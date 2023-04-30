032523 jw sfhs stmike baseball1.jpg

Santa Fe High’s Nicholas Sandoval tags out St. Michael’s catcher JT Rodriguez at second base during a March 25 game at Capital. The Horsemen were given the No. 3 seed Sunday for the state tournament. The Demons did not make the cut.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

The Horsemen are in, the Demons are out, the Braves are once again lurking in the shadows, and this time the Las Vegas schools (knock on wood) won’t have a mandatory evacuation to deal with.

Pairings for the State Baseball Tournament were released Sunday, and St. Michael’s learned it will have to wait nearly two weeks before taking the field in the Class 3A quarterfinals. The Horsemen (17-9) are champions of District 2-3A and were given the No. 3 seed in the 12-team bracket. Byes are given to the top four seeds in 2A and 3A, meaning they’ll skip over this week’s best-of-three opening round and await the winner of the West Las Vegas-East Mountain series.

Four of the five teams from 2-3A got into the tournament, including No. 5 Robertson (14-7) and West Las Vegas (12-9). Each team was affected by last year’s Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire that raged for weeks.

