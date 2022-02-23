Boys basketball
St. Michael's 49, West Las Vegas 47
What happened: The Horsemen relied on defensive energy to fashion an 8-1 finish to the regular season after a 2-12 start. They needed it in the final minutes of a District 2-3A opening-round game Wednesday in Perez-Shelley Gymnasium, outscoring the sixth-seeded Dons 6-0 over the last 50 seconds to pull off the win. Horsemen senior Devin Flores hit a baseline jumper with 4.4 seconds left to give his team a 48-47 lead. A taut, defensive battle saw neither team build more than a four-point lead. St. Michael's, the third seed in the tournament, led 27-26 at the half and 37-36 after three quarters.
What's next: St. Michael's (11-13) hosts No. 5 Santa Fe Indian School in a district quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Thursday. West Las Vegas (10-15) expects to receive a bid to the Class 3A State Tournament on Sunday.
Santa Fe Indian School 51, Santa Fe Prep 45
What happened: The No. 5 Braves jumped out to a 24-7 lead in the second quarter and held off a furious Blue Griffins rally, as they got within five several times in the last minute of a 2-3A opening-round game in Prep Gymnasium. Prep head coach Joe Vigil said his team could not hit shots, whether it was from the field or the free-throw line. Prep, the fourth seed, hit just eight of 16 attempts at the stripe. "It was a very cold night for us outside," Vigil said. "We just couldn't buy a basket."
Top players: Finn Coles had 18 points to lead the Blue Griffins, and Harry Browning added 11. Owen Pecos' 18 points led SFIS, and Leighton Galvan had just 11.
What's next: The Braves (9-14) play at St. Michael's in a district quarterfinal Thursday night. Prep (14-11) should make the 3A tournament, and could receive a home game.
Girls basketball
St. Michael's 28, West Las Vegas 23
What happened: The fourth-seeded Lady Horsemen still struggled to score, but their defense was almost impenetrable in the third quarter of a 2-3A quarterfinal in Gillie Lopez Gymnasium. The Lady Dons, the three seed, managed just two points in the quarter, and St. Michael's built a 25-17 lead. St. Michael's didn't score until the last 90 seconds of the game, hitting three of four free throws after West Las Vegas got within 25-23.
Top players: Lauryn Pecos had 12 points to lead the Lady Horsemen, with eight coming in the first quarter. Carmen Pacheco added eight. Lilly Anna Martinez had 12 points to lead the Lady Dons, and Jacelyn Morgan scored eight.
What's next: St. Michael's (10-17) plays at No. 2 Santa Fe Indian School Thursday at 7 p.m. West Las Vegas (9-14) will wait for Sunday's announcement of the 3A bracket to see if their season continues.
Abq. High 73, Capital 35
What happened: The top-seeded Lady Bulldogs blitzed the Lady Jaguars for 24 points in the first quarter, on their way to building a 38-21 halftime lead. Capital, the fourth seed, could not mount a rally, scoring just 14 points in the second half of a 5-5A semifinal at Bulldog City.
Top players: Leilani Love had 24 points for Albuquerque High, Ariana Sanchez added 19, while Ameryka and Aislynn Martinez each scored 11. Annalise Leos ended her Capital career with 10 points, while Samantha Nava scored 11 to lead the team.
What's next: The Lady Bulldogs (18-6) play No. 2 Santa Fe High for the district title at 7 p.m. Friday. Capital ends its season at 8-20.
