Santa Fe High’s Nicholas Sandoval tags out St. Michael’s catcher JT Rodriguez at second base during a March 25 game at Capital. The Horsemen were given the No. 3 seed Sunday for the state tournament. The Demons did not make the cut.
The Horsemen are in, the Demons are out, the Braves are once again lurking in the shadows, and this time the Las Vegas schools (knock on wood) won’t have a mandatory evacuation to deal with.
Pairings for the State Baseball Tournament were released Sunday, and St. Michael’s learned it will have to wait nearly two weeks before taking the field in the Class 3A quarterfinals. The Horsemen (17-9) are champions of District 2-3A and were given the No. 3 seed in the 12-team bracket. Byes are given to the top four seeds in 2A and 3A, meaning they’ll skip over this week’s best-of-three opening round and await the winner of the West Las Vegas-East Mountain series.
Four of the five teams from 2-3A got into the tournament, including No. 5 Robertson (14-7) and West Las Vegas (12-9). Each team was affected by last year’s Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire that raged for weeks.
The Cardinals were considered a title contender last year, but they missed more than a week’s worth of practice heading into the postseason and were eliminated in the quarterfinals.
The feel-good story of last year’s tournament was Santa Fe Indian School, which upset St. Michael’s before losing a heartbreaker in the state semifinals. The Braves (16-8) are seeded seventh and will open at home Friday against No. 10 Ruidoso. The winner gets No. 2 and defending state champion New Mexico Military Institute in the quarterfinals.
Sandia Prep is the overall top seed and is on the same side of the bracket as Robertson.
The drama surrounding the Class 5A bracket dealt with Santa Fe High’s possible inclusion as an at-large entrant. That didn’t happen. The Demons (17-8) were left out despite winning seven of their final eight games. They bounced back from an 0-4 start in 5-5A to finish 5-5 and tied for third, but it wasn’t enough.
Rio Grande and Los Lunas were the only teams from the district to make the postseason. Rio Rancho is the top overall seed, followed by La Cueva, Carlsbad and Volcano Vista — a team coached by Santa Fe High graduate Todd Flores.
The Demons were seeking their first playoff appearance since 2009.
The Class 4A field has Los Alamos (20-5) at No. 9 for a first-round series at Albuquerque Academy. The Hilltoppers, who finished 12-0 in district play, are one of only two teams in the 4A field with at least 20 wins.
Pojoaque Valley (15-11) was the runner-up to Los Alamos in 2-4A and enters the tournament as the No. 15 seed. The Elks head to No. 2 St. Pius in the opening round.
There were no local teams to make the 1A tournament, which has just six teams this season. In 2A, McCurdy (16-4) is the No. 5 seed and will play either Peñasco or Mora in the opening round. The Bobcats face Peñasco on Monday in a regular-season makeup game. Should Peñasco win, the two will meet again later this week; if McCurdy wins, Mora gets in as the No. 12 and will face the Bobcats in the playoffs.
Pecos (7-14) received an at-large berth and will travel to Loving to open the postseason.
NOTES
The higher seeds will host all first-round games at the state tournament for all classifications. Then, the tournament shifts to the Jennifer Riordan Spark Kindness Sports Complex on Albuquerque’s west side, next to Nusenda Community Stadium.
The five-field complex, with turf fields and identical dimensions and a centralized building for concessions and services, has never been used for NMAA playoffs.
The tournament for 1A, 2A and 3A will take place there. The 4A and 5A will stay there through the semifinals, with championship games across town to Santa Ana Star Field at the University of New Mexico.