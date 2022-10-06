What happened: The Horsemen needed a pick-me-up after a tough loss at Santa Fe Prep on Tuesday, and the duo of Trevor Erickson and Allan Rosales obliged in a District 2-1A/3A match at a rainy Christian Brother Athletic Complex. Erickson scored his 24th goal of the season in the 20th minute, but St. Michael's couldn't get an insurance goal until Allan Rosales' breakaway goal with 5 minutes left. Horsemen head coach Mike Feldewert said it wasn't for a lack of effort. "The start of the second half, we had some really good chances to score," Feldewert said. "I think we got a little frustrated and they were a little encouraged by that."
Top players: Erickson and Rosales ended up with a goal and an assist. Santiago Sandoval had six saves in goal for the Horsemen.
What's next: St. Michael's (12-3 overall, 1-1 in 2-1A/3A) takes a break from district play next week when it heads to East Mountain on Oct. 13.
Girls soccer
Las Vegas Robertson 2, St. Michael's 1 (OT)
What happened: A penalty kick was all that separated the two teams in a 2-1A/3A match in Las Vegas, N.M. Robertson benefitted from a foul called in a muddy penalty box that led to the decisive score. The Lady Cardinals were efficient, scoring on two of their three shots on goal. St. Michael's was not near as successful on 12 shots. "You got to give Robertson credit," Lady Horsemen head coach Alfonso Camarena said. "They did what they are a supposed to do and played hard."
Top players: Grace Sandoval scored a goal in her second straight match with a second-half score that tied the match at 1.
What's next: St. Michael's (10-4, 3-1) plays Santa Fe Indian School at home Tuesday. Robertson (12-1, 2-1) steps away from district play with a match at Monte del Sol on Saturday.
Los Alamos 7, Taos 1
What happened: It was a dominating performance by the Lady Hilltoppers, who built a 4-0 lead at the half and never looked back. Tara McDonald had a pair of goals in the opening half to go with a pair of assists.
Top players: McDonald had her hand in all but one of Los Alamos' goals. She scored four goals and dished out a pair of assists. Laila Carter scored twice and recorded four assists.
What's next: The Lady Hilltoppers (7-7, 2-0) play Aztec on Saturday in a nondistrict match. Taos (4-9-1, 1-1) heads to Moriarty on Tuesday.
Volleyball
Las Vegas Robertson 3, Santa Fe Prep 0
What happened: The Lady Cardinals didn't waste much time in Prep Gymnasium, posting a 25-10, 25-19, 25-15 win in District 2-3A. Prep head coach Todd Kurth said the Blue Griffins were slow to adapt to Robertson's pace of play, but felt they did better after Game 1. "Once our team settled down a little bit, we rallied back and played well the last two games,"Kurth said. "The scores might not reflect it, but we were playing well."
Top players: Dahlia Reyes Newell and Nicole Gonzales led the Blue Griffins with three kills, and Reyes Newell had a pair of blocks. Freshman setter Tori Stumbo had three aces on serve and five assists.
What's next: Robertson (11-3, 2-0) takes on West Las Vegas at home Tuesday. Prep plays at Raton in a 2-3A match Saturday.
Pojoaque Valley 3, Moriarty 1
What happened: The Elkettes won their sixth match in the last seven tries, overcoming a sluggish Game 2 to beat the host Lady Pintos, 25-17, 22-25, 25-21, 25-10, in District 2-4A match. Defense has always been a calling card for Pojoaque, and it continued against Moriarty as five players recorded double-digit digs on the night.
Top players: Adrianna Rodriguez led the defensive effort with 30 digs, while she added 12 kills and a pair of aces. Sonya Quintana led Pojoaque with 17 kills and four blocks, while adding a pair of aces. Jocelyn Nunez had 36 assists to go with 13 digs.
What's next: The Elkettes (12-2, 2-0) plays Española Valley on Oct. 13 at home.