What happened: This time, a slow start by the Horsemen had more serious consequences in both teams' District 2-3A and regular-season finale Saturday in Perez-Shelley Gymnasium. The Braves were the aggressors early and often, taking an 11-6 lead after a quarter and growing it to 26-13 on Dontrey Callado's baseline jumper with 5:04 left in the first half.
"We were just stagnant," Horsemen head coach Gerard Garcia said. "Too much dribbling going on. We weren't moving, we weren't cutting. We weren't running anything in the first half."
St. Michael's cut the lead to 31-25 at the half and tied it at 38-all heading into the fourth. A pair of Tavon Lozada free throws with 4:53 left gave St. Michael's a 42-40 lead it never relinquished.
Top players: Adam Montoya had 15 points to lead the Horsemen, while Sabiani Rio added 13 and Josh Sanchez had nine.
What's next: St. Michael's (22-4 overall, 10-0 in 2-3A) will host the District 2-3A championship on Feb. 25. SFIS (17-9, 5-5) finished third in the district.
Santa Fe Prep 59, Raton 53
What happened: Once again, energy was lacking from the Blue Griffins as they built their lead to as much as 10 points, but never could put the Tigers away in the District 2-3A finale in Prep Gymnasium. Prep was up 14-10 after a quarter, but Raton was within 33-30 at the half. The lead grew to 42-37 heading into the fourth.
"We played very flat today," Blue Griffins head coach Joe Vigil said. "We didn't have the energy to play both ends of the court the way we should be playing at this time of year. The boys played well enough to seal the victory."
Top players: Mitch Grover led Prep with 19 points, while Van Anderson added 15. Raton had a trio of double-digit scorers, led by Anderson Weise's 18 points. Cayden Walton added 11 and W.D. Hyer scored 10.
What's next: Prep (11-13, 3-7) is the fifth seed for the District 2-3A Tournament that begins later this week.
Girls basketball
Rehoboth 57, Santa Fe Prep/Waldorf 34
What happened:
The regular-season finale for the co-op team got off to a good start, but the Lady Lynx's pressure changed that in a hurry in a nondistrict game in Prep Gymnasium. Rehoboth took a 14-7 lead after a quarter and upped it to 30-12 at the half.
"Once they pressed us and caused turnovers, we were in the hole," Prep/Waldorf head coach Anika Amon said. "We had a much better second half and we were able to take advantage of some of our strengths, but it was too late."
Top players: Ria Baker led Prep/Waldorf with 22 points and Emery Kurth added 18. Shoudeen Manygoats and Meg Zwiers each had 13 to lead the Lady Lynx (10-14).
What's next: Prep/Waldorf ends its season at 6-10.
Los Alamos 51, Pojoaque Valley 27
What happened: The Lady Hilltoppers defense warmed up in the second half, allowing the Elkettes just 11 points in the second half in a District 2-4A season finale in Griffith Gymnasium. Los Alamos led 23-16 at the half and scored 17 points in the third to make it 40-23 heading into the final quarter to preserve a perfect district season.
"Our team defense improved every quarter," Lady Hilltoppers head coach Ray Romero said. "I'm very proud of this group of young ladies. To start off the season the way we did [0-4], and bounce back stronger together shows the grit and determination this group has."
Top players: GG Romero led the way with 14 points for Los Alamos, while Sofia Trujillo added 10 and Michelle Macias had nine. Kaylee Salazar led Pojoaque with 10 points.
What's next: Los Alamos (18-7, 8-0) will be the top seed for the district tournament this week. Pojoaque finished the regular season at 9-16, 2-6.