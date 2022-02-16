ALBUQUERQUE
It was a clean sweep for the North’s top teams and a series of jaw-dropping wins for individual entrants from the area during Wednesday’s Boys Swimming and Diving State Championships at the Albuquerque Academy Natatorium.
Los Alamos repeated as the overall state champ, dominating the one-day event behind the state’s most decorated swimmer, Orion Henderson. The Hilltoppers senior set a personal record in his laughably easy win in the 200-yard individual medley and shredded the field in the 500 freestyle, winning by more than 12 seconds.
He topped it off by swimming the first leg of the 400 free relay, a quartet that set a state record with a time of 3 minutes, 9.26 seconds.
It was all part of a huge day for Los Alamos swimmers. The ’Toppers amassed 338 points to outdistance second-place Eldorado’s 237. Sitting in fifth with 142 points was Santa Fe High.
The Demons had an impressive showing, getting an individual event win with sophomore Daschel Bonners-Turner taking first place in the 50 free. He touched the wall in 21.94 seconds, just 3/100 of a second ahead of Los Alamos junior Ming Lo.
When he turned to look at the results on a giant replay board at the opposite end of the pool, Bonners-Turner splashed the water and let his emotions pour out.
“Yeah, that’s a great feeling to focus on the thing you have to do and find out it paid off like that,” he said. “All I knew is I had the other guy [Lo] right there, I just didn’t know how close. Just a great feeling to win.”
Way down the list in the team standings was St. Michael’s with 54, good enough for 15th place but more than enough to claim the state’s small-school title for programs in Class 3A and below.
The Horsemen needed a strong finish to get the win. They finished second in the slow heat of the day’s final event, the 400 free relay. That was six spots in front of New Mexico Military Institute.
The Colts entered the final event one point ahead, and its relay team was within striking distance of St. Michael’s halfway through the race, but the finishing kick of Sebastian Salas and Grant Garcia helped the Horsemen get the points they needed to slingshot into first.
Of course, the Horsemen wouldn’t have gotten there without the herculean effort of senior Ethan Manske.
He was the team’s only individual qualifier, and he made the absolute most of it, winning the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke. He held off Los Alamos freshman Duncan Henderson, Orion’s younger brother, by nearly a full second to win the backstroke after qualifying with a time that was more than a second slower than Henderson.
“I never thought I could do that in the 100 fly, so it feels pretty surreal,” Manske said. “I know I had the top qualifying time but I know the competitors around me and knew what they could do. Rising above that is just an amazing feeling.”
Manske’s win in the backstroke saw he and Henderson virtually neck and neck after the first leg. In the fly, he was the only swimmer in the pool to crack 24 seconds on the opening leg while he and Lo had the exact same time in the homestretch. For Lo it was his second runner-up finish, the two by a combined one-fifth of a second.
What pushed St. Michael’s over the top in the team standings were the relay events. The Horsemen qualified in all three disciplines, pushing them past the three other small schools in attendance.
Santa Fe High’s top five finish could have been a top four result were it not for its relay team in the 400 free getting disqualified when one of its swimmers took off early. It cost the Demons a third-place finish and wiped out a point total that would have been enough to supplant Farmington for fourth overall.
Three other Demons reached the podium in various events. In addition to Bonners-Turner winning one race and taking sixth in the 100 free, Nick Stadick medaled in the 100 and 200 free, Elias Gibson did so in the 100 backstroke and 200 medley, and Henry Lyons medaled in the 500 free.
And then there was Henderson. The University of Arizona-bound recruit was simply untouchable every time he jumped into the water.
“That’s an accumulation of a lot of hard work, a lot of time in the pool doing the things that help me out here,” Henderson said. “I’m ready for that next step. I’m looking forward to that challenge.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.