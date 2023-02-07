Boys basketball

St. Michael's 61, Santa Fe Prep 49

What happened: The Blue Griffins were dogged in going after the District 2-3A leading Horsemen in a game in Perez-Shelley Gymnasium, trailing 32-27 at the half and 43-38 heading into the fourth. But St. Michael's outscored Prep 18-11 in the fourth quarter to keep their district record unblemished. "We picked it up in the fourth quarter, especially when we got the lead," said Horsemen head coach Gerard Garcia. "We pulled [the ball] out and made them come out of their zone. It was a tough game." 

Popular in the Community