ALBUQUERQUE — Time to call the seamstress, an update is in order.

The giant banners that hang from the walls of Perez-Shelley Memorial Gymnasium will need a long-over due addition after the St. Michael’s boys basketball team ended an 11-year title drought by winning Saturday’s Class 3A State Tournament championship game in The Pit.

It’s the school’s 12th overall title, which ties Albuquerque High and Cliff for third-most in state history. It’s also an opportunity to get out the ladder and finally add the year’s digits to that championship banner, one that immortalizes past Horsemen teams.