The St. Michael’s Horsemen will go as far as their guards can get them.
It’s as simple as that.
After spending the first month of the basketball season competing against mostly Class 4A and 5A competition, the Horsemen are hoping that their guards learned a few things from playing teams that have bigger, stronger and quicker backcourts. They can apply those lessons over the last two months of the season against 3A foes.
The guard play was solid for the most part in dismantling 3A school Laguna Acoma, 79-40, in the opening round of the Horsemen Shootout in Perez-Shelley Memorial Gymnasium. Thanks to the steady ball-handling of seniors Ruben Salazar and Berkeley Reynolds, plus sophomore Devin Flores, St. Michael’s was able to do what it does best — get the ball into the paint and use a wealth of post talent.
“We’re tough inside, but we have guards who can handle the ball,” Horsemen sophomore post Lucas Coriz said. “Once they get it down there [to the frontcourt], they can drive, they can penetrate, they can feed it to us. When we get our offense running, that’s when we get going.”
The Horsemen (7-6) hit their first five shots inside the 3-point arc, and were a cooly efficient 31 for 42 in that area of the floor.
Overall, they hit 32 of 57 shots as they took advantage of 32 Hawks turnovers and made quick work of a team that was ranked No. 6 in 3A, according to MaxPreps.com’s Freeman rankings, which are used for seeding and selection purposes for the state tournament. Meanwhile, St. Michael’s came in at No. 8.
“This is our division — we’re in 3A,” Horsemen head coach David Rodriguez said. “I’ve always said I want us to play on the 5A level, and if we can do that, we’re going to dominate 3A. We failed at that for most of December, but that experience has made us tougher.”
The guards had little problem breaking Laguna Acoma’s press, and they attacked the basket when they had the Hawks outnumbered on the back end of their press. Salazar scored all 10 of his points in the third quarter, while Flores had all six of his points in the first half as St. Michael’s built a 44-22 advantage at the break.
Salazar, who came up from the junior varsity ranks, said the nondistrict schedule, which saw the Horsemen play nine 4A or 5A New Mexico teams as well as a 5A Colorado school in Centennial Eaglecrest, helped him learn quickly how to play at such a high level.
“It’s more challenging [playing against big-school guards] because they are bigger and stronger,” Salazar said. “At the end of the day, it just makes us better. When we play 3A guards, they’re not as quick. It’s a lot easier to run the offense.”
Reynolds, who played his first game after fracturing a finger in the preseason, made his impact felt with six first-half points as he cut through the Hawks defense and got to the rim for layups or to the free-throw line, where he went 2-for-3.
“He was a projected starter, and he is a kid with a motor,” Rodriguez said. “He’s a kid with guts. He’s broken a finger, he’s lost a tooth diving for a loose ball. He’ll sacrifice the body. Having him out there gives everybody confidence.”
If anything, the Horsemen big men were the source of most of the 18 turnovers St. Michael’s had. Fourteen of them came in the first half, as the likes of Coriz, Rico Gurule and Derek Martinez brought the ball downcourt off of rebounds, but either made bad passes or lost the ball in transition.
That’s OK. Laguna Acoma (10-3) had 18 turnovers in the first half and were just 7 for 24 from the field.
“They can lead the break, but you gotta know when nothing’s there,” Rodriguez said. “They gotta know when not to force it, and that was a little bit of what happened in the first half.”
What was clear from the outset, though, was that the Horsemen were more than ready for the 3A competition after going 4-5 against 4A and 5A schools. They go back into the 4A pool for the rest of the tournament, playing Silver at 7 p.m. Friday before finishing with Taos on Saturday night.
Other gamesTaos 73, Silver 37No, these weren’t the same Colts from down south who reached the Class 4A semifinals in March.
But these aren’t the same Tigers, who have size and length that can make them a handful for any team.
After a sluggish start, Taos (9-4) found its rhythm halfway through the first quarter and built a 20-5 lead at the buzzer.
It only got better after that, as the lead grew to 44-18 at the half and 56-24 heading into the fourth quarter.
“One of my clichés is, ‘You’re only as good as your last
game,’ ” Taos head coach Nando Chavez said. “We felt like [Silver] went out and had a solid performance [a 53-35 win over Deming on Tuesday]. So they must have put a solid performance together.”
The Tigers leaned heavily on junior Abdul Khweiss, as the 6-2 wing scored 25 points in just three quarters. Chavez said he asks a lot out of Khweiss, who often has to play the entire 94 feet of the court in the team’s full-court press.
“He is asked to do so much,” Chavez said. “It’s an exhausting position being at the top of the press that he’s at, but he does a good job. And we have some length to disrupt the passing lanes and get some deflections.”
Angel Limas and Anthony Padilla each added nine points as 10 Tigers recorded points. John Lopez led Silver (2-12) with 10 points.
Taos takes on Laguna Acoma at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
