What happened: The Blue Griffins were dogged in going after the District 2-3A leading Horsemen in a game in Perez-Shelley Gymnasium, trailing 32-27 at the half and 43-38 heading into the fourth. But St. Michael's outscored Prep 18-11 in the fourth quarter to keep their district record unblemished. "We picked it up in the fourth quarter, especially when we got the lead," said Horsemen head coach Gerard Garcia. "We pulled [the ball] out and made them come out of their zone. It was a tough game."
Top players: Adam Montoya had a game-high 26 points for St. Michael's, while Sabi Rios added 11. Prep was led by Mitch Grover with 22 points, and Van Anderson added 11.
What's next: The Horsemen (18-4 overall, 6-0 in 2-3A) travel to Las Vegas Robertson on Friday. Prep travel to Sandia Park on Thursday for a nondistrict game against East Mountain.
Girls basketball
West Las Vegas 53, Raton 21
What happened: The Lady Dons might not have gotten off to a hot start offensively, their defense was air tight in a 2-3A game in Gillie Lopez Gymnasium. The Lady Tigers failed to score a single point in the opening quarter, and trailed 18-6 at the half. West Las Vegas finally got its offense on track in the second half, scoring 35 points after the break.
Top players: LillyAnna Martinez led the Lady Dons with 15 points, while Kara Morgan added 11 and Jacelyn Morgan chipped in with 10. Alison Gigante led Raton (6-17, 0-5)
What's next: West Las Vegas (11-12, 2-4) entertains St. Michael's on Valentine's Day.