Boys basketball
Volcano Vista JV 62, St. Michael's 52
What happened: The Horsemen were consistent in a consolation semifinal Friday against the junior Hawks at Rio Rancho Cleveland's Phil Griego Invitational. They scored 11 points in the first and third quarters, then 15 in the second and fourth. However, Volcano Vista led 31-26 at the half and 48-37 heading into the fourth.
"We're in a tough place, and they get another chance to fight out of it [Saturday]," St. Michael's head coach David Rodriguez said.
Top players: Devin Flores played through painful shin splints to score 27 points, and Marcos Gonzales added eight.
What's next: St. Michael's (0-7) play Albuquerque Menaul for seventh place on Saturday.
Las Vegas Robertson 76, East Mountain 38
What happened: The Cardinals raced out to a 17-5 lead after a quarter and never looked back in the opening round of the Bruce King Invitational at Moriarty. They led 37-21 at the half, then outscored the Timberwolves 22-10 in the third quarter.
"Defense has to be our calling card this season," Robertson head coach James Branch said. "We aren't very big."
Top players: Matthew Gonzales led a quintet of double-digit scorers for the Cardinals with 24 points, while Mateo Contreras and Kenneth Montoya each added 11. Gabe Montaño and Ace Gonzalez each scored 10.
What's next: Robertson (2-1) plays Estancia on Saturday for the tournament's White bracket championship.
Monte del Sol 66, New Mexico School for the Deaf 43
What happened: The Dragons got their first win of the season Thursday, building a 47-24 lead at the half of a nondistrict game in Larson Gymnasium. They had strong shooting, hitting 28 of 57 shots overall and nine of 23 from 3-point range.
Top players: Xandro Zubia had a team-best 18 points for Monte del Sol, while Kevin Enriquez added 16. NMSD senior Bruce Brewer Jr. led all scorers with 31.
What's next: The Dragons (1-2) take on Santa Fe Waldorf at 5 p.m. Saturday. The Roadrunners (1-1) play Native American Community Academy on Tuesday at home.
Girls Basketball
Rio Rancho 31, Santa Fe High 28
What happened: The Lady Rams gained a measure of revenge Friday on the Demons, beating them in the semifinals of their own Rio Rancho Tournament. Santa Fe High guard Olivia Montoya missed a tying 3-pointer with 4 seconds left that would have forced overtime. The Demons, who trailed 14-12 at the half, outscored Rio Rancho 11-5 in the third to take a 23-19 lead before scoring just five points the rest of the way.
Top players: Senior guard Olivia Montoya led Santa Fe High with 10 points — all in the second half. Zuriel Vigil added eight.
What's next: The Demons (4-3) play Las Cruces Centennial for third place Saturday at 5 p.m.
Monte del Sol 32, New Mexico School for the Deaf 10
What happened: The Lady Dragons got their first win of the season Thursday, using an 18-4 scoring run in the final quarter to pull away in a nondistrict game in Larson Gymnasium. Monte del Sol lead 8-5 at the half before outscoring the Lady Roadrunners 6-1 to make it 14-6 entering the fourth.
Top players: Senior Daisy Ortiz had a game-high 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Lady Dragons. Stacy Vargas led NMSD with seven points.
What's next: Monte del Sol (1-5) plays Santa Fe Waldorf on Saturday. NMSD plays host to Academy for Technology and the Classics on Tuesday.
