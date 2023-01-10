ALBUQUERQUE — There are chinks in the armor, but none so bad that they’re posing a serious threat.
Not yet, anyway.
The St. Michael’s boys basketball team overcame 13 missed free throws and a slew of missed shots in the lane to beat Sandia Prep 54-52 on Tuesday night. The Horsemen (11-4) extended their winning streak to six games, doing just enough to hold off a team that’s expected to be one of the last teams standing in the Class 3A state tournament two months from now.
“Well-coached team that always puts it together when it matters,” said St. Michael’s coach Gerard Garcia. “Sandia Prep’s always one of those teams you kind of compare things to. A lot of talent over there.”
All 52 Sundevils points came from four players, with Alex Jeffries leading the way with 22. He and St. Michael’s guard Adam Montoya went back and forth all night with Montoya scoring a game-high 26.
Montoya left seven points on the court, going 10-of-17 from the free throw line while Sabi Rios was 3-of-8.
“I mean, that’s something we practice every day as a team but we just didn’t get it done today,” said Horsemen guard Josh Sanchez.
“It’s something that killed us last year,” said St. Michael’s guard Marco C de Baca. “We learned you can’t let those things happen, especially later on in the season.”
With just one nondistrict game left on its schedule, St. Michael’s is getting pretty far down the road in terms of establishing a team identity. Heading into next week’s District 2-3A opener against Santa Fe Prep, that identity is of a team that grinds things out instead of hammering opponents into submission.
The average margin of victory during the current winning streak is just six points. Only one game was decided by double digits and that one was close until the final few minutes.
“We’re not a team that’s going to blow you out,” Garcia said. “That’s just not our style.”
The Horsemen shook off a slow start that helped Sandia Prep open a 16-11 lead in the second quarter. The game was tied at halftime when St. Michael’s threatened to pull away with a strong third quarter behind nine points from Montoya.
The Sundevils (6-8) came rolling back as Jacob Schierloh scored 10 of his 15 points in a fourth quarter that saw Prep make it a one-possession game in the final minute. Rios had a chance to ice the game with 23 seconds left but missed a pair of free throws that led to two final shots from the Sundevils.
Each time they passed up a chance to get the ball into Jeffries when trailing by three points, electing instead for a 3-point try that was off the mark.
“Some games just kind of go like this, where certain things go wrong but you wind up getting the [right] result,” Garcia said. “This was one of those nights. We didn’t hit our free throws but in the last few games we had been. It just happens.”
NOTES
Sanchez had nine points for the Horsemen while Rios finished with seven. C de Baca had six. … Montoya and Rios combined for 25 free throw attempts. The only other Horsemen to toe the line was Lucas Gurule, who missed the front end of a one-and-one in the second half. … The Horsemen are 3-0 against 3A opponents. The only other nondistrict team on the schedule is Socorro at home Jan. 19. Every other game is in 2-3A. … St. Michael’s made only one 3-pointer, a triple from Sanchez in the third quarter. … The Sundevils’ coaching staff includes St. Michael’s graduate Damian Segura. He was the head coach at St. Pius, leading the Sartans to four state championships with Marcos Rivera (Sandia Prep’s current head coach) as his top assistant.