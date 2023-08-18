As anyone who has stared down the business end of a charging bull can probably attest, it’s not easy to stand your ground when there’s nothing to prevent an impact from rattling every bone in your body.

That’s the sensation Matthias Duran wants to instill in anyone brave enough to lower their pads against him this prep football season. A senior co-captain with perennial power St. Michael’s, the 5-foot-9, 207-pound jack-of-all-trades spearheads a roster deep in talent on both sides o the ball.

The Horsemen return a solid core of seniors and juniors from a team that reached its second straight Class 3A state championship game last season. Duran is one of them and, frankly, he can’t wait to get things going.

