ALBUQUERQUE
“Don’t think, just jump.”
That was the message
St. Michael’s jumps coach Joey Butler delivered to Daniel Kupcho just before his last long jump of the track season Friday morning. The junior spent much of the morning in an almost never-ending search for the scratchboard to maximize his effort.
All he was jumping for in his last attempt was a state title since he had second place wrapped up — but it was what Kupcho had eyed all season.
“Just stay focused, breathe and don’t focus so much on scratching,” Kupcho said.
Kupcho was flawless in his finale as he squarely hit the scratchboard and leaped his way to an individual title with a jump of 21-feet, 3-inches to win the Class 3A boys event at the small school State Track and Field Championships at Great Friends of UNM Track Complex.
Kupcho was in a battle with Dexter’s Juan Fuentes, who came into the finals in fourth place but used his last two jumps to vault into first. His last jump of 20-9½ looked like it might hold up — until Kupcho cleared his mind, then cleared Fuentes’ mark.
All the crowd heard was “21” when an official announced Kupcho’s effort, and he jumped into the arms of Butler and several teammates.
“I honestly thought I had another [20-foot jump],” Kupcho said. “I thought maybe 20-9 or 10. It looked close, but when I heard 21, I was like, ‘Oh my God!’ ”
State title chase
It was the perfect kickoff for the Horsemen, who are aiming for their third straight state title. Kupcho outperformed the fourth seed he held coming into the long jump, but it was a trend that bodes well for St. Michael’s heading into Saturday’s finals.
Teammate Derek Martinez finished third in the long jump with a personal best of 20-4½, well ahead of his eighth seed. Combined, the duo came up with nine points St. Michael’s wasn’t expecting — but certainly hoping for.
“I knew this was one of the first events in the meet and I had to get on the board somehow,” Martinez said. “Start early, stay positive and play with a chip on your shoulder.”
Last year was the perfect case, as the Horsemen eked out an 85-82 win over Albuquerque Sandia Prep that was fueled, in part, by a 1-2 finish by Devin Flores and Lucas Coriz in the javelin when neither were the favorites.
High jump, discus
Martinez continued the overachieving theme when he finished fifth in the high jump, clearing a height of 5-6 in an event he was seeded sixth. Junior Taven Lozada was seeded fourth in the discus, but took third with a toss of 122-7.
“Today was a good start,” Horsemen head coach Joey Fernandez said. “Hopefully, we can carry that into [Saturday]. We’re going to need some big things in order to do it tomorrow.”
Pecos senior wins long jump on final leap
In what was a recurring theme for Northern leapers, Pecos senior Savanna Ortiz also needed some last-jump heroics to win the 2A girls long jump. Trailing Mora’s Sierra Velarde by 2¾ inches heading into her final attempt, Ortiz improved her best distance from 16-1¼ to a winning 16-6½. Velarde was second at 16-3¾.
Ortiz felt nervous after scratching her next-to-last attempt as she was half a foot over the scatchboard.
“I don’t really scratch, so that was scary for me,” Ortiz said. “It was just unusual, so I was freaking out there for a minute.”
It was Ortiz’s fourth state title. She was on Pecos’ state championship basketball teams in 2019 and 2021 as well as the 2018 cross-country team.
Peñasco runner’s goal
Peñasco’s Gilbert Valdez hopes to walk away with three individual titles this weekend, especially since he has a score to settle. Last summer, he almost pulled off winning the boys 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters in the one-day 2A meet, but ran out of gas to finish second in the 3,200.
The loss fueled his determination to pull of the distance sweep this season, and he got off to a great start. Taking the pack’s lead and settling for a fast pace, Valdez put the gas pedal to the floor over the final 800 meters to pull away for a convincing win in the 2A 1,600 in 4:34.02.
His time was just 3.43 seconds away from the school record of 4:30.59 set by Isaiah Rodarte in 2016 — which is the state record.
“That second half of the race, I decided to go and pick [the pace] up,” Valdez said. “Coming around the turn [on the final lap], I was still in control. My form felt good and I felt really good with that race.”
Long-distance running
Josette Gurule and Raylee Hunt also entertained dreams of sweeping the distance events, but one saw her dream transfer to the second day of the meet. Gurule, a senior at Academy for Technology and the Classics, bolted out to a 75-meter lead by the halfway point, but she ran out of gas over the last two laps.
That opened the door for Peñasco eighth grader Rochelle Lopez, who caught Gurule at the start of the backstretch on the final lap and pulled away to win the race in 12:46.94 — 10.67 seconds fast than Gurule.
As for Hunt, the St. Michael’s freshman got her state track meet off to a strong start. She had company in the form of Santa Fe Indian School’s Destiny Chino for the few 3½ laps before finally putting distance between her rival. Hunt finished the eight laps in 11:44.17, which was 29.80 seconds faster than Kate Henderson of Albuquerque Bosque School. Chino took third in 12:16.58.
Lady Horsemen in second place
The St. Michael’s girls find themselves in second in the team standings with 11 points, thanks to Hunt’s win and a third from Jada Lujan in the long jump. Lujan continued a running theme for the program, as she came into the long jump seeded eighth.
Fernandez said the girls escaped a serious blow to their title chase when Rebakah Bagwell fell hard during the 800 relay. She recovered to help the Lady Horsemen to a seventh-place performance that got them into Saturday’s finals.
“Rebekah did a great job in getting back up and finishing the race,” Fernandez said. “We got the seventh seed and we’ll get another crack at it [Saturday]. Hopefully, we can get into the top three.”