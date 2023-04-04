Baseball

St. Michael's 9, Raton 8

What happened: It was a three-cups-of-coffee Tuesday afternoon for Horsemen head coach Augustine Ruiz, and for good reason. The temperature hovered in the high 30s for the first pitch of a District 2-3A home game against the Tigers at Christian Brothers Athletic Complex, and the 25 mph winds dropped the wind chill into the high 20s. Despite that, the Horsemen battled their way back from a 4-1 deficit with a five-run third inning that held up and kept them atop the district standings. "We had a couple of defensive miscues in the first couple of innings," Ruiz said. "Today was all about the mental mistakes. We didn't run the bases well and we were running into outs. But we put it together in the third and ran the bases well."