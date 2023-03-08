RIO RANCHO — On the surface, it looked a lot like last year.
But it was hardly that.
The top-seeded St. Michael’s Horsemen beat the Socorro Warriors 72-39 in the Class 3A quarterfinals Wednesday afternoon in the Rio Rancho Events Center, a final that mimicked last year’s 63-33 drubbing in the semifinals. While the win secured a spot in the 3A semifinals against No. 4 Albuquerque Sandia Prep at 9:45 a.m. Friday in The Pit, a closer look revealed the Horsemen (25-4) had to dig a little deeper.
Like relying on their bench to rally from an early 5-2 deficit and an 8-all tie heading into the second.
And overcoming senior point guard Adam Montoya’s 0-for-12 start, on his way to a 3-for-16 performance.
And getting some needed momentum at the end of the first three quarters with key points to finish them.
Even with all of that, Socorro was only down 45-31 before Montoya scored his first point of the game — a free throws with 1.2 remaining in the third quarter. It took a 26-8 Horsemen blitz in the fourth to produce the final, but head coach Gerard Garcia said he expected a hard-fought battle.
It’s what St. Michael’s got in a 64-47 win over the No. 9 Warriors on Jan. 19, and he didn’t feel it was any different in the rematch.
“We had an 18-, 19-point lead and they cut it to four in the fourth quarter before we ballooned it back up,” Garcia said.
The Horsemen were helped by the contributions of Josh Sanchez, who came off the bench when Marco C’de Baca recorded his second foul late in the opening quarter and scored 14 points. And there was Lucas Gurule, who chipped in with 10 points, and Reed Bass, who collected right points and grabbed four rebounds in a supporting role behind bigs Tavon Lozada and Donevan Ricker.
“I believe that our second unit can start for any program — that’s how confident I am with my bench,” Garcia.
Confident was hardly the word Garcia used when assessing the opening quarter. St. Michael’s was a dreadful 1-for-16 until Bass’ baseline floater capped a five-point scoring run that produced an 8-5 lead before William Griego hit a 3-pointer from the wing to tie it at 8-all with 25 seconds left in the first.
It wasn’t that St. Michael’s wasn’t getting good looks at the basket; the ball seem to have other ideas.
“It just felt like there was a lid on the rim,” Lozada said. “After making a few shots, it loosened our energy and it boosted our energy and helped us all out.”
The saving grace for the Horsemen was that Socorro also struggled with its shooting, going 3-for-9 to start. Getting off to strong starts have been a problem for the Warriors when they come to Rio Rancho, head coach J.J. Griego said.
“We just have a hard time shooting in this gym,” Griego said. “We have to get through it. They [the Horsemen] got through it.”
St. Michael’s found the best way to get out of a shooting slump was getting to the rim. The first three shots the Horsemen took in the second quarter produced layups. Then Sabi Rios followed with a 3-pointer that made it 17-10 with 6:25 left in the second.
That was a part of a 13-2 run that handed the Horsemen a 21-10 lead when Bass scored on a putback with 3:18 left in the opening half. Socorro, though, wouldn’t go away that easily. Damian Greenwood hit a 3, then Andrew Handrich hit a fadeaway jumper in the paint cut the margin to 22-15 with 2:18 to go.
It was still a 24-17 St. Michael’s lead heading into the final minute when fortune smiled on it. Sanchez hit a pair of free throws with 8.2 seconds left to make it 26-17, then, Marcus Armijo traveled with the ball at midcourt, with 2.5 seconds left. The inbounds by the Horsemen got away from Gurule, who chased it down in the backcourt and heaved a 47-foot prayer that was answered off the backboard for a 29-17 lead heading into the locker room.
Garcia said he never entertained the thought of calling a timeout when the Warriors had their spurt, believing that the players can figure out adjustments.
“It helps us be more together as a team,” Rios said. “We talk about it, and then fix it.”
That was the approach the Horsemen took in with Montoya, who missed just about every shot imaginable through the first three quarters. It wasn’t until he recorded a three-point play on a shot off the glass with 6:16 left that he hit his first field goal. Garcia said there were plays called specifically for Montoya to help him get some confidence.
“I was talking to him on the court,” Lozada said. “I said, ‘You know what type of player you are. You’re a natural scorer. Just go out there and don’t force stuff.’ ”