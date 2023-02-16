What happened: The Horsemen have made the third quarter their playground during their 16-game winning streak, and it happened again as they sewed up the District 2-3A title Thursday in Perez-Shelley Gymnasium. Leading 39-25 at the half, St. Michael’s held the Dons to eight points in the third quarter to take a 51-33 lead into the fourth. The Dons cut into the margin but the final score was the closest they came to the Horsemen. St. Michael’s head coach Gerard Garcia said two days off because of snow probably affected his team’s energy level. “I think they were watching a lot of TV and being around the house,” Garcia said. “They get a little stiff out there [on the court], but their intensity did get a lot better in the third quarter.”
Top players: Adam Montoya and Josh Sanchez each had 17 points to lead the Horsemen.
What’s next: St. Michael’s (21-4 overall, 9-0 in 2-3A) can secure a perfect district record Saturday at home against Santa Fe Indian School. West Las Vegas (13-11, 4-5) can finish tied for third with SFIS with a win over Robertson on Saturday.
Santa Fe Indian School 68, Santa Fe Prep 64
What happened: Even though the Braves only held a 25-24 halftime lead in a District 2-3A game in Prep Gymnasium, Blue Griffins head coach Joe Vigil said the writing was on the wall. His team struggled to take care of the ball for much of the game, and it hurt Prep in the third quarter. SFIS went on a 21-9 scoring run to take a 46-32 lead and upped the margin to 62-43 before a furious 21-6 rally cut the gap. “We discovered something in those last three minutes, which is intensity on both ends of the court,” Vigil said. “No better time than with the district tournament approaching.”
Top players: Senior wing Owen Pecos had 18 points to lead the Braves, while Jamaal Alonso added 13. The CalladNo brothers — Kenyen and Dontrey — each had 12. Morgan Field scored 22 points, while Mitch Grover and Kiran Belyeu each had 14.
What’s next: SFIS (17-8 overall, 5-4 in 2-3A) host St. Michael’s on Saturday with a chance to seal third place with a win. Prep (10-13, 2-7) is locked into fifth place and finishes the regular season at home against Raton.
Girls basketball
Santa Fe High 39, Capital 28
What happened: The Demonettes gained a measure of revenge on the Lady Jaguars, and they made it happen on the defensive end of a District 5-5A game in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium. They held Capital to just five combined points in the second and third quarters. The offense finally woke up in the third quarter, as Santa Fe High scored 16 points to turn a 12-8 halftime deficit into a 24-14 lead entering the fourth. Capital cut the lead to 27-19 early in the fourth, but a 6-0 run put the game away.
Top players: Senior wing Maci Macias led the Demonettes with 11 points, with seven in the fourth quarter. Layla Cintron scored nine of her 12 points in the fourth quarter to pace the Lady Jaguars.
What's next: Santa Fe High (10-15, 5-4) plays at Albuquerque Rio Grande on Saturday. Capital (6-17, 4-5) takes on Albuquerque Manzano at home the same day.
Los Alamos 37, Taos 32
What happened: From 0-4 to start the season to a District 2-4A title, it has been a heck of a run by the Lady Hilltoppers. They secured their first outright district title since 2006 by rallying from a five-point point deficit in the third to get within 26-25 heading into the fourth. As usual, defense led the way for Los Alamos, who held the Lady Tigers to just six points over final 8 minutes to seal the win and the title. “Our team defense prevailed and made the big run in the end to secure a good road district win,” said Los Alamos head coach Ray Romero.
Top players: Tara McDonald had 12 points to lead the Lady Hilltoppers, while GG Romero added 10.
What’s next: Los Alamos (17-7, 7-0 in 2-4A) finish the season Saturday against Pojoaque Valley at home. Taos (7-17, 1-6) travels to Española Valley on Saturday.