Every prodigy can use a good mentor.
St. Michael’s freshman golfer Elijah Salazar didn’t have far to go to find his confidante. In fact, he found Salazar first.
It’s one thing to lean on a St. Michael’s alum to help guide you through the ups and downs of growing as a golfer. It’s another when he carries the name that is synonymous with golf in Northern New Mexico — Marty Sanchez.
Sanchez, a 2012 graduate who is named for his famous late uncle, saw a precocious 8-year-old Salazar putting on the practice green at the Santa Fe Country Club seven years ago and was intrigued by his presence. Ever since then, the two have developed a bond that only a pair of golf addicts could understand.
And when Sanchez offers high praise of Salazar, it carries a hefty weight.
“I won one state championship, and I don’t see why he can’t win four — he’s that good,” said Sanchez, who is still chasing his own professional dream at the age of 28 in Scottsdale, Ariz. “He has such a natural golf swing that he reminds me of myself a little, but better.”
Salazar, 15, is creating his own impressive résumé that might inspire a young golfer to follow in his path. He finished in fifth place at last year’s Class 1A/3A State Golf Championship, and has yet to finish outside of the top four in the five tournaments the Horsemen have competed in this season.
That includes a win in the program’s very own Horsemen Invitational at the Santa Fe Country Club on April 11, as Salazar shot a 1-under 71 that was nine shots better than runner-up Fisher Hirsch of Santa Fe Prep. At Monday’s Albuquerque Sandia Prep State Preview at the Canyon Club at Four Hills, Salazar shot an 11-over 83 to finish tied for fourth.
It was the first time he played the course, and St. Michael’s head coach Geno Torres said it was a good test for the return trip in three weeks for the state meet at the same course.
“I told him don’t worry about the round; figure out the course,” Torres said. “He has very good potential to win state. He has the game.”
Sanchez agrees with that sentiment, and he shares that with Salazar in their many conversations. Salazar and Sanchez have a relationship in which they talk or text on a regular basis. Sometimes, it’s a late-night/sunrise text from Salazar asking Sanchez about an element of his game he feels needs improvement or letting him know how he did at a tournament. Or, it’s a phone call where the two just talk about how they are doing, especially on the course.
Salazar finds the comparisons with Sanchez a source of pride, which just fuels his desire to be an even better golfer.
“Right now, I’m just seeing where this goes,” Salazar said. “At this age, people are telling me I’m better than Marty when he was a freshman. That’s kind of a big thing for me, too, because I would see this guy when I was 8 or 9 and I was like, ‘This guy, he’s so good.’ ”
Salazar’s relationship with golf is a bit longer than his friendship with Sanchez. His grandfather was a groundskeeper at Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe, and Salazar began to play the sport at the age of 6. He was a natural — by the time he was 10, he finished second in a subregional of the Drive, Chip and Putt Championships in 2017, and he took fifth place as an eighth grader in the Class 1A/3A State Championships last June when the phrase “diminutive” best described him.
Not any more, as a four-inch growth spurt and 28 pounds replaced what was a 5-foot-2, 98-pound frame. The result is a freshman golfer for St. Michael’s who no longer has to worry about trying to keep up with the big hitters on the golf course.
Torres and Sanchez said that was an issue for Salazar last year, and he sometimes tried to outhit competitors instead of just focusing on his game. The growth spurt eased that concern, as did an offseason of conditioning and weightlifting. Salazar said he is consistently hitting drives more than 300 yards.
The added yardage means he is using shorter irons for approach shots to greens, and Salazar is focusing more on the types of shots he wants to hit.
Adding to that challenge are gusty conditions that seem to come with every tournament this season. Salazar navigated
30 to 40 mph winds at the Horsemen Invite last week. During Monday’s round, golfers faced gusts of up to 30 mph as they made the turn.
“If you’re playing under the wind, you gotta hit knockdowns [shots],” Salazar said. “On the first hole, I hit a knockdown driver, playing it off my back foot. It doesn’t go as far as a neutral driver, but I got it up there.”
If Salazar has a glaring weakness, it is the mental side of his game. Salazar said he was at 3-over at the Sandia Prep preview heading into the second nine holes and salvaged a par on his 10th hole, but his focus drifted as he started to just swing hard instead of trying to manage the course.
“Sometimes I’m on fire on the front,” Salazar said. “I could shoot 32 and then if it’s a long round on the back I can get really tired and I start zoning out. I’m not as focused and I can shoot 42. It’s just a matter of keeping focus.”
Sanchez knows the pitfalls of maintaining focus as a teenager, and he said if Salazar can master that, the sky’s the limit.
“He’s so far ahead of the curve in terms of what we can do and how he grasps knowledge,” Sanchez said. “That mental stuff is what I can really help him with to get to the next level. All of the stuff I picked up since I started doing the professional golf stuff, I have somebody to pass that knowledge to, and that is pretty exciting.”
And if the two continue to progress it might make one of Salazar’s dreams come true. When he was in elementary school, Salazar completed a project of what he wanted to do when he became an adult. He created two PGA Tour cards — one for him, and one for Sanchez.
“If that doesn’t motivate you, I don’t know what will,” Sanchez said.
Sometimes, every mentor needs a good prodigy, too.