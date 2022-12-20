What happened: The Horsemen rode the coattails of senior guard Adam Montoya, who had his best game as a prep player. He scored 48 points, including five in the second overtime as the Horsemen outscored the Bulldogs 7-2 at Bulldog City on Tuesday. St. Michael’s led 15-4 after a quarter, but Albuquerque High responded with a 16-4 second quarter to take a 20-19 halftime lead. It was nip-and-tuck after that. The score was tied at 33-all after three quarters, 50-all at the end of regulation and 58-all heading into Overtime No. 2. “We just locked down on defense,” Horsemen head coach Gerard Garcia said. “The guys had a lot of energy, especially in the second half. We could have folded, but we didn’t.”
Top players: Not only did Montoya lead all scorers, but he also collected 15 rebounds.
What’s next: St. Michael’s (5-3) take on Pecos in the opening round of the Stu Clark Tournament at New Mexico Highlands University on Dec. 27.
Girls basketball
Los Alamos 50, Valencia 38
What happened: The Lady Hilltoppers are finally getting healthy, and showing what they can do when they are whole. They won their second straight game and defeated perhaps the hottest team in Class 4A in Los Lunas. Los Alamos built a 25-17 halftime lead and never looked back. “We now have nine of our 10 players healthy,” Lady Hilltoppers head coach Ray Romero said. “We’re hoping to get our entire squad by early January.”
Top players: GG Romero had 17 points to lead Los Alamos, while Abby Martinez added 13 and Carley Holland had 12.
What’s next: The Lady Hilltoppers (2-4) plays Escalante at home Thursday.