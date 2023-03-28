What happened: The Horsemen exploded in the fourth inning for six runs to build a 10-3 lead that was never challenged as the teams opened up District 2-3A play Tuesday at West Las Vegas' new baseball complex. St. Michael's collected 16 hits, including seven doubles, and Rayes Baros hit a two-run home run.
Top players: Baros went 3-for-5 with his home run and a double, and pitched the first 3 1/3 innings to earn the win. He surrendered three earned runs on five hits and a walk. Rahoul Williams had four hits in five at-bats and drove in five runs.
What's next: The Horsemen (4-4 overall) take on Albuquerque Sandia Prep at home Thursday. The Dons (4-2, 0-1) entertain Las Vegas Robertson in a district doubleheader Saturday.
Softball
Capital 19, Socorro 1 (three innings)
What happened: The Lady Warriors struck first, with a run in the top of the first inning of a nondistrict game at Capital. But the Lady Jaguars struck best, scoring 18 runs over the next two innings to invoke the 15-run, three-inning mercy rule. They had just 11 hits, but six went for doubles and Layla Toya hit a home run in the second inning as Capital scored 10 times in the frame.
Top players: Toya, Brooke Salazar, Anika Rodriguez and Jadyn Padilla each had two hits, with Toya, Rodriguez and Salazar each driving in three runs. Salazar pitched the first two innings, allowing a run on a hit and two walks, and Padilla pitched a scoreless third.
What's next: Capital (9-2) plays St. Michael's at home Thursday before heading into District 5-5A play Saturday against Albuquerque Rio Grande at home.
West Las Vegas 15, St. Michael's 13
What happened: Get ready for a season full of shootouts for the Lady Horsemen, as they scored eight runs to open the 2-3A game in Las Vegas. However, the Lady Dons scored no fewer than two runs in each of their first five frames. A four-run fifth gave the host team a 15-13 lead that held up as the pitching held both sides scoreless the rest of the game.
Top players: West Las Vegas' Danika Montoya allowed just five runs over the 6 1/3 innings of relief to get the win. She allowed seven hits and two walks while striking out six. Miquella Sena went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored for the Lady Dons. Mia Duran was 3-for-3 with a walk for the Lady Horsemen and drove in two runs.
What's next: St. Michael's (3-4, 0-1) plays at Capital on Thursday. West Las Vegas (3-3, 1-0) takes on Santa Fe High at home Wednesday.
Santa Fe Indian School 10, Raton 0 (five innings)
What happened: The Lady Braves continued their strong hitting, and manufactured at least one run in every inning of a District 2-3A game at the SFIS athletic complex. They capped the game with two runs in the fifth to invoke the 10-run, five-inning mercy rule.
Top players: Shade-Phea Young had another no-hitter, striking out 10 Lady Tigers. Jocelyn Sanchez was 3-for-3 to lead the hitting attack, scored twice and had a three-run inside-the-park home run that sparked a four-run third inning.
What's next: SFIS (8-0, 2-0) plays a nondistrict doubleheader at home against Taos on Thursday.