Boys soccer
No. 3 New Mexico Military Institute 5, No. 6 St. Michael's 1
What happened: The rematch of the 2019 state championship did not go nearly as well for the Horsemen. The Colts were bigger, faster and just better as they built a 2-0 lead at the half on Saturday in the Class 1A-3A quarterfinal in Roswell. The Horsemen cut the margin to 2-1 on Oliver Rosales' goal off an assist from Aiden Fairchild. NMMI responded with three unanswered goals to secure a semifinal spot against Santa Fe Prep on Tuesday at Sun Mountain Field.
"Prep's got their work cut out for them," St. Michael's head coach Mike Feldewert said. "NMMI is a very good team — maybe the best [1A-3A] team we saw. The boys played hard and didn't quit."
Top players: Rosales scored his 11th goal of the season to end his prep career. Fairchild recorded his sixth assist.
What's next: St. Michael's ends the season with a 9-8-1 record. NMMI (14-4-1) takes on Santa Fe Prep on Tuesday.
