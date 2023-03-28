Baseball

St. Michael's 16, West Las Vegas 6

What happened: The Horsemen exploded in the fourth inning for six runs to build a 10-3 lead that was never challenged as the teams opened up District 2-3A play Tuesday at West Las Vegas' new baseball complex. St. Michael's collected 16 hits, including seven doubles, and Rayes Baros hit a two-run home run.

