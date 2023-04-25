Las Vegas Robertson’s Martin Vigil slides safely into second base past St. Michael’s Joaquin Sena during the top of the third inning of Tuesday’s district game at St. Michael’s. The Horsemen won 11-7 to retain the District 2-3A title.
It was during an indoor practice amid a snowstorm for the St. Michael’s baseball team early in the season that the goal of defending its District 2-3A title came into focus for head coach Augustine Ruiz.
So, it seemed apropos that the Horsemen waited out a lightning delay and played in the cold, rain and wind Tuesday to secure their goal by dusk.
In what has become a yearly rite of passage, St. Michael’s and Las Vegas Robertson battled it out for district supremacy at Christian Brothers Athletic Complex. Thanks to five gutsy innings by starting pitcher Jackson Heath and a seven-run outburst in a two-inning stretch, St. Michael’s secured its three-peat as 2-3A champion with an 11-7 win.
While it was a lofty goal for a program that lost seven seniors from last year’s team that was the top seed in the Class 3A State Tournament, as well as a district champion, Ruiz never wavered in his belief this year’s edition, which had just two seniors, could keep the streak alive.
He credited it to one edict from which he has never wavered during his seven years with the program — no days off.
“If the field is playable, we’re gonna practice,” Ruiz said.
Or play, in this instance.
It was quite the task to get the game underway, as lightning halted the Horsemen pregame ritual and delayed the game by 45 minutes. Once the game started, a 15-25 mph wind that gusted into the 40s made the 50-degree temperature feel 10 degrees cooler.
But it’s not like the Horsemen (16-9 overall, 9-2 in 2-3A) or the Cardinals haven’t dealt with inclement weather all spring.
“We prepare like we do for every game,” St. Michael’s sophomore shortstop Santiago Martinez said. “Since we got kicked back, we just had to stay in the same mindset and not let anything go.”
That mindset was desperately needed as the home team went to the dugout to prepare for the bottom of the third inning, trailing 3-1. Robertson (12-7, 6-4) scored three times in the top of the frame, mixing one Rico Montoya single with a passed ball on a Jackson Heath strikeout of Quick Cordova and a bases-loaded throwing error by Heath that allowed two Cardinals to score and break a 1-all tie.
Heath said he didn’t get a good grip on John Fernandez’s chopper to him and knew his throw was going to bounce in the dirt at home plate the moment he released it.
“It just came out of my hand funny,” Heath said.
Heath managed to battle his way out of the one-out, runner-at-third base situation that ensued, thanks to a little help from some poor Robertson baserunning.
Brian Lucero wandered too far off the bag on Heath’s first pitch and was caught in a run down. But it was almost botched when Horsemen third baseman Rahul Williams dropped the throw from catcher J.T. Rodriguez. He recovered in time to get the ball to Heath at home plate, and the pitcher barely beat a sliding Lucero for the second out.
“That’s huge,” Cardinals head coach Leroy Gonzalez said. “From 3-1 to 4-1, that’s pretty big. But that was aggressive, and I’ll take an aggressive mistake all day.”
Redeemed, the Horsemen quickly went about reclaiming momentum. That almost went by the wayside when a lead-off single by Williams was negated when he was thrown out at second.
Ruiz said he kicked himself a little bit when Joaquin Sena walked, but the feeling quickly went away.
Reyes Baros followed with a base hit and Montoya failed to secure a relay throw from Robertson shortstop Ace Gonzalez on Martinez’s grounder that loaded the bases.
The deficit was trimmed to 3-2 on Elijah Archuleta’s RBI groundout, setting the stage for Heath. Given a chance to make up for his error, Heath laced a single to center field that scored Baros and Martinez for a 4-3 lead. Heath then scored on Rodriguez’s single two batters later for a two-run lead.
Heath was rejuvenated on the mound and retired the Cardinals to open the fourth, then Martinez gave his pitcher more of a cushion when he wrapped a three-run home run around the left-field pole for an 8-3 lead.
Martinez said he noticed the wind had shifted, coming out of the northwest, and that helped give his fly ball a boost.
“We talked about that in the dugout,” Martinez said. “I just went in there and played with confidence. I just had to do a job.”
Even though Robertson pushed across a run in the fifth, Ruiz said Heath did his part in keeping the opponent in check. What was even more important, Ruiz said, was that the Horsemen didn’t let the momentum slip through their fingers.
“I’ve been waiting for these guys to get where I expect them to be, and I think we’re close,” Ruiz said. “We’re still gonna push them and practice hard because these guys have a ways to go.”
The next task for St. Michael’s won’t become official until Sunday’s seeding and selection for the state tournament. Ruiz expects to get a bye as one of the top four seeds in the 12-team tournament, and that means the Horsemen will have a two-week break after their regular-season finale Thursday against Santa Fe Indian School.
The next time they play will likely come in the Class 3A quarterfinals May 11 at the Albuquerque Regional Sports Complex. Ruiz said he and the coaching staff will make sure practices during that break are hard, intense and filled with game-like situations to keep St. Michael’s ready for its next game.
Heath knows exactly what that will entail for the Horsemen.
“We’re gonna play how we practice,” Heath said. “We’re gonna continue to work hard through these two weeks and just come out firing. We know with those two weeks off, we gotta come out firing.”
After all, there are no days off — regardless of the circumstances.