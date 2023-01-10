ALBUQUERQUE — There are chinks in the armor, but none so bad that they’re posing a serious threat.

Not yet, anyway.

The St. Michael’s boys basketball team overcame 13 missed free throws and a slew of missed shots in the lane to beat Sandia Prep 54-52 on Tuesday night. The Horsemen (11-4) extended their winning streak to six games, doing just enough to hold off a team that’s expected to be one of the last teams standing in the Class 3A state tournament two months from now.

