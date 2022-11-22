Attached to a wall inside the St. Michael’s football team’s locker room is a recent newspaper clipping that questions the Horsemen’s mental toughness.
Published Oct. 11, the article came out just days after Robertson rolled into Santa Fe and beat the Horsemen for the fifth straight time, dominating the line of scrimmage and playing a brand of ball for which St. Michael’s didn’t seem ready.
Six weeks later, coach Joey Fernandez is grateful for that article. Same, too, for a recent opposing coach marching across the field during pregame warmups and telling his players that the Horsemen looked small.
Each stoked the fires of a defense that has come into its own the last few weeks.
“People say what they’re going to say,” said St. Michael’s senior defensive lineman Taven Lozada. “We’re still playing. We made it this far.”
On Saturday, the Horsemen (11-1) will meet Ruidoso (11-1) in the Class 3A state championship game a mile down the road at Ivan Head Stadium. Truth is, you can trace the team’s path to this point from that Robertson loss.
“That game kind of forced us to change some things, a lot of things,” Fernandez said. “Not so much personnel-wise, but mental. We had to be a more physical football team and it started in practice. Guys needed to be ready to make contact and not sit back waiting for plays to happen.”
Specifically, the linebackers. This year’s crop was almost too cerebral, Fernandez said.
“With the inexperience we’ve had there, with them learning the system and just learning how to play the game, we had to change,” he said. “It takes work to learn how to not think and just react. That’s been the biggest thing. We didn’t need to change players, we just needed to change the way we do things.”
The shift turned a solid group of Horsemen tacklers into a crew of flying missiles whose calling card was a brand of in-your-face play that Robertson lives by. That physicality manifested itself at halftime of the following game.
Trailing district rival Raton by two touchdowns on the road, the defense saved the team’s season by lowering the boom on the Tigers’ record-setting running back Cayden Walton. They went scoreless in the second half as the Horsemen rallied for the win, the first of five straight.
One play in particular, a crunching hit by Gage Bass on Walton that left the Raton star temporarily hobbled, set the tone.
It may have also altered the team’s destiny.
The Horsemen are headed to the 3A championship game for a second straight season, carrying with them a new mindset of hit first, ask questions later.
“We’ve been a different team for the last month,” said linebacker Andy Dang. “Guys just come together and make big plays.”
He said those words after forcing a game-clinching fumble late in the third quarter of a 14-6 win at Socorro in last week’s state semifinals. The Warriors had been the highest scoring team in 3A, averaging nearly 50 points a game.
This time of year you usually hear broad words like “brotherhood” and “family” get tossed around like Halloween candy. Horsemen defensive back Creed Chavez does so with regularity, but he also takes time to point to more specific terms when describing the team’s defense.
“It’s a trust you have in teammates being where they need to be when you need them to be there,” he said after the Socorro game. “If the guys you’re playing next to you do their jobs and you trust they’ll be there, you’re going to win.”
Lozada echoed that sentiment as Tuesday’s practice wrapped up about half an hour after sundown.
“It’s one of those things where I know if I shoot up too hard on a play off the line, I know the ’backers are going to be there to pick me up and get it done,” he said. “You know you can take chances when your brothers have your back.”
To get the job done against Ruidoso, it means going head to head with one the most imposing players in 3A: Warriors defensive lineman/tight end Dalton Trapp. A 6-foot-6, 245-pound senior, he leads the state in pancake blocks.
“Been look at that guy a lot on film,” Lozada said. “He’s a great tight end and I’m sure I’ll be seeing him a lot. We’ll see. One last game. No time to think about it too hard now.”
After stressing the need to not think for months, those are music to Fernandez’s ears. Any time he needs a reminder of how bad things can get when too much thinking is involved, all he has to do is stare at the article on the wall outside his office.
NOTES
Ruidoso coach Kief Johnson said his team will not spend Friday night anywhere close to Ivan Head. “We’ll drive up that morning, get in around 10 o’clock and get our legs under us,” he said. “I’ve noticed our guys tend to play better when they sleep in their own beds.” ... The Horsemen and Warriors have never met in a state championship game despite each making 13 trips to the finals. ... They do have history in the playoffs, however. The most memorable came in 2002, Fernandez’s first season as head coach. The four-overtime thriller is the longest game ever played in New Mexico prep football history. Ruidoso prevailed, 62-56, after
St. Michael’s blew a 21-point halftime lead. ... Johnson was a Warriors assistant coach that season. He took over as the team’s head coach in 2007, winning two state titles. ... The Horsemen have also been part of the second-longest game in history, a three-overtime loss to Lovington in 2008.