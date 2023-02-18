St. Michaels High School logo

Boys basketball

St. Michael's 54, Santa Fe Indian School 47

What happened: This time, a slow start by the Horsemen had more serious consequences in both teams' District 2-3A and regular-season finale Saturday in Perez-Shelley Gymnasium. The Braves were the aggressors early and often, taking an 11-6 lead after a quarter and growing it to 26-13 on Dontrey Callado's baseline jumper with 5:04 left in the first half.