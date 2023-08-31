Andrew Martinez has bigger issues at hand than what happened last year.
Yes, this might be Horsemen-Demons week, but Santa Fe High’s head football coach is more worried about this: going 0-3 for the second straight year. Seeking revenge on St. Michael’s for last year’s 47-0 shellacking is not even on his radar.
That’s not the same feeling from the Demons, however.
“We want to beat St. Mike’s so bad,” senior linebacker Tomas Martinez said. “Last year was unacceptable for us, and this year is gonna change.”
What concerns Andrew Martinez, the seventh-year head coach who is not related to his linebacker, is a Horsemen team that not only has demonstrated it can run the ball with aplomb but showed a passing game in last week’s 28-20 win over Capital. Perhaps it was Martinez trying to play up his opponent as his team tries to get a much-needed win, but he felt St. Michael’s is far better than people expect.
He will find out when the two teams play for the 91st time since 1924 at 7 p.m. Friday.
“I really feel that is a very fundamentally sound football team we’re playing Friday night,” coach Martinez said. “Their offensive line does things very well. Their offense, you have to defend the whole field. I really feel that, even without all the big names like they’ve had over the past few years, this team might surprise a lot of people and be one of his better teams.”
That says a lot for a program that has reached the Class 3A championship for the past two seasons. While St. Michael’s averaged 216 rushing yards per game in wins over Taos and the Jaguars, it showed it could throw the ball last week. Reed Bass showed significant progress from his opening-day performance, hitting on 10 of 11 passes for 134 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Add to that receiver Brock Meyers, who caught five balls for 107 yards and a 34-yard touchdown from Brayden Hollis for a 14-0 Horsemen lead in the second quarter, and the Horsemen showed they can do more than just beat teams on the ground.
“This week, we have been railing training on discipline,” Tomas Martinez said. “They can run, and we can see they can pass. But our boys on the line see that and we want to make sure that doesn’t happen.”
The Demons are coming off a pair of tough games, having lost 42-6 to Albuquerque West Mesa and 58-6 to 5A favorite Roswell. They also weren’t helped by the absence of senior quarterback Michael Abeyta, who is nursing a sprained ankle he suffered in the second quarter of the season opener.
He and freshman backup Izaiah Juarez shared snaps during practice this week, but Abeyta looked more nimble. He gives the Demons more of a passing threat, but Andrew Martinez said it’s more important to establish a running game, and that hasn’t happened yet.
A big problem has been falling behind early in games. West Mesa went up 20-0 before Santa Fe High scored, and the Coyotes exploded to a 42-0 advantage before Juarez found speedster Bryce Melton for a 71-yard touchdown pass. Take that play away, though, and the Demons managed just 0.4 yards per snap.
That’s hardly winning football, but coach Martinez believes his team can bounce back.
“When you get down early, if you can settle down and play good, fundamental football and run your offense and defense, you can come back in those games,” he said. “You can’t let it get out of hand. And it’s different when you have Michael back there instead of Isaiah because he is savvy enough to bring a team back.”
Perhaps the biggest advantage Santa Fe High has over last year’s troubling start is health. Last year, the Demons limped into the rivalry game with 19 players on the sidelines, including Abeyta after he tore his ACL against Roswell.
It was a precursor for the rest of the year, as the Demons struggled to find any consistent rhythm as injuries plagued them.
Abeyta is expected to return, and only three players should be out — with two of them serving team discipline.
“They know they played some tough teams and they have a good perspective on this whole thing,” coach Martinez said. “They understand that we haven’t played to the standard we want to be playing. There is no doubt in these kids’ minds — they come to work and they’re confident.”