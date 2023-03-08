RIO RANCHO — On the surface, it looked a lot like last year.

But it was hardly that.

The top-seeded St. Michael’s Horsemen beat the Socorro Warriors 72-39 in the Class 3A quarterfinals Wednesday afternoon in the Rio Rancho Events Center, a final that mimicked last year’s 63-33 drubbing in the semifinals. While the win secured a spot in the 3A semifinals against No. 4 Albuquerque Sandia Prep at 9:45 a.m. Friday in The Pit, a closer look revealed the Horsemen (25-4) had to dig a little deeper.