Boys basketball
St. Michael's 63, West Las Vegas 43
What happened: The Horsemen outscored the Dons 23-8 in the third quarter to turn a 27-24 lead into a 50-32 advantage in both teams' District 2-3A finale Monday. Horsemen head coach Gerard Garcia said the team's defensive intensity made a big difference in the third quarter. "We have to get our hands on the ball," Garcia said. "We got a lot of deflections and stops and got to some of those loose balls. Things started working our way." The win, coupled with Raton's 63-50 loss to Las Vegas Robertson, forced a tie between St. Michael's and the Tigers for second place in the district. However, Raton nabbed the second seed based on point differential in all district games (plus-39 for the Tigers, plus-31 for the Horsemen) after the two beat each other by 10 in the head-to-head category.
Top players: Adam Montoya scored eight of his 15 points in the third quarter to lead St. Michael's. Devin Flores added 10 and Marco C de Baca had 12.
What's next: St. Michael's (10-13 overall, 7-3 in 2-3A) and the Dons (10-15, 1-9) play each other in the 2-3A first round Wednesday.
Las Vegas Robertson 63, Raton 50
What happened: The Cardinals' penchant for fast starts continued, building a 17-8 lead after a quarter and upping it to 37-20 at the half of both teams' 2-3A finale that determined the regular-season champion. With the win, Robertson secured the district title, the automatic bid to the Class 3A State Tournament and home court for the district tournament final Saturday. Raton gets a bye to the semifinal as the second seed and will play Friday.
Top players: Mathew Gonzales had 24 points to lead the Cardinals, and Mateo Contreras added 10. Matthew Quartieri led Raton with 15 points.
What's next: Robertson (18-6, 9-1) plays for the district title Saturday. Raton (16-7, 7-3) will host the district semifinal Friday.
Girls basketball
Santa Fe Waldorf 39, New Mexico School for the Deaf 16
What happened: The Lady Wolves kept their season alive with an opening round win in the 7-1A Tournament over the Lady Roadrunners in Christian Life Academy. Waldorf kept NMSD off the scoreboard in the first quarter and never looked back. "We played really great team ball with fantastic ball movement," Lady Wolves head coach Everett Cole said.
Top players: Aneena Clinger led Waldorf with 13 points and seven steals. Sophia Smith chipped in with eight points and six steals. Sirrah Wilding led NMSD with 10 points.
What's next: Waldorf (4-12) travels to Albuquerque to take on the Evangel Christian/Oak Grove Academy co-op team at 6 p.m.
