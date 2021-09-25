If you took every question mark, every doubt, every negative review and every bad thought the doubters had about the St. Michael’s football team and scrawled it on a billboard outside the Horsemen locker room, it’s safe to say the boys in blue took a blowtorch to it Saturday afternoon.
Behind a defense that forced five turnovers and returned two interceptions to the house — not to mention a quarterback making his varsity debut and a coaching staff that completed a minor miracle by reinventing a team midstream — St. Michael’s rolled to a 35-7 win over top-ranked and previously undefeated Socorro in a battle of No. 1 vs. No. 2 in the weekly Class 3A poll.
When the latest rankings come out Tuesday, the expectation is a return to No. 1 for the Horsemen (4-1). It’s a spot they held in the preseason and appeared destined to control until the playoffs.
“If we’re not No. 1 next week I’d be surprised,” said senior co-captain Isaac Ruiz. “We’ve kind of turned things around here.”
A devastating knee injury to senior quarterback Lucas Coriz sent the Horsemen reeling, dropping them as far as No. 4 after a loss to Santa Fe High and an ugly win on the road against Los Alamos.
A bye week, a renewed emphasis on energetic practices and the emergence of a Zachary Martinez as Coriz’s latest replacement has changed all that.
Ruiz helped see to that Saturday. His 80-yard pick-six in the closing seconds of the third quarter was followed in the final minute of regulation when he covered a fumble to finish things off.
The Horsemen intercepted Warriors quarterback Alex Amaro four times, sacked him once and forced a late fumble.
“With all the stuff we’ve gone through, the defense has had to step things up,” Ruiz said. “I think we’ve done that.”
Socorro (5-1) had certainly earned its spot atop 3A, but the team’s trip north came at a heavy cost. The Warriors were without three of their brightest stars in senior playmakers Marcus Armijo, Adadrian Jackson and Jordan Armijo.
“Before the game, their coach [Damien Ocampo] was saying he hoped we wouldn’t 50-point him without those kids,” said St. Michael’s coach Joey Fernandez.
While there’s no telling how different the Warriors would have been with their trio on the field, it’s a certainty that that the Horsemen could empathize with their plight. The loss of Coriz nearly unraveled the season, and the last three weeks have been a struggle in every sense of the word.
“They’re kind of going through what we were dealing with,” Fernandez said. “They’ll be back and I’m sure we’ll be seeing them again. Once those guys come back, it will be the same Socorro they were before.”
The last few weeks saw the St. Michael’s defense stop the bleeding with suffocating play that stopped the run and forced turnovers.
The uptick in the team’s energy at practice has given the team a sense of optimism now that the shock value of Coriz’s absence has been dealt with.
Toss in the emergence of Martinez, and the air of dread that was starting to define this team has been replaced by confidence.
Martinez had an unforgettable varsity debut. He completed 17 of 21 pass attempts for 218 yards and three touchdowns. Most of his passes were on prescribed screens that turned into big chunks of yards. Nine of his completions went for at least 10 yards.
“Coach calling a pass for me on the first play really helped me relax,” he said. “I was comfortable. Working with that offensive line and all week with the varsity was big. That, and Lucas talking to me about reads, how to throw the ball and how to understand the defense, it was all big.”
Martinez was named the starter after Thursday’s practice, making him the fifth player to take a snap at QB since Coriz was injured. It didn’t take long to feel Martinez’s impact as he engineered a five-play, 72-yard drive that ended with a backdoor screen tight end Diego Armendariz turned into a 31-yard touchdown to open the scoring.
Socorro’s only breakthrough came on a 13-yard touchdown run by Amaro, a play set up by a long kickoff return into the red zone. From there, it was more about the Horsemen defense than anything.
After Martinez hit Devin Flores for a 3-yard touchdown pass to put St. Michael’s up 14-7 late in the first quarter, Marcus Leyba returned an Amaro interception 57 yards to pay dirt to make it 21-7. A Flores interception at the goal line on the very next Socorro drive set up a 56-yard scoring pass to Daymon Lujan in the final minute of the half.
Flores was Martinez’s prime target. He had 10 catches for 120 yards. It would have been 11 for exactly 200 if not for an 80-yard reception after getting called back due to an illegal block in the back.
With a road trip to El Paso Cathedral awaiting the Horsemen next week, the focus will soon fall onto a brutal District 2-3A slate that has four of the district’s top five teams in the latest 3A top 10.
“At least we kind of have some things going the way we wanted them again,” Fernandez said. “These kids are starting to believe in themselves again.”
NOTES
Gauntlet ahead: The five teams in 2-3A (St. Michael’s, Robertson, Raton, West Las Vegas and Santa Fe Indian) have a combined nondistrict record of 25-3 with an average margin of victory of nearly 24 points. Two of those three losses have come to Santa Fe High.
Familiar playbook: After calling nearly three-fourths of their plays for the running game in their previous outing at Los Alamos, the Horsemen got back to normal by having 21 of their 35 offensive snaps dedicated to the passing attack.
