It was during an indoor practice amid a snowstorm for the St. Michael’s baseball team early in the season that the goal of defending its District 2-3A title came into focus for head coach Augustine Ruiz.

So, it seemed apropos that the Horsemen waited out a lightning delay and played in the cold, rain and wind Tuesday to secure their goal by dusk.

In what has become a yearly rite of passage, St. Michael’s and Las Vegas Robertson battled it out for district supremacy at Christian Brothers Athletic Complex. Thanks to five gutsy innings by starting pitcher Jackson Heath and a seven-run outburst in a two-inning stretch, St. Michael’s secured its three-peat as 2-3A champion with an 11-7 win.

Recommended for you