All good things must come to an end, and so despite a couple of remarkable runs, the St. Michael’s Horsemen saw their demise with their 22-21 loss Saturday to Raton in the opening round of the Class 3A football playoffs.
For the first time in the Joey Fernandez era, St. Michael’s ended the season below .500 (4-6). Technically, it is the second losing record for Fernandez, but the 2004 team benefited from a forfeit by New Mexico Military Instsitute after it beat the Horsemen in the Class 3A semifinals. When the Horsemen lost 40-14 to Lovington in the championship game the following week, they ended up 6-6.
In 2015, St. Michael’s went 6-6 and lost in the 4A quarterfinals to Portales, marking the only other time the football program did not have a winning record.
The loss in the opening round was a first for the program in the 12-team (and for two years, 16-team) playoff format that began in 2005. The last time the Horsemen lost in the opening round was in 2002, when they lost what is considered one of the most thrilling — and grueling — games in state history in a 62-56, four-overtime defeat at the hands of Ruidoso.
That, though, occurred under the old system in which only the district champion and runner-up made the field.
u u u
It pays to be 10th.
No, seriously, it does.
The high school football playoffs are in full swing and three of the five teams seeded No. 10 in classes 2A through 6A advanced out of the opening round. They were the only double-digit seeds to survive past the first weekend.
Of course, the upsets included a pair of games involving teams in this area. Taos was the defending champion in Class 4A, but the No. 7 Tigers lost at home to Silver on Saturday. The night before, No. 7 Capital was run out of the postseason by Artesia, a top-four team laughably disguised as a 10-seed.
The other 10-spot to win was Cobre in 3A, which went on the road and beat New Mexico Military Institute.
u u u
At this point, pity the bus driver from Silver.
Before we get to the gory details, let’s just say that anyone who lives in the extreme corners of the state never have it easy when it comes to travel. We’re looking at you, Hobbs, Farmington, Silver City and, well, whatever schools exist in the northeast corner like Clayton and Des Moines. Long bus rides are just a way of life in those places.
Take the Silver football team, for instance. The Colts’ trip to Taos was a tidy 830 miles round trip. That’s about 14 or 15 hours in the bus. They won that game and head to Portales next week, a mere 770 miles round trip. If they win again and (stay with us here) remain on the road for the semifinals and championship, worst case scenario they could have back-to-back trips to the Four Corners area to face Aztec and Bloomfield. That’s two trips of, at minimum, 900 miles.
Add it up. That’s potentially four straight road games totaling roughly 3,400 miles and 50 to 60 hours in the bus. That’s got to be worse than the trip to Wally World in the Griswold family truckster with dead granny strapped to the roof and the dog leash dragging from the back bumper.
How far is that? The Colts could conceivably drive through Central America and see the Panama Canal, which is only 3,392 miles away. They could drive along the ridge of the Rocky Mountains into Canada and visit Juneau, Alaska, which is a mere 3,270 miles from home. Maybe they could make the 3,374-mile commute to check out Churchill Falls in Newfoundland and Labrador on the far side of Quebec, maybe do some ice fishing along the way.
Our thoughts are with you, Silver bus driver.
u u u
Switching gears to soccer, one important fact that slipped through the cracks of the Class 1A/3A championship run by St. Michael’s was that it was the first state title for the program. While it had been 15 years since the Horsemen made it to the finals, some fans might recall the four-year run St. Michael’s made under head coach Mark Miller in which it reached the championship match four consecutive years from 2001-04. In each instance, the Horsemen fell to Albuquerque Sandia Prep during its six-year reign as state champion.
A couple of them were heartbreakers. A 1-0 loss in 2003 was marked by a Horsemen shot that hit the goalpost and a turnover on the Horsemen side that led to the winning Sundevils goal. In 2001, Sandia Prep benefited from a St. Michael’s own goal and escaped with a 2-1 win.
So, you could say the Horsemen were due.
u u u
Vance Jackson surely won the shoe showmanship award (if there were such a thing, which there should be) during opening week for the Lobos’ basketball season.
The 6-foot-9 SoCal native wore one yellow and one pink sneaker during the University of New Mexico’s season opener against Eastern New Mexico, then wore a pair of lime green kicks during Saturday night’s game against Cal State Northridge.
A quick survey of Saturday’s game saw various combinations of red and gray shoes, minus a few exceptions. Forward Corey Manigault had black and brown shoes that looked a little like boots fit for a hike to Hyde Park and junior swing man Makuach Maluach wore all-black shoes in what has become his signature look. Guard JaQuan Lyle went with neon orange shoelaces.
u u u
Speaking of college hoops, the Mike Dominguez era is officially here. The Española native and former Capital High star took over as head coach at New Mexico Highlands last spring, making him one of the youngest active head coaches in the country.
He led the Cowboys against UTEP in an exhibition game on Nov. 5, a 93-70 loss. The official debut came Saturday night in Durango, Colo., when Highlands miraculously blew a 15-point lead in the final 4:31 of regulation, then managed to hold on for a wild 112-108 victory over Eastern New Mexico in a four-team weekend tournament hosted by Fort Lewis.
Eastern actually rolled off 19 straight points, scoring the first four in overtime before Dominguez found the answers and settled things down.
Expectations are relatively high for Dominguez & Co. The Cowboys were picked fourth in the preseason coaches poll in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
