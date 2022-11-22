082022 jw stmike taos1.jpg

Horsemen defenders Reyes Baros, left, and Creed Chavez break up a pass intended for Taos receiver Favian Cordova during an August game at St. Michael’s.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

Attached to a wall inside the St. Michael’s football team’s locker room is a recent newspaper clipping that questions the Horsemen’s mental toughness.

Published Oct. 11, the article came out just days after Robertson rolled into Santa Fe and beat the Horsemen for the fifth straight time, dominating the line of scrimmage and playing a brand of ball for which St. Michael’s didn’t seem ready.

Six weeks later, coach Joey Fernandez is grateful for that article. Same, too, for a recent opposing coach marching across the field during pregame warmups and telling his players that the Horsemen looked small.

