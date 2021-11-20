A great way to get under a lineman’s skin is suggesting that he and his trenchmates can’t control the line of scrimmage.
Jordan Bernal and the rest of the big uglies for the St. Michael’s football team heard it all year and decided to make it personal Saturday afternoon at the Christian Brothers Athletic Complex.
Whispers of not being able to establish the run, not protecting the quarterback, not putting enough pressure on the opponent’s backfield — it finally got to them.
“You hear that a lot, but all we’ve been focusing on the last few weeks is getting off the ball, maintaining our blocks and continue driving,” Bernal said in the aftermath of Saturday’s 7-0 win over Raton in a Class 3A state semifinal. “We weren’t perfect today, but the goal is to be perfect next time we play.”
The win sends the fourth-seeded Horsemen (9-3) into this week’s state final against bitter rival Robertson. The game will be in Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, marking a rematch of the memorable 2007 title game won by the Horsemen.
Getting there meant doing something no one had done all season: Beat Raton. The Tigers (11-1) were the undefeated top seed in 3A, averaging 39 points behind a running game led by all-state candidate Cayden Walton at running back. Walton had cracked the century mark in every game this season, making him the undeniable target of the St. Michael’s defense.
Walton was held to 85 yards on 19 carries, losing a fumble in the fourth quarter and being left out of the backfield for huge chunks of time, thanks to the methodical ball-control St. Michael’s offense. The Horsemen (9-3) turned the game on its ear in the second quarter with a marathon 19-play drive that covered 81 yards in 8 minutes, 10 seconds.
That's where Bernal and the offensive line came to life. Time and again they would open just enough space for positive gains.
"Yeah, that was fun," Bernal said. "It took a lot of air out of me, but it was good."
The offense converted six first downs, including an impromptu fake punt that saw kicker Creed Chavez take off with the ball and hand it to teammate Jacob Katko for a 10-yard gain near midfield.
“That drive is exactly what this team needed, to prove we could run the ball and keep [the Tigers’ offense] off the field,” said St. Michael’s coach Joey Fernandez.
The drive ended with a 19-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Zach Martinez to senior wideout Devin Flores with 74 seconds left in the first half.
Running back Daymon Lujan had his number called seven times on the drive. With his blue uniform pasted with skid marks, grass stains and sweat, he said afterward that establishing the run against a team built to stop it was the focus all along.
“It’s all the line. Tthose guys did all the work,” he said. “They played with a chip on their shoulder today, and they came out and did exactly what they were supposed to do.”
Lujan’s stats rivaled Walton’s as he finished with 78 yards on 17 carries. None, however, were bigger than the two yards picked up by Flores in the waning moments of the game. Facing fourth-and-1 from the Raton 30, Flores got just enough room on a run to his left thanks to critical blocks delivered by Diego Armendariz and Marcus Leyba.
Armendariz took out Raton linebacker Anderson Weese and shoved him into teammate Dre Nash while Leyba had a lead block on cornerback Ahsan Maso, giving Flores enough space to dive forward for a first down that allowed the Horsemen to run out the clock.
“In moments like that, you do the little things,” Armendariz said. “We have jobs, and I knew it was going to come to my side and I had to seal the edge. We work on it every day in practice, so at that point, it’s just practice, practice, practice.”
The drive was set up by a chaotic fourth quarter in which Walton’s lost fumble was followed by hair-raising turnovers on both teams, miscues that had the bipartisan capacity crowd on fire for the final 12 minutes. Raton avenged Walton’s mistake four minutes later when Weese picked off a Martinez pass that appeared to be the big break Raton was waiting for.
The Tigers started at the St. Michael’s 34-yard line and drove inside the 10. That’s when Chavez stepped in, providing the heroics on a play that sealed Raton’s fate. Covering Walton as he rolled out of the backfield and toward the front pylon, Chavez read it perfectly and pulled down quarterback Dylan Quartieri’s underthrown pass at the 4.
“That was one of those high-risk, high-reward things,” Chavez said. “I saw it coming my way and knew if I got there, I could make a play.”
Raton’s offense was held to 143 yards as the bulk of work was done by Walton and Quiartieri. The Horsemen had only 98 yards offense, thanks to a Tigers front that sacked Martinez six times for 35 yards lost. Chavez punted four times, one of which traveled 68 yards to pin Raton inside its own 10 late in the first quarter.
“I say this all the time, but in games like this, it’s the little things that put you over the top,” Fernandez said. “Guys step up in different ways, and today you saw that with a couple different kids.”
The date with Robertson is exactly what the Horsemen wanted. The pair have been among the elite of 3A for the last two decades with each team winning three state titles and making a combined 16 championship game appearances since 2001.
“Getting to the championship is amazing, but getting there against those guys, that’s the way to do it,” Lujan said.
NOTES
With another top seed eliminated in what is the traditional 3A (and for a time, 4A) alignment, it means this will be the eighth straight playoffs without a 1 seed winning the championship. Not since the 2012 Horsemen went unbeaten has the top team won it all. … Since 2006, a 4 seed has won the title just once. That was in 2017 when Ruidoso beat Robertson. … A 3 seed has won just twice since ’06; Portales in 2008 and Lovington three years later. … Horsemen freshman Cole Sandoval made his varsity debut Saturday. He made it count. He caught a Martinez pass for a 13-yard gain on the first drive of the second half. … The Raton defense held the Horsemen without a first down until the second quarter. … Walton had 10 of his 19 rushing attempts in the first quarter, picking up first downs on three of his first 11 attempts, but being held to four or fewer yards on seven of his last eight carries. … The Horsemen and Tigers played a combined 96 minutes of football the last three weeks. They scored 21 points between them.
