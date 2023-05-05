ALBUQUERQUE — The State Tennis Tournament moved into its third day Friday, shifting away from the individual singles and doubles events the previous two days to the team duals competition at three sites around the city to start the weekend.

When the dust settled, there weren’t many surprises.

The least of them was from the Albuquerque Academy boys in Class 4A. The Chargers took their first step toward a 20th straight state championship by eliminating Los Alamos, 9-0, in Friday’s quarterfinals. Academy hasn’t been denied a blue trophy since 2002.

