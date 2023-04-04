What happened: It was a three-cups-of-coffee Tuesday afternoon for Horsemen head coach Augustine Ruiz, and for good reason. The temperature hovered in the high 30s for the first pitch of a District 2-3A home game against the Tigers at Christian Brothers Athletic Complex, and the 25 mph winds dropped the wind chill into the high 20s. Despite that, the Horsemen battled their way back from a 4-1 deficit with a five-run third inning that held up and kept them atop the district standings. "We had a couple of defensive miscues in the first couple of innings," Ruiz said. "Today was all about the mental mistakes. We didn't run the bases well and we were running into outs. But we put it together in the third and ran the bases well."
Top players: Santiago Martinez was 4-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Rahul Williams had his first start and went six-plus innings, allowing six earned runs on 10 hits with two walks while striking out eight.
What's next: St. Michael's (7-5 overall, 4-0 in 2-3A) steps away from district play Thursday to host Albuquerque Hope Christian.
Santa Fe High 11, Capital 1 (five innings)
What happened: The Demons capitalized on two five-run outbursts in the second and fifth innings to rout their crosstown rivals in a game that does not count in the district standings. It was a make-up game for the District 5-5A foes from Santa Fe High's round-robin tournament in March. The Demons collected 12 hits, with six of them for extra bases.
Top players: Gabe Lomayestewa was 3-for-3 with a double and a triple, as he drove in a run and scored a run. Ivan Ortega was 4-for-4 and was a home run shy of the cycle while collecting four RBIs. Adam Alvarez allowed an unearned run over four innings with five strikeouts.
What's next: Santa Fe High (10-5) and Capital (4-9) return to district play with Saturday doubleheaders. The Demons play Los Lunas at home, while the Jaguars head to Albuquerque High.
Softball
St. Michael's 12, Raton 3
What happened: Don't let the final score fool you. The Lady Horsemen only led 3-1 through 4 1/2 innings of a District 2-3A game at Christian Brothers Athletic Complex before scoring nine runs in the bottom of the fifth and sixth to secure the win. The Lady Horsemen took advantage of five Lady Tigers errors, which combined with eight hits for the decisive margin.
Top players: Carmen Pacheco was 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs to lead the St. Michael's attack. Mia Duran was 1-for-3 with two walks, two RBIs and three runs scored. Erianna Sisneros had her besting outing as a pitcher, throwing a five-hitter while allowing three runs — one earned — with two strikeouts.
What's next: The Lady Horsemen (4-7 overall, 1-3 in 2-3A) plays a nondistrict game at home against Hope Christian on Thursday afternoon.