This one’s for you, Uncle Buck.
And this one, it’s all yours, Bubble Gum.
As the St. Michael’s football team lined up for its initial snaps in Friday’s game at Santa Fe Indian School, all 11 players on the field stood and pointed to the Braves’ sideline and shouted words like, “Uncle Buck,” “El Toro,” and “Bubble Gum.”
At the time it didn’t make much sense, but it was clearly a gesture of respect for two men standing on the SFIS sideline. In his first year as the Braves’ head coach, Bill Moon has former St. Michael’s assistant Kevin Hauck and team manager/volunteer assistant JoJo Padilla on his staff.
The decision to leave St. Michael’s for Santa Fe Indian School wasn’t an easy one for Hauck. He developed a close bond with the players and the rest of the coaching staff. He ended every practice with a huddle with the running backs, him standing in the middle.
Horsemen head coach Joey Fernandez said he wanted his team to tip its proverbial cap to Hauck and Padilla with a pre-snap gesture. The Uncle Buck and El Toro references were nicknames given to Hauck, while Bubble Gum was meant for Padilla, the beloved longtime assistant at Capital, Santa Fe High and St. Michael’s.
Fernandez explained later that Padilla often suggested the Horsemen run the “bubble gum” play, referring to a bubble screen he particularly enjoyed. That exact play produced a 62-yard touchdown pass from Zachary Martinez to Devin Flores late in the first quarter of the Horsemen’s 53-0 win.
u u u
While we’re on the subject of the St. Michael’s-SFIS game, a first-quarter touchdown that put the Horsemen up 14-0 included a wild formation as the team was lining up for the extra point. The entire special teams unit lined up in a single-file line extending straight back from the center.
It ended in a delay of game against St. Mike’s.
The ensuing snap had Horsemen co-captain Jordan Bernal take the reigns at quarterback for a 2-point attempt. Fernandez said it was his way of giving the 5-foot-8, 213-pound senior offensive lineman — who wears No. 60 — his one-time chance at a skill position.
That play ended in an incomplete pass that was wiped off the books by a pass interference call on SFIS.
Having seen enough, Fernandez sent kicker Milena Keene out for the traditional PAT.
u u u
Sometimes, notes are just notes. Sometimes, they are corrections. Put this one in the latter category.
Saturday’s story on Clovis’ 28-21 win over Santa Fe High stated the Demons had not beaten the Wildcats in more than 40 years. Well, that was wrong. Try 1987.
In fact, the Demons’ 24-21 win on Oct. 2, 1987, is the only win in 16 matchups against one of the top programs in the New Mexico (as 13 state titles will attest). According to esteemed former New Mexican writer Pancho Morris, the Demons forced four turnovers, including one on the Wildcats’ final drive that reached the Santa Fe High 14-yard line to preserve the win.
The win was the second in the head coaching career of Jim Bradley Jr., the son of the legendary Jim Bradley Sr., who won 310 games and seven state titles in a career that spanned five decades.
The junior Bradley, who was hired to replace Hoyt Mutz that year in his first head coaching gig, would not have the same kind of success at Santa Fe High, lasting just two seasons and accumulating a 7-13 record.
The program Bradley left, meanwhile, has just two winning seasons and two playoff appearances since 1986. With a chance to make it three winning seasons and to keep themselves alive for their first big-school playoff berth for the first time since 1986, the Demons let a 21-6 third-quarter lead slip away on Friday night against a one-win Clovis team.
u u u
Speaking of playoff opportunities, Capital still has a good chance of squeezing into the Class 5A playoffs, even after a 28-8 loss to Piedra Vista on Friday night. The Jaguars sit at 3-4, but their MaxPreps ranking of 12th has them solidly in the running for a playoff berth.
In Capital’s favor is its record, which is better than the all but two of the six teams below it in the 18-team 5A rankings. Even better is that those two teams are District 1/2-5A foes Miyamura and Los Alamos.
If the Jaguars can beat them, five wins will likely secure them one of the bottom three seeds for the 5A playoffs. Not counting the truncated spring season that did not have a playoff, it would be the first time Capital make consecutive playoff appearances since it went to four straight 4A playoff brackets from 2005-08.
u u u
Darian Ortiz, a 2019 St. Michael’s graduate and a part of the 2018 state championship volleyball team, continues to make a name for herself on the volleyball court. Ortiz was named co-Empire 8 Conference volleyball player of the week for Alfred University in New York on Sept. 20.
Ortiz, a libero/defensive specialist for the Saxons, was named the most valuable player of the Buffalo State Bengal Challenge Invitational after averaging 25.3 digs per match during the two-day tournament. Ortiz also tied the university record for most digs in a five-game match, when she had 38 in a win over Buffalo State on Sept. 18.
