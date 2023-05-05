ALBUQUERQUE — The State Tennis Tournament moved into its third day Friday, shifting away from the individual singles and doubles events the previous two days to the team duals competition at three sites around the city to start the weekend.
When the dust settled, there weren’t many surprises.
The least of them was from the Albuquerque Academy boys in Class 4A. The Chargers took their first step toward a 20th straight state championship by eliminating Los Alamos, 9-0, in Friday’s quarterfinals. Academy hasn’t been denied a blue trophy since 2002.
Up next in Saturday morning’s semifinals, St. Michael’s. The Horsemen swept aside Miyamura in Friday’s action at the Sierra Vista courts, winning 5-0 to join district rival Santa Fe Prep in the semis. The Blue Griffins, seeded No. 2 after beating St. Michael’s in the district tournament last week, held off Hope Christian, 5-2, to set up a showdown with No. 3 New Mexico Military Institute.
NMMI made quick work of Española Valley, winning 6-0 after the Sundevils advanced out of the first round with a 9-0 win over No. 6 Santa Teresa. Entering the tournament at
No. 11, Española’s win was the only one by a lower-seeded team in the boys 4A draw.
In 5A boys, Santa Fe High’s hill to climb isn’t quite as daunting as St. Michael’s — but it’s close. The fourth-seeded Demons beat Hobbs, 5-3, in Friday’s opening round and will meet perennial power La Cueva on Saturday in the semifinals. La Cueva is the three-time defending big school champion, having won seven of the last eight team titles.
In 4A girls, Robertson and Academy remained on a collision course for the finals. Academy has won state three years in a row; before that, Robertson won the previous five. The Chargers are seeded No. 1 and rolled into the semifinals with a 9-0 win over Miyamura while No. 2 Robertson beat Deming, 5-0.
All semifinals and finals in every bracket will be at the Jerry Cline Tennis Facility.
Baseball
The state tournament for 3A, 4A and 5A got started Friday with the annual best-of-three opening round series.
In 3A, Santa Fe Indian, West Las Vegas and Robertson all won their opening games as higher-seeded teams. SFIS beat Ruidoso, 5-3, while Robertson hammered Navajo Prep, 10-0, and West Las Vegas knocked off East Mountain, 9-4. The winner of the West Las Vegas-East Mountain series will play No. 3 St. Michael’s in next week’s quarterfinals.
Both Los Alamos and Pojoaque Valley lost on the road to start the 4A tournament. Seeded No. 9, Los Alamos fell 8-5 at Albuquerque Academy, snapping the Hilltoppers’ 15-game winning streak.
Pojoaque Valley lost 10-0 at No. 2 seed St. Pius in a game that was shortened to six innings due to the mercy rule. The Sartans scored six times in the first frame to open a big early lead.