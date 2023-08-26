Recent history has shown how the chasm that used to separate football rivals St. Michael’s and Capital has shrunk to a crack in the door.
Thing is, it’s still too large for Capital to overcome.
The Jaguars hung close for a second straight year against the Horsemen, only to fall in what is quickly becoming a more balanced intracity rivalry.
“We’re close, but obviously not as close as we’d like,” said Capital coach Joaquin Garcia after St. Michael’s held on for a 28-20 win over his club on Saturday afternoon at the Christian Brothers Athletic Complex.
The Horsemen (2-0) extended their unbeaten streak against the South Siders to 18 straight years. Not since 2005 has Capital beaten St. Mike’s. Last year’s game was a four-point thriller decided in final minute, a rare close game in a rivalry that has been decidedly one-sided (and lopsided on the scoreboard) for nearly two decades.
Saturday’s game lacked the see-saw drama of the 2022 affair, but it still remained in doubt until the final gun. The Horsemen never trailed, building 14-point leads three different times as their passing game continued to evolve.
St. Michael’s quarterback Reed Bass completed 11 of 14 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns, engineering a pair of first half scoring drives to open a 14-0 lead late in the second quarter. It was a significant step forward for a quarterback who made his first varsity start in last week’s season opener.
Aside from a drive late in the first half where sophomore Kamal Stith came in for one possession and a gimmick play where receiver Brayden Hollis threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Meyer, Bass was in control of the offense.
“It’s Reed’s team; we were just giving Kamal a chance to get on the field and get some experience,” said St. Michael’s coach Joey Fernandez.
Saturday’s game was delayed for 44 minutes because of lightning. Not a single drop of rain fell and the game was played under partly cloudy skies, but a thunderstorm developed over the mountains in the first half and triggered lightning that forced officials to pause the action and clear the fans out of the grandstand.
“We actually game out better,” Garcia said. “We made some adjustments with our defensive linemen and, really, our guys had more focus after that break.”
Bass’ counterpart, Capital QB Deaven Montano, was busy playing behind a patchwork offensive unit. He completed 19 of 33 passes for 226 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Minus a starting offensive tackle, he also had running back Fabian Ryan dealing with illness. Garcia said Ryan, who was limited to 30 yards rushing on nine carries, required an IV at halftime.
“Our guys never quit, and I’m proud of them,” Garcia said. “It lets me see that we’re doing the right things around here.”
St. Michael’s led 14-7 at halftime and went 53 yards on its first possession of the second half, capping the drive with Bass throwing a 44-yard touchdown pass to Cole Sandoval — a play where Sandoval did most of the work himself by evading the Capital defense and squeezing his way over the front pylon of the end zone to make it 21-7.
Montano rallied the Jaguars twice, leading a 74-yard touchdown drive to make it 21-14, then a marathon 17-play, 74-yard drive in the fourth quarter to close out the scoring. That march featured a pair of fourth-down conversions on key passes from Montano.
The Horsemen burned the final two minutes off the clock following Capital’s final touchdown. It was, Fernandez said, just another example of how the Horsemen-Demons rivalry is as good now as it ever has been.
“We knew [Capital] would come in here and make it tough,” he said. “There’s been a lot of games that haven’t been like that, but it just shows the job [Garcia] is doing over there. They’ve always had good players, but now they’re putting things together.”
GAME NOTES
New look: Both teams wore brand new game jerseys. The Horsemen debuted their royal blue tops that have black numbers with white outline. Capital broke out white jerseys that now have black numbers — a shift from the light gray numbers they’d had for a few seasons.
Up next: St. Michael’s heads a mile down Siringo Road to face Santa Fe High next Friday night. Capital is on the road that same night at Los Alamos.
Young gun: Capital freshman Aidan Lopez got the start at offensive tackle. A 6-foot-2, 270-pounder, he got plenty of love from his coach after the game.
“That’s a tough thing for a young kid to step into, but he got in there and battled,” Garcia said.
Play of the game: The aforementioned touchdown pass from Horsemen sophomore Brayden Hollis to classmate Brandon Meyer was a highlight-reel grab for Meyer. Blanketed by a Capital defensive back, he pulled down the throw from Hollis with one hand as he fell to the grass in the front corner of the end zone.