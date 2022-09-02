The Horsemen’s Taven Lozada juggles a pass in the end zone against Capital on Aug. 26. A former student and football player at Santa Fe High, Lozada transferred to St. Michael’s after his sophomore year.
Not many people were there to see little Taven Lozada burst into the room to open presents on Christmas Day a few years back, but it’s a safe bet the look on his face is the same one he has had all week at practice with the St. Michael’s football team.
Same, too, for Andy Dang, a teammate and fellow senior for the Horsemen.
The buildup to Saturday’s annual tilt against crosstown rival Santa Fe High has been enough to raise the pulse of everyone who has a vested interest. These two, however, say they’re particularly fired up.
“Who’s ready for a football game, huh?” Lozada said after Friday’s final walk-through before the Horsemen take on the Demons on Saturday for the 90th time. “It’s been on my calendar since they announced the date for this game this summer. I’ve been looking forward to this for way longer than that, really.”
A former student and football player at Santa Fe High, Lozada transferred to St. Michael’s after his sophomore year. He was forced to sit out last season because of the New Mexico Activities Association’s policy regarding players moving from one school to another, although he did practice with the team and play a full slate of junior varsity games for the Horsemen.
Dang, his story is the polar opposite. A team captain and one of the defense’s emotional and vocal leaders as a starting inside linebacker, he missed all but one play of the 2021 campaign. He suffered a torn labrum on the opening kickoff of the first game of the season.
It required surgery and several months of rehabilitation, but Dang never gave up his dream of playing again. He spent a year standing on the sidelines as the Horsemen went on to reach the Class 3A state championship game without him.
Finally healthy since his shoulder injury began to surface during his sophomore year, he’s grateful to be back on the field and feeling better than ever. Still, last season is hard to forget — especially the loss to Santa Fe High, a loss that snapped an 11-game winning streak against the Demons.
“Last year was the year, and everyone knew it,” Dang said. “Not being there with my brothers was tough. We had the weapons, the good quarterback, we had everything.”
At 5-foot-7 and 180 pounds, Dang is eight inches shorter and 40 pounds lighter than Lozada, but both are forces on defense. Lozada is an edge rusher with the speed to cover receivers while Dang is the cannonball who gladly stuffs the running lanes like a player whose helmet is on fire.
A two-way starter at defensive end and tight end, Lozada is a player who’s been known across the city for years. He was a standout in the youth ranks but wound up playing in just one game with the Demons two years ago.
As a junior varsity player at St. Michael’s last fall, he had the game of his life against the JV Demons. According to Lozada, he had three touchdowns, two sacks and a forced fumble. According to one of the St. Michael’s JV coaches, it was more like five touchdowns and four sacks.
Either way, the thought of playing against Santa Fe High is all the motivation Lozada needs to wreak havoc. After Friday’s practice, he was a bundle of energy when talking about Saturday’s game, which kicks off at noon at Ivan Head Stadium.
“This is where I want to be, this is the game I want to be in,” he said. “I’ve been thinking about this since the day I got here, and it feels like I got here a long time ago.”
With all this week’s news about when and where the game will be played and the drama behind the scenes between the two schools, Lozada would have given anything to fast forward to Saturday morning so he could jump out of bed, grab breakfast, put on his pads and be the first of the Horsemen on the turf at his former school.
“Don’t I look excited?” he said Friday.
He still considers a number of Demons friends, notably Santa Fe High defensive lineman Josh Graham. It’s conceivable those two will come face to face a few times before the game is over.
When asked about his two seniors, St. Michael’s coach Joey Fernandez couldn’t help but gush about Lozada’s raw talent and Dang’s relentless drive. It’s players like them, he said, that are just what this year’s senior class needed; two veteran players who know the Horsemen way and are willing to put everything on the line for the team.
“You know, Andy’s been through a lot, and to see him back out here makes me feel so good,” Fernandez said. “The kid is all effort, and he’s the kind of kid you want on your team. Not the biggest or the fastest but he goes all out, and that’s all you can ask. Both those kids have been great.”