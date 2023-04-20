ALBUQUERQUE — From the get-go, Thursday’s prep baseball game between a pair of Class 3A powers had a weird feel to it.

Stepping outside its District 2-3A schedule to play a road game at potential No. 1 overall seed Sandia Prep, visiting St. Michael’s got all the negative vibes it could handle before the first pitch was even thrown.

It didn’t get much better from there.

Recommended for you