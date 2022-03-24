Scoring runs is not a problem this year for the St. Michael’s Horsemen. Keeping opponents from scoring, however, has been.
For the fourth straight game, the Horsemen baseball team hit the double-digit mark on the scoreboard. But it was just the second time they walked off the field victorious. Thanks to an 11-run opening frame and three home runs, St. Michael’s beat Albuquerque Hope Christian 17-7 in a nondistrict game Thursday at Christian Brothers Athletic Complex.
While the Horsemen (6-5) were a thing of beauty at the plate, they struggled through the first three innings on the hill. The duo of Rahul Williams and Derek Saiz combined to allow seven runs on six hits, six walks, a hit batsman and a wild pitch through 22/3 innings before Rayes Baros came on to record seven outs out of the nine batters he faced.
The pitching is a work in progress, but St. Michael’s head coach Augustin Ruiz can’t help but be pleased by his offense, especially the patience his team has displayed.
“I’ve always been a big proponent of on-base percentage,” Ruiz said. “It’s sexier than batting average.”
He was in heaven with the eight walks and three hits the Horsemen’s batsmen produced against four Hope Christian pitchers. Meanwhile, the St. Michael’s fan base was thrilled by the three home runs the host team hit, including a solo round-tripper by senior centerfielder Derek Martinez and a walk-off two-run blast by senior catcher CeeJay Ruiz in the fifth.
Martinez said the work they put in during batting practice — in which Ruiz spends two sessions throwing to each side of the plate before going to a game-simulated round — has helped keep their eyes sharp.
“Offensively, our sticks are alive right now,” Martinez said. “There not much to say about that. We work on it hard, and it pays off.”
The first inning was a shrine to the offensive prowess of St. Michael’s.
After spotting the Huskies (7-5) three runs to open the game, Martinez led off the bottom of the frame with a double to left-center field and scored on Ruiz’s RBI single. Ruiz moved to third on William’s single that glanced off the glove of Hope Christian third baseman Louis McFadden, then scored on a balk called on starting pitcher Jacob Baca.
Owen Gruda was hit by a pitch, and Baca gave way to Huskies reliever Jacob Gergen, who then walked three straight batters. The last free pass, issued to Jeremiah Clokey, pushed Gruda across for the go-ahead run and a 4-3 lead.
In all, 16 batters came up to the plate for the Horsemen, and took an 11-3 lead on John Leeder’s two-run single to center.
Despite all of that hard work, the Horsemen only held a 12-7 lead after Hope Christian catcher Matthew Taylor roped a two-out, two-run single to center in the third. It led to the introduction of Baros to the mound, but Ruiz said the pitching performance up to that point left plenty to be desired.
Ruiz’s biggest beef was his pitchers’ inability to throw strikes and the reliance on defense to get out.
“Just pitch to contact,” Ruiz said. “We don’t have power arms. Owen and Rahul can run it up there pretty good. Derek, for a freshman, can run it up there pretty good. Per se, we don’t have the Sean Lathams or the Jason Romeros anymore.
“We’re not going to blow guys’ doors off with our fastball. We’re going to put the ball where we call it and we’re going to keep you off-balance with off-speed stuff.”
Location has been the issue for much of the season for the Horsemen pitching staff. Pitchers have allowed 67 hits and 48 walks through the first 59 innings of the season. Even more troubling has been the 15 batters they have hit.
That inability to throw quality strikes led to a 13-11 loss to Bernalillo in the third-place game of the St. Michael’s Jim Pierce Memorial Invitational last weekend and a 15-11 loss to Los Alamos on Tuesday.
Senior Isaac Ruiz said pitchers’ roles are still being defined, but the next couple of weeks are crucial as the District 2-3A season looms.
“I think we’ll find it in the next couple of weeks, if not by next week, honestly,” Isaac Ruiz said. “It’s a little bit worrying, but we have faith in our sticks and our defense. We just tell our pitchers to let them hit the ball and see how far they can hit it.”
It doesn’t help that Martinez is not pitching as he deals with the affects of multiple sclerosis, and junior Elijah Cisneros is in the announcer’s booth tending to a dislocated patella he suffered during a preseason scrimmage.
Ruiz hopes Cisneros will be ready toward the end of the season to contribute, but he’s still looking for a solid No. 3 starter to round out the rotation.
“He was potentially that number-three starter and maybe a middle-relief guy,” Ruiz said. “He had a good fall and a good early spring until he got hurt.”
If the pitching comes around, the Horsemen will solidify itself as a legitimate Class 3A contender. The worst-case scenario as that they lean on an offense that appears unstoppable at times.
At least St. Michael’s knows it can score.
