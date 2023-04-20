ALBUQUERQUE — From the get-go, Thursday’s prep baseball game between a pair of Class 3A powers had a weird feel to it.
Stepping outside its District 2-3A schedule to play a road game at potential No. 1 overall seed Sandia Prep, visiting St. Michael’s got all the negative vibes it could handle before the first pitch was even thrown.
It didn’t get much better from there.
To say it started poorly would be accurate. To say it ended badly would be an understatement.
“Just kind of a weird game, weird day,” St. Michael’s coach Augie Ruiz said afterward.
An unusual injury to starting catcher J.T. Rodriguez on the final pregame warmup toss by Horsemen pitcher Rahul Williams forced a last-second lineup change. Then came a first inning where a line drive in the infield hit an umpire and likely saved a run, then a wild pitch bounced off the other umpire to prevent another run from scoring.
By the time it ended, the Horsemen boarded their bus with a 10-0 loss in a game halted by the mercy rule in the bottom of the fifth inning. It completed a regular season sweep by Sandia Prep; the Sundevils won the two meetings by a combined 24-3 count.
For the Horsemen, there’s no time to rest. They head to Raton on Friday afternoon in what amounts to a must-win doubleheader against the Tigers. St. Michael’s is tied in the loss column with Robertson heading into the home stretch of the season. The two are scheduled to meet Tuesday in Santa Fe for what amounts to the 2-3A title and a likely No. 2 seed in the state tournament.
On Thursday, the focus was elsewhere. Rodriguez told the coaches he was blacking out and having trouble seeing after getting hit. Ruiz removed him from the lineup, bringing in Derick Saiz from right field to take Rodriguez’s spot.
“I mean, psychologically, it messes with the lineup, and it’s a lineup I had shuffled already because I was trying to get more production out of some guys,” Ruiz said. “Clearly, it didn’t work.”
Five Sandia Prep pitchers combined to go one inning each, allowing just one hit — a two-out Williams single the opposite way in the top of the fifth — while walking six.
The Horsemen had Luca Martini cut down at the plate on a delayed double steal in the third, then loaded the bases on three straight one-out walks in the fourth only to have the threat halted when Saiz chopped a ball back to the mound for a 1-6-3 inning-ending double play.
“We had our chances, but we couldn’t execute when we needed a big hit,” Ruiz said. “And that’s what I just told the guys, is this the best they can do? We came in here looking to get some good at-bats and see what these guys had. We didn’t do that.”
Ruiz wanted his lineup to work the count and be patient at the plate. The first two hitters the Horsemen sent to the plate swung at the first pitch, setting the tone for an aggressive day at the dish — an approach that was only temporarily halted by a handful of walks later in the game.
Williams spotted Sandia Prep a 3-0 lead after three innings but did just enough to keep the game close. He struck out three and allowed three hits in four-plus innings. He was lifted after facing three batters in the fifth. He started the frame by giving up a single, a walk and an RBI double.
That’s when Sundevils (12-6) broke the game wide open, scoring seven runs against Williams and reliever Lucas Stoll. Williams was charged with three runs in that frame while Stoll gave up the other four.
Prep’s Landon Hardcastle had two hits in the inning, leading things off with a single to center and ending it with a walk-off RBI single up the middle to bring home the game’s 10th run.
The fact that the Horsemen will be right back on the field Friday for a pair of district games on the road is just what the team needed to put Thursday behind it, Ruiz said.
“Yeah, I mean, that’s probably the best thing about all this because we’re not heading back to practice and getting on these guys about things we need to do,” he said. “Playing a couple of games that we need to have, it’s a good thing. Put these guys on a bus and regroup that way.”
NOTES
Rodriguez has suffered a pair of neck injuries in less than two weeks. He went down in a recent game when he squared around to bunt, only to have the ball bounce up and hit him on the other side of his neck. That injury, “dropped him to the ground like he’d been hit,” Ruiz said. Thursday’s incident was different — but had the same physical result. … Thursday’s game completed a home-and-home series between St. Michael’s and Sandia Prep. They were the result of each team losing three games when the Horsemen tournament both were in was canceled in March due to weather. … The regular season ends next weekend but the 2-3A race is now a two-team sprint to the finish. St. Michael’s (12-9, 6-2) leads Robertson (11-5, 5-2) by half a game. The Horsemen are at Raton for a pair on Friday with Robertson at Santa Fe Indian School for a doubleheader on Saturday. The 2-3A title likely comes down to Tuesday’s Cardinals-Horsemen game in Santa Fe.