Lucas Coriz loves to throw the deep ball.
He’s learning to like the short pass.
The St. Michael’s sophomore quarterback knows he has the arm to make just about any pass, but the youthful exuberance in him wants to show it off. He said the last time he measured how far he could throw a football, it went 65 yards. But there’s more to being a signal caller than that, and it’s been at the heart of some of Coriz’s struggles over the past two years.
“I was always wanting to throw it and throw it,” Coriz said. “I realize that’s not going to help us. Take the short stuff.”
Those words are music to Horsemen head coach Joey Fernandez’s ears. The transformation from a thrower to a passer took a big step in last week’s 32-28 win over Santa Fe High. It was the first time this season Coriz completed more than half of his passes, as he went 19-for-31 for 274 yards and two touchdowns using short passes that set up the big-play throws Coriz wants to attempt. His 18-yard touchdown pass to Rico Gurule with 38 seconds left that gave St. Michael’s its first win caught Fernandez’s attention.
“Rico made a great play, but with [Coriz], it’s about building trust,” Fernandez said. “That’s the main thing — developing the trust with the receivers and knowing they are going to go up for it and make the best play they can.”
That trust in his receivers is slowly coming around. Last year, Coriz shared the quarterback position with Dominic Morgan and showed flashes of talent in throwing for 926 yards and eight touchdowns. However, his penchant for the deep pass hurt him at times — most notably against West Las Vegas when he threw five interceptions in a 14-13 loss.
It seemed like more of the same through the first part of the season. Coming into the game against Santa Fe High, Coriz was completing passes at a
40 percent clip (36-for-88), and he had just 516 passing yards to go with four touchdowns and seven interceptions. Coriz also dealt with a struggling offensive line that wasn’t giving him enough time to scan the field and find his receivers. The 20 sacks through the first three games — including 13 against Bloomfield — attested to that.
“We knew we had to get it together because 0-and-3 is not how you want to start your season,” Coriz said. “When everyone is healthy on our line, it’s a good line. Even when we were missing a few guys, we have dudes who can come in and pick up the slack.”
However, Coriz admitted that he also played a role in that, often holding on to the ball too long trying to make a big play. Instead, it led to bad decisions, whether it was a sack, and incompletion or a pick. Fernandez said Coriz had to learn to use his internal clock better and make his decisions more quickly.
“It’s getting that three-and-a-half, four seconds in his head, and if there’s nothing there, he can tuck the ball and run,” Fernandez said. “With him, he wants to make some big plays with his legs, and he might not want to throw the ball.”
That was evident against the Demons, as he ran for 64 yards to lead the team in rushing. That contributed to a night in which the Horsemen ran for 136 yards — their best performance of the season. Coriz also was a receiver on one play — a 62-yard screen play for a touchdown. It was one of those plays that Fernandez cooks up to throw a wrinkle at opponents, and Coriz has seen enough to not doubt Fernandez’s play calls.
“They’re fun, like the reverse/flea flicker [that went for a 38-yard touchdown pass for Coriz against the Demons] and the screen pass,” Coriz said. “It just builds confidence for everybody.”
While his performance was a welcome step forward, there is still plenty for Coriz to learn. Two areas Fernandez would like to see improvement from Coriz is in looking for his second and third options as well as his pre-snap reads. Then there is his footwork, which can get sloppy at times and affects his accuracy, especially on short to intermediate throws.
“He does get a little lazy on his feet,” Fernandez said. “He doesn’t stay on his toes. Sometimes, he steps too early when he throws the ball and that affects his accuracy.”
Those are things that will come in time and with experience. For now, Coriz is starting to master that there is nothing wrong with dumping the ball off for a short gain.
“It’s kinda tough, but as I look off guys, I see more dudes open short or even in the medium of the field,” Coriz said.
Sometimes, small steps can lead to big gains.