next time it takes the field.
The Horsemen opened their season with a 39-30 win Saturday night at Taos. They did so wearing their all-white uniforms that have been in the program for the last few years.
What they should have been wearing are the new jerseys the school ordered months ago. They look very similar, featuring only a few minor tweaks that most fans wouldn’t notice.
Thing is, they’re being held in an undisclosed warehouse waiting to be delivered. As senior Matthias Duran put it, they’re stuck “in customs.”
The new kits — which include royal blue home jerseys that have a few more black highlights to them — aren’t expected to arrive until sometime this week. The Horsemen hope to wear them when Capital visits the Christian Brothers Athletic Complex this weekend. Until then, some of the numbers assigned to certain players don’t match what was given to them prior to the Taos game. Duran, for instance, will wear No. 1 this season but wound up wearing No. 21 against the Tigers.
The previous iteration of No. 1 was assigned to Creed Chavez, a senior on last season’s team. He purchased the jersey after his time with the Horsemen was up, a transaction made possible because St. Mike’s assumed the new uniforms would be ready in time for Saturday’s game.
Speaking of the Jaguars, they also had their shipment of new home uniforms delayed, and head coach Joaquin Garcia said last week they won’t arrive until October — maybe in time for the final home game against Santa Fe High on Oct. 27.
• • •
Capital’s win at Grants in Week 1 had its own unrelated incidents. As the teams lined up for the opening kickoff, one of the referees walked along the line of Capital players telling them to pull their pants down below their knees.
Not doing so, he told them, would be a uniform violation and could, technically, draw a penalty.
One player who got more attention than any other was Capital’s Fabian Ryan. The senior is coming off a knee injury and wears a brace that extends down to his calf and up through the knee joint into the lower thigh. Its bulky design made his pants naturally slide up and over the knee joint, something the referee wasn’t having.
At one point Ryan was sent off, forcing Capital’s trainer to find a random cube of insulated padding that he put on top of the knee brace and wrapped to the contraption using athletic tape. It looked bulky and uncomfortable, but it wasn’t nearly enough of a deterrent to stop Ryan from scoring two touchdowns to help the Jaguars get the road win.
• • •
Albuquerque West Mesa’s Elijah Brody continues to show why he is one of the best prep football players in the state, and the spectators at Ivan Head Stadium got to see the 6-foot-4 senior put on a show.
He connected on eight of 18 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown, while also running for 169 yards and a score in a 42-6 win. Perhaps his best run of the night was on the final play of the first half.
With the Mustangs at their own 36-yard line with 7 seconds left. Brody rolled to his left, only to see seven Demons in pass coverage to prevent the “Hail Mary” touchdown. So, he tucked the ball and ran down the left sideline before cutting right at about the 40 and trying to outrace the remaining defenders to the right corner of the end zone.
If not for the valiant effort of Demons junior cornerback James Serrano chasing him, Brody would have walked into the end zone untouched. Instead, he dove for the pylon, but the sideline judge ruled he went out of bounds at the Santa Fe High 1 to keep the halftime score at 20-6.
He also had a crucial 26-yard completion in the second quarter on a fourth-and-13 play at the Santa Fe High 29 in which he danced around the pocket before finding a wide-open Ricky Martinez, who made a diving catch at the 3.
If you get a chance to see Brody, please do. He’s worth the price of admission.
• • •
In case you missed it (and you probably did), the Pecos League title went to the San Rafael Pacifics. They beat Tucson 2-1 in the best-of-three championship series.
In a season in which the Santa Fe Fuego set a mark for franchise futility by surrendering 14.8 runs, 15.2 hits and 7.2 walks per game in 2023, the championship series was an exercise in quality pitching. San Rafael and Tucson combined to score 14 runs in the three games, including shutouts by either team in the final two contests.
Pacifics starter Eric Parnow tossed a compete game, three-hit shutout in the deciding game, striking out 11. In two playoff appearances he logged 15 scoreless innings with 23 punch outs and just four hits allowed.
• • •
Aaron Chavez, a 2000 Mora graduate, is steadily making his Bakersfield College men’s basketball program a pathway for New Mexico players. Chavez said last week he recruited a pair of Northern players — Monte del Sol graduate Kevin Enriquez and former Española Valley star Ollie Fell — to play for the Renegades this season.
They will be among six New Mexico players with the program. Chavez has 2020 Albuquerque Volcano Vista grad Terrin Dickey returning for a second year, while Albuquerque Sandia’s Sean Johnson and Andre Hill, and Makhi Martinez of Albuquerque West Mesa, will join the junior-college program.
Chavez said he is not only taking in local talent but helping them land at four-year schools. He pointed to West Mesa grad Eloy Medina, who was the team’s second-leading scorer with 11.3 points per game in the 2022-23 season and is joining Northern New Mexico College. Medina will join another former Renegade in assistant coach Stephen Miera, who was on Chavez’s staff from 2020-22.
• • •
Brad Lardon of Las Campanas fired an 8-under 136 at last week’s Senior New Mexico Open at Black Mesa in La Mesilla near Española. His total tied Kevin Dillen (Paris, Texas) for the top spot with the title going to Dillen in a playoff.
Lardon was the only player in the field to break 70 both days, carding a 5-under 67 in a final round that saw him birdie three straight holes on the back nine and bookend a bogey with four birds on the front side.
Santa Fe’s Scott Sadler and Artie McNickle tied for 31st, 24 shots back. Santa Fe’s Robert Gruda, Patrick Walker and Keith Crow were also in the field, as was Tad Bourg of Taos.