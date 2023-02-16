Boys basketball

St. Michael’s 59, West Las Vegas 48

What happened: The Horsemen have made the third quarter their playground during their 16-game winning streak, and it happened again as they sewed up the District 2-3A title Thursday in Perez-Shelley Gymnasium. Leading 39-25 at the half, St. Michael’s held the Dons to eight points in the third quarter to take a 51-33 lead into the fourth. The Dons cut into the margin but the final score was the closest they came to the Horsemen. St. Michael’s head coach Gerard Garcia said two days off because of snow probably affected his team’s energy level. “I think they were watching a lot of TV and being around the house,” Garcia said. “They get a little stiff out there [on the court], but their intensity did get a lot better in the third quarter.”