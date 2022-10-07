It was a heck of a way for Zach Martinez to indoctrinate himself to Class 3A’s biggest grudge match.

The first time Martinez took part in the St. Michael’s-Las Vegas Robertson football rivalry happened to be the biggest game of the season — the 2021 Class 3A championship. Martinez, then a junior, was among 10 players who missed the District 2-3A game because of exposure to the coronavirus in October 2021.

It was a vivid memory for Martinez — just not the kind you regale the grandkids with in 40 or 50 years. The quarterback threw five interceptions as Robertson rolled to its first state title in nine years in November with a 27-6 win at Cardinal Field.

