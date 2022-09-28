When Mike Feldewert tried this summer to figure out the jigsaw puzzle that was the St. Michael's boys soccer lineup, his chief concern was finding the right pieces to fit into the defense.
Turns out, the pieces figured that part out for themselves.
In a bit of unselfishness, Daniel Kupcho, Santiago Sandoval and Jonathon Wheeler volunteered to fill some of the holes in the defense caused by graduation. They ended up being a perfect fit for the Horsemen.
What was thought to be the weakness for St. Michael's has turned into its greatest strength. Opponents have found the back of the net just 13 times as the Horsemen jumped out to a 9-2 record heading into Friday's nondistrict match at Socorro.
Feldewert, the Horsemen's head coach, said he did not expect the back line and Sandoval, in his first year at the varsity level as goalkeeper, to gel as seamlessly as they did.
If anything, they have taken pressure off the St. Michael's attack, which has been hit and miss at times this season.
"When you have a defense that helps keep you in the game while the offense is trying to figure out how to put the ball in the back of the net, that helps," Feldewert said. "This team feels like, if we can get up a goal, we can feel pretty good about that."
The Horsemen have fashioned five shutouts and only two teams have scored more than two goals. One of them was a forgettable 7-0 blowout at the hands of Class 1A/3A contender Albuquerque Sandia Prep, but St. Michael's was not at full strength in the back line.
The Horsemen responded with three straight shutouts after that Sept. 1 loss. In fact, they have allowed just two goals over their past five contests.
At the center of that success has been the trio of Sandoval, Kupcho and Wheeler. Kupcho and Wheeler occupy the center back positions, where the combination of Kupcho's speed (he placed fourth in the Class 3A 200 meters in the spring) and Wheeler's physical play has made it hard for teams to consistently attack the middle of the field.
"It's all about closing fast and being in support," said Kupcho, a senior. "So, if somebody steps up [to take on a ball handler], make sure that you have their side so they don't get beat and try to make them work out wide and not try to do so much through the middle."
Kupcho played a fullback spot last year, while Wheeler was more of a holding midfielder. Both could have easily pushed for positions up front trying to score goals, especially with the graduation of a pair of key scorers in Aiden Fairchild and Oliver Rosales. But they saw during the summer camps their skills were necessary in the back.
"Coming into [the Fort Lewis camp in July], I saw that we needed backs this year," said Wheeler, a sophomore. "So, I volunteered. I had played a little center back in club and I had played with Kupcho before and we just play really well. We communicate on the back line."
Meanwhile, Feldewert asked Sandoval to consider moving from his center back spot, where he was an All-District 2-1A/3A player as a sophomore, to goalkeeper. He played in goal while competing in club ball until he started playing at St. Michael's as an eighth grader. Sandoval took a weekend to decide he would do it, and credited working with assistant Brian Blaser, the program's longtime goalie coach, for the transition. Sandoval has a 1.12 goals-against average on the season.
Blaser has helped develop solid, if not spectacular, 'keepers in Chris Legits, Isiah Vigil and Daniel Dominguez, and Sandoval said he can see why.
"I think he's probably the best goal coach I've ever had," said Sandoval, a junior. "It's the drills he has you do. They are a little weird — there are some interesting ones he has you do — but they help help you transition into games and practices."
Sandoval showed off his skills quickly, in a 1-0 loss to Santa Fe High in the season opener. He made six saves in just a half before a thunderstorm halted play.
The rest of the defense began to coalesce the following week at the Sangre de Cristo Classic at Taos. Sandoval made just seven saves over three matches, but only district foe Las Vegas was able to crack the Horsemen back line in a 7-1 win.
Then came a setback against Sandia Prep. Wheeler missed the match, which altered the lineup and affected the defensive communication. The Sundevils, one of the top teams in the state regardless of class, built a 3-0 halftime lead before pulling away.
"That was just one of those games that got away from us," Feldewert said. "Things kinda snowballed on us. Now, I think they are better than we are, but I don't think there is a seven-goal difference. Hopefully, as we move along in the season, we get to see them again."
Since then, the Horsemen have rode the defensive wave to a five-match winning streak. The back line has demonstrated a knack for halftime adjustments that stymie opposing teams. The Horsemen have allowed just six goals after the break — all to Sandia Prep and Pojoaque Valley during an 8-2 win at the Sangre de Cristo Classic in which Feldewert utilized his bench in the second half.
That ability to turn offensive attacks ice-cold was a boon last week in wins over Tierra Encantada and Moriarty. Both contests were tied at 1-all at the break, but the Alacranes managed just two shots on goal after the break.
Moriarty had only a couple of shots on goal after scoring on a direct kick early in the Sept. 22 match. The downside was that the Horsemen struggled to score and needed double overtime before pulling out a 2-1 win.
"We had a lot of opportunities but we couldn't put the ball in the back of the net," Feldewert said.
The good news is that he has time to tweak the offensive attack to augment the near-brick wall of a defense.
On that side of the ball, the pieces are a perfect fit.