As anyone who has stared down the business end of a charging bull can probably attest, it’s not easy to stand your ground when there’s nothing to prevent an impact from rattling every bone in your body.
That’s the sensation Matthias Duran wants to instill in anyone brave enough to lower their pads against him this prep football season. A senior co-captain with perennial power St. Michael’s, the 5-foot-9, 207-pound jack-of-all-trades spearheads a roster deep in talent on both sides o the ball.
The Horsemen return a solid core of seniors and juniors from a team that reached its second straight Class 3A state championship game last season. Duran is one of them and, frankly, he can’t wait to get things going.
“I’ve been there twice and been on the wrong end of it both times,” he said. “I’m in no mood to do that again.”
A lot about Duran has changed this season. Gone is the long hair that often got matted down with sweat and only added to the wild-eyed look he has when he removes his helmet. In its place is a cleaner look, one that somehow seems just as intimidating as the last one. Also, there are his trademark tribal forearm tattoo and the bulging calf muscles that lend nicely to the metaphor of a hard-charging bull.
Duran will line up at about half a dozen positions this fall, including linebacker and (gulp) running back. A pure downhill runner who terrorized the Horsemen’s scout team defense during preseason camp, he’s one of several weapons on an offense in the hands of a new quarterback.
Junior Reed Bass — pronounced like the musical instrument, not the fish — takes over for two-year starter Zach Martinez. Martinez piloted the Horsemen to the 3A finals two years in a row. His graduation leaves Bass as the man in the spotlight despite never having thrown a varsity pass.
“I’m ready for it and I know I can do it,” he said. “I’ve been working a long time to do this job so, yeah, I’m pretty confident because of the guys I have around me.”
It includes an offensive line that isn’t at all what Horsemen fans are used to seeing. Noticeably lacking are the beefy big men that usually clog the defensive front. This year’s roster has just five players on the plus side of 200 pounds — and one of them is Duran, whose only time in the trenches will come on defense when he lines up as an occasional tackle or edge rusher.
“Matthias has been wanting to get back to running the ball for a few years but he sacrificed that to play on the line to help us there,” said Horsemen coach Joey Fernandez. “Going through the offseason, I sat there thinking of ways to make it work, but he’s a tough kid and he’s hard to bring down. Plus, he has the attitude you want in a position like that. I think it’s a good offense to fit our personnel.”
The onus for moving the ball falls to the skill positions, of which St. Michael’s has a lot to work with. Cole Sandoval returns at wideout, leading a string of speedy hands guys that includes co-captains Sabi Rios-Guevara and seniors Lucas Gurule and Cole Jacobs.
Joining Duran in the backfield is 5-4 sophomore Isaiah Dominguez, a player listed at 123 pounds. He’s quick to attack holes, Fernandez said, and has proven himself a reliable pass-catcher on short routes when Bass looks to check down.
Fernandez is taking a measured approach to Bass’ role in the offense. While there is likely to be a deep throw every now and then, the more conservative approach of jet sweeps to the receivers and letting Duran, Dominguez and company grind their way to open opportunities in the passing game is what fans can expect early on.
“We’ve got some stuff we’ve got to figure out, but we’ve got a lot of good young kids,” Fernandez said. “That’s a good problem to have.”
As for Bass, time will tell. Waiting in the wings is backup quarterback Kamal Stith, a 110-pound sophomore who joins about a dozen 10th graders who will split time between the varsity and the feeder programs.
“For right now, I think we’re putting Reed in a good situation because we’re not relying on his arm to get us where we need to be,” Fernandez said. “We have such good skill guys that we can put the ball in a lot of people’s hands and be creative that way.”
This season’s schedule is identical to last season’s. All 10 regular season opponents return this fall with Saturday’s opener at Taos. There are also road trips to Los Alamos, Robertson, El Paso Cathedral and two in-town “road games” to Santa Fe High and Santa Fe Indian.
As projections go, fans can expect a loss here and there — but plenty of push when it comes to the playoffs. The Horsemen and Robertson will once again be among 3A’s elite.
“You know,” Duran said, running a meaty hand over his forearm art, “we know we can do this. We’ve got the team to do it again.”
HORSEMEN NOTES
The Horsemen have appeared in two straight state championship games five times (1954-55, 1972-73, 2003-04, 2011-12 and 2021-22), but never made it to the finals three years in a row. ... Fernandez will move into sole possession of eighth place on the state’s all-time coaching career wins list if St. Michael’s finishes on top at least eight times this fall. Sitting at 180 through his first 21 seasons, he can pass Gerard Burns (Grants, among several others) and Louis Baisa (Lordsburg), both of whom have 187. ... Fernandez is ninth all-time for wins at one school. He can leapfrog his way into sixth if the Horsemen win 12 games this season. ... Duran wore No. 55 as an underclassman and was slated to wear No. 41 this season. He took Fernandez’s advice during camp and switched to No. 1. “It’s more intimidating to hit somebody wearing that number,” Duran said.