Boys soccer
St. Michael's 3, Taos 1
What happened: The Horsemen struggled to get their offense going again, but they finally put a couple of goals in the second half to unknot a 1-all tie at the half. Michael Feldewert, the St. Michael's head coach, said Aiden Fairchild's goal near the end of the first half that tied the score provided a needed spark. David Candelas scored the go-ahead goal in the 59th minute and the Horsemen never looked back. The Horsemen ended up with nine shots, with six on goal. "It was important for us to get the momentum back," Feldewert said.
Top players: Trevor Erickson had a goal and an assist to lead St. Michael's, while Candelas and Fairchild each scored once. Daniel Dominguez recorded eight saves against nine shots in goal.
What's next: St. Michael's (5-4-1) takes on Tierra Encantada on Tuesday. Taos takes a trip to Colorado to take on Pagosa Springs on the same day.
Volleyball
Pojoaque Valley 3, Bernalillo 0
What happened: The normally up-tempo Elkettes never could get out of first gear in Bernalillo, but they were still good enough to sweep the Lady Spartans, 25-7, 25-21, 25-8 in a nondistrict match. The slow pace seem to take Pojoaque out of its normal strong serving mode, its defense stepped up. The trio of Adrianna Rodriguez, Arica Urioste and Brianna Johnson combined for 69 digs in the back row.
Top players: Taylor Quintana had 18 assists and four aces, while Rodriguez added five kills and three aces to her 28 digs. Sonya Quintana had five kills and three blocks.
What's next: Pojoaque (6-4) plays in the Santa Fe Indian School Dig Pink Classic on Friday.
New Mexico School for the Deaf 3, Tierra Encantada 0
What happened: The Lady Roadrunners reached the .500 mark when they swept the Alacranes, 25-16, 25-16, 25-18. NMSD head coach Letty Perez said the team has grown considerably on the court. "We've seen them improve so much since Day One and look forward to more growth," Perez wrote in an email.
Top players: Stacy Vargas served 13 aces and had eight kills for the Lady Roadrunners, while freshman Angelique Quiñonez had nine aces. Senior Sophia Martinez chipped in with eight kills.
What's next: NMSD (2-2) travels to Vaughn on Sept. 21.
Maxwell 3, Santa Fe Waldorf 1
What happened: The Lady Wolves struggled to put games away, which allowed the Lady Bears to hand around long enough to take a 10-25, 25-22, 25-23, 28-26 win in Christian Life Academy. Waldorf head coach Jon Caley said the team struggled to close out the last three games after a strong start.
"We had the lead into the 20s," Caley said.
Top players: Nina Otero recorded 28 service points and had 10 aces out of that total.
What's next: Waldorf (4-2) entertains Albuquerque Menaul on Sept. 24, and head to Peñasco the following day to close out the nondistrict portion of its season.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.