Boys basketball

St. Michael’s 65, Albuquerque High 60 (2 OT)

What happened: The Horsemen rode the coattails of senior guard Adam Montoya, who had his best game as a prep player. He scored 48 points, including five in the second overtime as the Horsemen outscored the Bulldogs 7-2 at Bulldog City on Tuesday. St. Michael’s led 15-4 after a quarter, but Albuquerque High responded with a 16-4 second quarter to take a 20-19 halftime lead. It was nip-and-tuck after that. The score was tied at 33-all after three quarters, 50-all at the end of regulation and 58-all heading into Overtime No. 2. “We just locked down on defense,” Horsemen head coach Gerard Garcia said. “The guys had a lot of energy, especially in the second half. We could have folded, but we didn’t.”

