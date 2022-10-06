Boys soccer

St. Michael's 2, Las Vegas Robertson 0

What happened: The Horsemen needed a pick-me-up after a tough loss at Santa Fe Prep on Tuesday, and the duo of Trevor Erickson and Allan Rosales obliged in a District 2-1A/3A match at a rainy Christian Brother Athletic Complex. Erickson scored his 24th goal of the season in the 20th minute, but St. Michael's couldn't get an insurance goal until Allan Rosales' breakaway goal with 5 minutes left. Horsemen head coach Mike Feldewert said it wasn't for a lack of effort. "The start of the second half, we had some really good chances to score," Feldewert said. "I think we got a little frustrated and they were a little encouraged by that."

