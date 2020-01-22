St. Michael's 85, Santa Fe Prep 45
What happened: The Horsemen lived and thrived in the paint Wednesday as they built a 46-20 lead at the half and cruised to the win in both teams' District 2-3A opener in Perez-Shelley Gymnasium. Prep head coach Joe Vigil said his inexperienced team — the Blue Griffins have just one senior — simply could not withstand the physical play of the St. Michael's interior.
"It's just a process with getting back to the basics, the fundamentals," Vigil said. "We got killed on the boards. They have good size and the rebound well and attack the offensive glass well."
Standouts: The Horsemen had Thomas Wood score a team-high 15 points, while Rico Gurule had 10. Devin Flores and Lucas Coriz each had eight. Finn Coles led Prep with 11 points.
What's next: St. Michael's (10-7 overall) travels to Raton on Friday. Prep (5-7) entertains Las Vegas Robertson on Friday.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.