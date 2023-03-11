ALBUQUERQUE — Time to call the seamstress, an update is in order.
The giant banners that hang from the walls of Perez-Shelley Memorial Gymnasium will need a long-over due addition after the St. Michael’s boys basketball team ended an 11-year title drought by winning Saturday’s Class 3A State Tournament championship game in The Pit.
It’s the school’s 12th overall title, which ties Albuquerque High and Cliff for third-most in state history. It’s also an opportunity to get out the ladder and finally add the year’s digits to that championship banner, one that immortalizes past Horsemen teams.
Guards Sabi Rios and Adam Montoya combined to score 25 points in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game, paving the way for a 66-49 win over District 2-3A rival Robertson. It comes a year after the Cardinals ended their own championship drought by knocking off the Horsemen in the finals.
Normally stoic and often reserved, St. Michael’s coach Gerard Garcia showed a rarely seen emotional side afterward. He jumped and waved his arms after the final buzzer, then started his postgame news conference by emphasizing his celebratory message by extolling his team’s virtues through a crackled, emotional voice.
“You know, I — we — felt disrespected all year,” he said, glancing around at his players.
He said every player on his roster could start on any team in the state, that their dedication and talent is what got the Horsemen to the top of the winner’s podium.
Garcia lauded his players’ ability to remain coachable despite a rollercoaster ride that began with last season’s disastrous 0-10 start. It led, in part, to a mid-season coaching change in which Garcia slid over from his role as a lifelong assistant into the big chair of head coach. All the Horsemen have done since then is win.
They’ve won 40 of 47 games since he took over, including a 7-1 mark in the playoffs. The only 3A team to beat them in that span is Robertson, which won three times late last season by single digits.
It gave birth to the team’s slogan in January: 4/22.
The four represented the number of times the Horsemen would need to beat the Cardinals in 2022-23; twice in the regular season, once in the District 2-3A Tournament and again at state.
The 22 represents the team’s current winning streak. Since losing to Pecos in the first round of the Stu Clark Tournament in December, no one as knocked them off.
When Saturday’s game was over, Garcia pointed with both index fingers into the chair-back section behind the team’s bench. It was a nod to former Horsemen coach Ron Geyer who, with Garcia as his assistant, led St. Michael’s to 3A titles in 2006, 2007 and 2012.
This year’s Horsemen looked like an updated version of Geyer’s defensive-minded teams. Never was that more on display than the second quarter when Robertson, after erupting for 19 points in the opening period, was held scoreless until Mateo Contreras got to the line and sank a free throw four seconds before the half. That was the Cardinals’ only point of the quarter and served as a harbinger of what was to come.
The Horsemen erased a 19-8 deficit to take a 21-20 lead at the midway point. The game was tied, 35-all, after three quarters but became a Horsemen track meet in the last eight minutes. St. Michael’s outscored the Cardinals 31-14 in the final period, going on a 19-6 run to close things out.
Robertson coach James Branch pointed to the first half for his team’s downfall. With 22 seconds left in the first quarter, Montoya picked up his second foul after missing his first five shots and missing a pair of 3-pointers. He sat on the bench for the remainder of the half and didn’t return until the third quarter.
“Missed opportunity, that’s what that was,” Branch said.
The Horsemen actually seemed to get better with their best player watching from the sidelines.
“I saw his eyes in the locker room at halftime. He was ready to come out with a vengeance in the third quarter — and he did,” Garcia said.
As good as Montoya was down the stretch, it was the effort of others who saved the day. That includes players like big men Taven Lozada and Donevan Ricker, and guard Josh Sanchez.
Lozada said he came out calm and composed, a message that filtered down to him through the coaching staff. Once the game started, though, the emotions percolated to the surface on a few physical plays in the low post.
In the first half, he blocked a shot out of bounds and glanced in the direction of the Cardinals player while shaking his head as if to say, “not today.”
Both he and Ricker jawed with Robertson’s post players on more than one occasion. That proved to be a theme the entire game.
“Yeah there was, but it’s part of the game, love for the game,” Rios said when asked if the trash talk was dialed up a notch because it was Robertson standing in their way.
Cardinals guard Jesse James Gonzales said Saturday’s loss merely ignites a flame heading into next season. Branch took it a step further by saying the Cardinals-Horsemen rivalry is stronger than ever.
“We don’t like them, they don’t like us,” Branch said. “Yeah, the rivalry’s alive and it will continue to be. This is only going to make it more on our end now, you know what I mean?”
Gonzales had 17 points to lead Robertson. Taunted continuously by the St. Michael’s cheering section, he was one of two Cardinals in double figures alongside 12 points from Kenneth Montoya. Center Bodie Schlinger had eight points and 16 rebounds.
Lozada finished with nine points and 14 rebounds.
Montoya had 20 points and Rios 15. Those two scored five backbreaking points less than a minute apart to help the Horsemen pull away in the fourth quarter; Rios on a 3-pointer after finding himself unguarded at the top of the key with 3:50 remaining, then Montoya on an acrobatic layup converted on a twisting shot as he dribbled around Schlinger in the lane. Those two buckets opened a 52-43 lead and, for all intents and purposes, ended it.
“We wore them down,” Garcia said. “That’s our goal. Every single team we can wear down in the third or fourth quarters, and they got tired. You could see it in their eyes, you could see it in their faces; they got extremely exhausted.”
NOTES
The 12 state titles for the Horsemen trail only Hobbs (17) and Hope Christian (16). St. Michael’s now owns the state record for championship finals appearances with 23. The program ranks second to Hobbs in most state tournament appearances (62) and semifinal appearances (35). … The Horsemen had four turnovers in the first quarter but only five the rest of the way. … St. Michael’s did have one part of its game not do so well: free throws. As a team, the Horsemen made just 17 of 32 tries. … The Horsemen outscored the Cardinals 20-5 on fast-break opportunities.