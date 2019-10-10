There was a lot going on in 1926.
The height of Prohibition, that particular year marked the death of Hollywood heartthrob Rudolph Valentino and the Negro League debut of legendary pitcher Satchel Paige. A gallon of gas cost Americans less than a quarter and Arthur T. Hannett was in his second year as New Mexico’s governor.
Oh, and Zozobra was just a toddler at the ripe old age of 2.
It was also the year Santa Fe Indian School’s football team beat St. Michael’s, 19-18, in the first of two meetings that season. The Braves haven’t beaten the Horsemen since, going 0-31-2 over the past 93 years.
The streak extended at least 12 more months on a chilly Thursday night as visiting St. Michael’s (3-3 overall, 1-0 in District 2-3A) overcame game-time temps in the 40s and rolled to a 54-0 win at Thomas Atencio Field. SFIS fell to 4-3 and 0-2.
Horsemen quarterback Lucas Coriz passed for three touchdowns, running backs Derek Roybal, Ray Lynch and Lucas Montoya each scored one apiece, and the defense ended the night with a pair of long pick-6s after St. Michael’s built a 41-0 lead late in the third quarter.
“I was a little concerned we might come out flat but we definitely didn’t,” said Horsemen head coach Joey Fernandez. “The guys put in a good week and we looked sharp all night.”
The St. Michael’s onslaught began innocently enough with pint-sized running back Jonas Berchem-Brown, a freshman that Fernandez said is about 90 pounds with gear on, took a handoff and went four yards. That started a seven-play, 79-yard drive ending in a Montoya 8-yard scoring run.
The Horsemen scored on each of their first five possessions, including a highlight-reel 50-yard bomb from Coriz to Kennis Romero at the front pylon of the end zone to make it 34-0. The only first-half drive that failed to produce points stalled at the SFIS 6 as time expired in the second quarter.
Coriz and Kennis Romero also connected from 34 yards out in the second half, giving way to interception returns of 89 yards for Rico Gurule and 83 yards for Thomas Wood. Wood’s pick-6 ended the game via the 50-point mercy rule at the 4:58 mark of the fourth quarter.
“We’d been trying to get Thomas into the end zone for a while,” Fernandez said. “I think he almost broke the clock going down the sideline. It took him way too long to get there.”
The Braves did get a handful of positive plays from quarterback Devry Vigil. The lefthanded junior completed 10 passes for 139 yards. He drove SFIS into the Horsemen red zone in the final minute of the third quarter but had one of his passes tipped directly into the hands of Gurule, who snagged it and ran untouched down the Braves sideline for a touchdown.
Coriz finished his night with 180 yards passing. Three of his five completed passes were touchdowns covering a combined 118 yards.
The game also marked the return of Montoya in the St. Michael’s backfield. He, Roybal and Lynch had just 11 carries between them for 121 total yards.
St. Michael’s has won three straight after an 0-3 start. The win moves the Horsemen into a temporary tie with West Las Vegas and Robertson atop the 2-3A standings. They’ll face West Las Vegas next week at the Christian Brothers Athletic Complex.
