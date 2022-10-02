And then there were six.
After Piedra Vista (Class 5A), Portales (4A) and Loving (2A) all lost over the weekend, only half a dozen teams remain undefeated in New Mexico 11-man football.
That includes, of course, the St. Michael’s Horsemen.
Now 6-0 after a 31-point win at West Las Vegas in their District 2-3A opener, the Horsemen are one of two unbeaten teams in 3A, along with top-ranked Socorro (6-0).
The Horsemen will get their stiffest test to date this week when defending state champ Robertson (4-2) comes to Santa Fe for a much-anticipated 1:30 p.m. Saturday kickoff at the Christian Brothers Athletic Complex. It’s a rematch of last year’s 3A state championship game.
With four weeks left in the regular season, the only remaining undefeated teams are Hobbs and Cibola in 6A, Bloomfield in 4A and Jal in 2A.
u u u
A year ago, Alex Waggoner torched the state with 73 goals and 16 assists on his way to one of the greatest individual boys soccer seasons in state history.
Right on Waggoner’s heals was Albuquerque Oak Grove/Menaul/Evangel Christian senior Ben Sowers with 69.
As far as this year’s Waggoner and Sowers? Well ...
The leading goal scorer in the state is Albuquerque Sandia Prep’s Finnegan Sanders with 29. At this point in the 2021 season, Waggoner already had 40, then exploded for 33 goals over the next 10 matches.
While no there is no dynamic player torching nets this year, Santa Fe might be able to boast the state’s best goal scorer for a second year. St. Michael’s striker/midfielder Trevor Erickson sits fourth in the state with 23 goals and just came off a hat trick Saturday against Monte del Sol.
With the calendar having turned to October, we will see who gets hot — and maybe carries his team to the postseason.
u u u
Welcome to the ranks of inflatable helmets, Capital.
Friday saw the christening of the Jaguars’ giant inflatable helmet, which arrived Thursday — just in time for their 44-21 District 6-5A loss to Los Lunas.
The helmet matches Capital’s normal-sized helmets — a gray foundation with light blue stripes down the middle and a black “C” on the side.
The football program’s booster club raised enough money to finally purchase the item. St. Michael’s was the first to unveil an inflatable helmet during its championship season of 2003 and has been a staple of the program ever since. Santa Fe High got its own earlier this year.
u u u
The Bills beat the Ravens with a walk-off win Sunday, kicking a game-winning field goal as time expired in the rain in Baltimore.
About 24 hours before that, Santa Fe had its own football walk-off in the form of a wild finish at New Mexico School for the Deaf.
Playing host to Oklahoma School for the Deaf, the Roadrunners fought back from a 21-0 hole to tie the game at 34 late in the fourth quarter.
NMSD’s Adrien Ercolino appeared to save the day when he picked off an OSD pass at the 1-yard line with less than a minute to play, but the Roadrunners went three-and-out and failed to burn off the rest of the clock. It set up a truly wild finish from NMSD’s 19-yard line. With just nine seconds left, OSD quarterback RyJan Reininger evaded a sack twice and danced around in the backfield a full eight seconds after time expired before he launched a high arching pass from the 26.
The ball sailed into the back of the end zone and landed in the open arms of teammate Nathan Chauncy for the winning touchdown. Final score: OSD 40, Roadrunners 34.
Tough way to lose but, hey, at least it was entertaining.
u u u
With the weather finally starting to cool and the prep football season already past its halfway point, it’s only natural to start thinking about basketball season. Sit tight, hoops fans, the first day of official preseason workouts isn’t far off — Nov. 14, to be exact.
It’s even earlier for college teams. Division I programs were allowed to take the court for official partial workouts beginning Sept. 26. Full practice sessions begin in two weeks, just ahead of the Nov. 7 start date for competition.
If that doesn’t do it for you, high school wrestling and swimming open for business on Halloween. If fall sports aren’t your thing, winter sports are right around the corner.