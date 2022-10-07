Then-junior quarterback Zach Martinez listens to coach Joey Fernandez at the end of their final practice Nov. 26 before the 2021 Class 3A championship game. Robertson pummeled St. Michael’s 27-6. Martinez threw five interceptions.
It was a heck of a way for Zach Martinez to indoctrinate himself to Class 3A’s biggest grudge match.
The first time Martinez took part in the St. Michael’s-Las Vegas Robertson football rivalry happened to be the biggest game of the season — the 2021 Class 3A championship. Martinez, then a junior, was among 10 players who missed the District 2-3A game because of exposure to the coronavirus in October 2021.
It was a vivid memory for Martinez — just not the kind you regale the grandkids with in 40 or 50 years. The quarterback threw five interceptions as Robertson rolled to its first state title in nine years in November with a 27-6 win at Cardinal Field.
Martinez will get a chance to write another chapter to his Horsemen-Cardinals story when he takes the field Saturday, as the two teams play at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Christian Brothers Athletic Complex.
“That really made me realize that I’m really not at the place I really wanna be,” Martinez said. “From those five picks that I threw that one game, I really think that that has helped me make better reads this year and not throw as many picks.”
Martinez’s story is just one of hundreds when it comes to the Horsemen-Cardinals rivalry. Many have struggled in their first battle, but used those lessons to mold themselves into key players who made the big plays they previously couldn’t. If Martinez can take solace in anybody’s story, he could have looked across the field in November for inspiration.
Cardinals then-senior quarterback Mathew Gonzales ran for 301 yards and scored three touchdowns to secure the blue trophy, but few will remember he had just 10 rushing yards as a freshman running back when St. Michael’s dominated the Cardinals 39-7 during the 2018 regular season. Gonzales responded three weeks later when the teams met in the 3A quarterfinals, with two receptions that fueled a 15-point rally in the final 4 minutes of regulation for a 28-27 Cardinals win.
Robertson head coach Leroy Gonzalez said the intensity of the rivalry leaves no stone unturned when preparing for the game, because so much is riding on it — usually a district title as well as a high seed for the 3A playoffs.
“This is where you’re playing like it’s a playoff game — because it kinda is,” Gonzalez said. “And we’re going to lay everything on the table when we play them.”
The Horsemen won’t encounter the same Cardinals team that dominated them in both matchups last season. Gone is Gonzales, and in his place is senior Ace Gonzalez, the coach’s son who played on the offensive line last year. The Cardinals resemble a more traditional squad in which they rely on their run game to gobble up yards and time off the clock.
Robertson is averaging 148 yards on the ground and is led by another member of the Gonzales clan — sophomore tailback Jesse James Gonzales, who has
522 yards on the season.
But the Horsemen can match the Cardinals’ ground game, averaging more than 150 yards, led by senior Marcus Leyba, who is coming off a 139-yard performance in a 51-20 win over West Las Vegas.
Meanwhile, Martinez has shown maturity, having thrown just one interception on the season.
St. Michael’s head coach Joey Fernandez said the team that can control the line of scrimmage and commit the fewest mistakes will win.
“We’ve worked a lot on our on our run game, especially our blocking schemes,” Fernandez said. “We’re a lot further along than we were last year come the state championship game.
“So, us being able to move the ball and being able to get four or five yards every play, then break a big one every once in a while is always going to be big.”
That will be even more important as Saturday’s weather forecast calls for a 78 percent chance of rain. The possibility this year’s matchup might be for naught if a storm passes through during the game is there, but neither coach wants to think about it.
“I don’t even want to think that far, you know?” Fernandez said. “I just want to think, hey, whenever we’re on the field, we’re going to be playing. If there are some delays, we’ll deal with them and and try to come back from them and do what we can.”